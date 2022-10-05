‘House Of The Dragon’ Fans Have A Very Dumb Complaint

“House of the Dragon” fans think the show is too dark.

Now, when you hear fans say “HoD” is too dark, you probably think people are referring to the content. After all, it’s been very gory, there have been graphic birth scenes and some explicit sexual encounters.

However, that’s not the issue people have at all following the seventh episode airing this past Sunday. As pointed out by The Times, fans think the show isn’t lit well enough.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON continuing the classic Thrones tradition of making an episode so dark it's almost unwatchable pic.twitter.com/g1IXPlG6Nl — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) October 3, 2022

I knew House of the Dragon was dark but it ain’t ever been this dark. Vhagar trying to figure out who woke her up like pic.twitter.com/Cn2VNbC3Ol — Andrew Munz (@AndrewMunz) October 3, 2022

love the HBO account having a prewritten response to "god damn no one can see shit on your show it's too dark" comments pic.twitter.com/Rl986GMlig — Brandon Hardin (@hardin) October 3, 2022

For the record, this isn’t the first time “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” fans have complained about the lighting.

Episode three in season eight – “The Long Night” – featured the Battle of Winterfell in the final season of “GoT,” and fans lost it because it was too dark.

Personally, I had no issue with it but that wasn’t the case for everyone. Now, viewers are going back to the well with the same complaints.

If your biggest issue with a show is the lighting, things are probably going just fine. “House of the Dragon” isn’t too dark, and it’s a dumb complaint.

If anything, it’s pretty realistic if scenes at night are relatively dark. When was the last time you stepped outside at midnight and it was bright out? The answer is never.

If you have a problem, there’s also an easy fix. You can just adjust the lighting on your TV. Boom. Problem fixed. Not hard at all.

“House of the Dragon” fans think the show isn’t bright enough. (Credit: HBO)

Seriously, “House of the Dragon” is an incredible show, and it does seem like people are just nitpicking at this point. Everyone always has to have something to complain about.