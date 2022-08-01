Houston Astros Acquire Orioles’ Trey Mancini; Jose Siri To Tampa Bay in Three-Team Trade: Reports

The Houston Astros added a needed bat to their depth: acquiring Baltimore Orioles first baseman / outfielder Trey Mancini in a three-team trade, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Astros will also receive right-handed pitcher Jayden Murray from the Tampa Bay Rays.
As part of the three-team trade, the Rays received outfielder Jose Siri from Houston. Baltimore will receive right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson from Tampa Bay and Chayce McDermott from Houston.
Trey was seen reacting to the news from Globe Life Field on Monday, ahead of the Orioles vs. Texas Rangers contest. He exchanged hugs with coaches and players in his final moments with Baltimore.
As relayed by The Baltimore Sun, Mancini was the longest-tenured player on the Orioles’ roster, playing for the Orioles since 2016. Mancini kept up a solid 268/.347/.404 slash this season.
Mancini was named the 2021 AL Comeback Player of the Year after missing the 2020 season due to his bout with Stage 3 colon cancer, diagnosed in March 2020. He was deemed cancer-free in November 2020.
The Astros received a necessary boost to their lineup as Yuli Gurriel continues to struggle and Michael Brantley on IL. Astros GM James Click saw the need and made his strong bid ahead of the trade deadline.
Stayed tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
