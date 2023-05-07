Hotel Manager Arrested After A Guest Woke Up To Him Sucking On His Toes

Videos by OutKick

Hotel wake-up calls are provided as a service to guests upon request. When a wake-up call takes place without being requested, and by a hotel employee who is in your room, the situation has likely gone too far.

Peter Brennan’s visit to a Nashville Hilton Hotel a couple months ago came with one of these unexpected wake-up calls. The Texas man was in town for a conference for work and woke up in the early morning hours of March 30 to find an employee of the hotel sucking on his toes.

Hotel night manager accused of sucking on guest’s toes (Image Credit: MNPD via FOX 17)

That employee, according to Brennan, was 52-year-old David Neal. The hotel’s night manager. He had apparently gained access to the room by creating his own copy of the key card.

“I was in Nashville for a work conference,” said Brennan. “I awoke to a gentleman, an employee of the Hilton, assaulting me.”

“Instantly jumped up and was screaming. Went into sort of fact-finding mode. Who are you? Why are you in my room? What are you doing here?” explained Brennan.

“I could see he was wearing a uniform, he had his name tag on. He was talking to me but not giving me any substantive answers.”

The hotel’s security guard didn’t offer Brennan much help so he called Metro Nashville Police Department. They launched an investigation into the matter and a warrant was issued for Neal’s arrest.

Neal was arrested on Friday on an aggravated burglary warrant. According to Brennan’s attorney, this wasn’t the hotel manager’s first encounter with the law enforcement.

A Hilton Hotel in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Is This The Hotel Manager’s First Toe Sucking Incident?

Brennan’s attorney, Michael Fisher said, “We found multiple crimes – felonies, prison time, court decisions.” Brennan is suing Neal and Hilton Hotels over the incident.

He hopes to change company policies around access to guest’s rooms.

Neal, who was in Brennan’s room the day before the incident to help out with a TV issue, says he entered the room at around 5am because he smelled smoke.

This has to go down as one of the worst unsolicited wake-up calls of all-time.