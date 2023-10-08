Houston Astros Fans Get Into Brawl…Against Each Other

Videos by OutKick

Video surfaced of Houston Astros fans fighting each other during Game 1 of their ALDS with the Minnesota Twins. This fight despite the Astros winning 6-4, and Houston never trailed in the game.

Houston was switching over from defense to offense when the incident in question occurred. The two fans engaged in an argument, and one fan started throwing punches at another fan seated behind him.

Astros game got serious pic.twitter.com/qaVqmVk3Ra — MIKE JONES (@3900mike) October 7, 2023

It’s unclear what exactly started the fight, but it’s safe to say that the fan in the throwback Houston uniform is the undisputed heavyweight champion of Minute Maid Park fights.

Houston Astros Fans Have A Tendency To Get Into Fights

The Houston Astros have a self-inflicted reputation of being a trashy organization thanks to their egregious sign-stealing scandal. It appears that the fans of this organization boast an equally troublesome reputation not just because of this fight, but several others as well.

In the 2021 ALDS against the Chicago White Sox, one Astros fan poured a beer on a Chicago fan’s head. After the White Sox fan pushed the guy who doused him in beer, another Astros fan sucker punched him.

A fan named Michael Cave recorded the incident, and said he was displeased by what he saw.

“It makes me mad,” Cave said. “It makes me mad because I do believe that baseball is America’s greatest pastime. At the end of the day, we root for different teams. It is what it is, but it’s just a game.”

But that’s not all. Two women engaged in a hair-pulling fight at the Astros World Series parade last year. Safe to say: if you see an Astros fan, make sure not to get on their bad side.

Maybe this year’s Astros fans can simmer down before Game 2 starts at 8:03.