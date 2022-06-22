House Committee Will Subpoena Daniel Snyder, Digging Further Into Commanders Issues

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced today that they will subpoena Commander’s owner Daniel Snyder to testify after he refused to appear at today’s first hearing. The committee is investigating the hostile workplace at the Washington Commanders that drew a $10 million dollar fine from the NFL.

Oversight Comm. Chairwoman Maloney says she will issue a subpoena for Daniel Snyder to testify.



Multiple republicans ask Chairwoman by what authority she has to investigate private business.



Chairwoman responds she has authority “to investigate anything and everything.” — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) June 22, 2022

In declaring the subpoena, Chairwoman Maloney stated, “The NFL is unwilling or unable to hold Mr. Snyder accountable,” Maloney said. “That is why I am announcing now my intent to issue a subpoena for Mr. Snyder for a deposition next week. The committee will not be deterred in its investigation into the Washington Commanders.”

The committee also released today allegations that they discovered that Daniel Snyder ran a separate shadow investigation surrounding employees who spoke out against the team’s toxic workplace. They did this to discredit the findings of the NFL investigation. Representative Maloney in announcing the findings stated the Snyder investigation was used “to target his accusers, pin the blame on others, and influence the NFL’s own internal review.” “The NFL was aware of his actions but failed to stop him.”

UNITED STATES – JUNE 22: Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., listens to Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League, testify remotely during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled Tackling Toxic Workplaces: Examining the NFLs Handling of Workplace Misconduct at the Washington Commanders, in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was invited to testify but did not intend. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell did appear before the committee from a remote location. He read a prepared statement detailing the leagues investigation and laying out the excuses for why they never released a written report on the findings of their investigation. Goodell claimed that the lead investigator told all of the people that testified that their identity would be protected. That led to some contentious questioning by the committee members.

Representative Rashida Talib (D-MI) pressed the commissioner on why he has not taken more action against Daniel Snyder. At one point, she said point blank, “Will you remove Snyder as an owner.” Goodell responded, “I don’t have the authority to remove him.” While that is true, he does have the authority to recommend that Snyder be removed and could activate the process that could lead to that result. It is in the league Constitution and Bylaws that Goodell has that power.

Goodell was also pressed by Jim Jordan (R-OH). Armando Salguero wrote about those interaction here: