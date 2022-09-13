Preview For Upcoming ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode Promises Absolute Chaos

The upcoming “House of the Dragon” episode looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The fourth episode of the hit “Game of Thrones” prequel dropped Sunday on HBO, and it was absolutely outstanding.

There was intrigue, debauchery, mystery, politicking and everything in between for fans to enjoy in “King of the Narrow Sea.”

Upcoming “House of the Dragon” episode promises lots of chaos. (Credit: HBO)

Well, judging from the preview for episode five, things aren’t going to slow down at all as King Viserys vows to marry his daughter Rhaenyra to Corlys Velaryon’s son Laenor.

“House of the Dragon” has been absolutely outstanding through the first four episodes of season one, and it looks like the energy and chaos isn’t going anywhere as Rhaenyra gets married.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about weddings from “Game of Thrones,” it’s best to expect the unexpected.

After all, the Red Wedding was one of the greatest moments in the original series.

It’s also pretty clear Otto Hightower is out to protect his daughter and grandson over the realm now that he’s no longer the king’s hand.

Him stating “Prepare Aegon to rule” in the promo makes it crystal clear all hell is about to break loose as a battle for the throne unfolds.

When does the next “House of the Dragon” episode air? (Credit: HBO)

Make sure to check out the latest “House of the Dragon” episode this Sunday night on HBO, and check in as soon as it’s done for Clay’s recap and review.