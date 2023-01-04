Hot Tub Streamer Jubilee Blais Has Already Been Banned Twice From Twitch In 2023

Some people are better at their jobs than others. That’s just a fact. Some people have trouble following guidelines and end up hurting themselves in the process. That’s another fact.

Hot tub streamer Jubilee Blaisdell, aka JubileeBlais, is one of those that has a hard time following guidelines and playing by the rules. Does that mean she’s bad at her job? Not necessarily, but it makes doing her job a lot more difficult.

It took Twitch streamer JubileeBlais three days to get banned twice (Image: Twitch & Instagram)

Jubilee managed to get herself banned on Twitch twice in the first three days of 2023. Both of her bans in the new year were for suggestive content. The second ban happened just four hours after her first ban was lifted. That has to be hard to do. It’s almost as if she’s trying to get banned.

According to a now-deleted tweet following her second ban of the year, that’s not the case. Jubiliee tweeted, “This is actually very depressing and I’m sad about it. It’s not clear. I can’t be myself.”

Jubilee, who is appealing her ban, has since followed up the deleted tweet with other claiming that her “nips slips are genuine accidents.”

Unfortunately for her fans, the second ban is an indefinite suspension, which usually last 30 days. Not surprisingly, Jubilee is not new to being banned. She had been banned several times prior to this. In the last month alone Twitch has banned her seven times.

Being A Hot Tub Streamer Is A Tricky Game

All of her bans have been for suggestive content, including inappropriate attire. A lot of Jubilee’s streaming takes place in a bathtub in skimpy swimsuits.

Apparently keeping herself from being banned on Twitch wasn’t one of her New Year’s resolutions. If it was she failed miserably and 2023 is off to a terrible start.

Although we are talking about her and anyone who is a hot tub streamer probably has a backup plan, which she appears to have. The 31-year-old gamer girl twitch streamer is also an OnlyFans model. Go figure.