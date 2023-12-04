‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 Trailer Takes Internet By Storm, Generates Awesome Reactions

Videos by OutKick

The trailer for season two of “House of the Dragon” is putting up outrageous numbers online.

The highly-anticipated trailer for season two of the hit “Game of Thrones” prequel on HBO dropped over the weekend (you can read a breakdown from OutKick’s Ian Miller here), and it did a nice job of amping up interest ahead of its premiere this summer. The war between the Targaryens is going to be electric as Rhaenyra and Daemon battle Aegon’s clan. I truly can’t wait.

However, the most notable thing is that the trailer is putting up better numbers than most actual episodes of TV.

“House of the Dragon” season two premieres this upcoming summer on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

The trailer on YouTube has been watched more than 4.6 million times as of Monday morning, and the number on X was even better.

The tweet featuring the trailer on Elon Musk’s platform has a staggering 8.7 million views.

Fans go wild for “House of the Dragon” season two trailer.

Not only did the trailer put up outrageous viewership numbers, but fans couldn’t get enough after getting a short glimpse into what’s coming in season two.

Fire will reign 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EIZscQy0m3 — Lord Snow (@LordSnow) December 2, 2023

"There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin"

What a shot 🔥#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Tyux094vhh — Ayyo (@AyyAyy0) December 2, 2023

Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, first of her name, queen of the andals, the rhoynar and the first men, lady of the seven kingdoms, protector of the realm. pic.twitter.com/OI5DwfSp7x — Rayleigh (@iSubaro) December 2, 2023

LET THE DANCE BEGIN pic.twitter.com/Skk3xpzJOS — BOBBEY (@CalIMeDon) December 2, 2023

Do we think people are fired up for season two of “House of the Dragon”? I think the answer is pretty clear. It’s an overwhelming yes.

The trailer is electric, the viewership numbers prove an insane level of interest and the reactions on X speak for most fans.

A total of more than 13 million views between YouTube and X in just a couple days. That’s wildly impressive, and that number will only continue to grow the closer fans get to the premiere.

“House of the Dragon” season two trailer generates huge interest. (Credit: HBO)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on season two of “The House of the Dragon.” It’s going to be a great time.