‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Trailer Released

Videos by OutKick

House of the Dragon is the most hotly anticipated upcoming television series, and a newly released trailer shows why.

Season 1 of the highly regarded show from HBO ended with tensions between the Targaryen factions after the death of King Viserys. One side backing Aegon and the other Rhaenyra. And as always, Daemon was intimately involved, stirring relations up and moving to awaken a massive dragon hidden in a cave.

READ: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: SEASON ONE, EPISODE TEN: THE CLAY TRAVIS REVIEW

Based on the new trailer for Season 2, it looks like that dragon will come into play even more.

Saturday morning, HBO released the first look fans have had at the upcoming season, scheduled for “Summer 2024.” And while it’s hard to glean too much in the way of information from it, it’s clear that the disagreements between the two sides are going to escalate.

“House of the Dragon” could run four seasons. (Credit: HBO)

‘House of the Dragon’ Has Some Work To Do In Season 2

While Season 1 had some exceptional moments, the second season looks like it’ll be a substantial step forward. Wars generally lead to more exciting scenes and moments, and the shot of the two dragons on opposite sides of the beach already portends great things to come.

Season 2 should, by all appearances, move the plot forward substantially, hopefully setting up a more obvious distinction of who deserves to sit on the throne.

Given there’s still a number of months to go before the premier, we’ll likely get a few more looks at what’s to come. But based on this short first look, there’s plenty to get excited about.