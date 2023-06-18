Hot Mic Catches Reporter Congratulate Herself On A Segment By Saying ‘Slay’ During A Report On A Murder

Videos by OutKick

Grad student and reporter Giselle Hood crushed a live hit during a news broadcast a couple of months ago. After she had signed off, and the anchors had moved on to another news story, she congratulated herself by saying “slay” out loud.

Unfortunately for the reporter, the intern-heavy weekend crew had a sound guy who was in training that night. The sound guy didn’t cut her mic. So instead of her self-congratulatory “slay” being heard by a small number of people, it was aired on TV during the broadcast.

Reporter caught on hot mic saying slay during report on murder (Image Credit: Giselle Hood/TikTok)

Letting out a slay in the middle of a broadcast ins’t that big of a deal. A little embarrassing maybe, but otherwise not worth noting. Unless it comes during a report about the murder of three people. That’s exactly what happened to Hood.

The anchors had just finished describing how three people, including a child, were murdered during a domestic violence incident. They had just started to mention that the suspect in the murders was killed by police when Hood’s slay was heard.

In a follow-up video Hood explained how the accidental “slay” made its way on air. Hood had done her part. She had just wrapped up an awesome segment the waited before making any comments.

This is supposed to give the sound guy plenty of time to cut her mic and avoid any of these kinds of slip ups from airing. That obviously didn’t happen.

You Can Do Everything Right To Avoid Getting Caught On A Hot Mic And Still Get Caught

“I was super proud of my live shot so of course you hear me say ‘slay’ and that’s what comes on the television.” she explains.

Because she had taken out her earpiece she didn’t know the comment had aired. Hood said, “Honestly none of us knew how clear it was until we watched it back and my jaw just dropped to the floor.”

Slay is probably not the kind of thing you want to hear if you’re a friend or family member of those killed, but it was an honest mistake. Because of that Hood was not in any trouble for her comment. It served as a valuable lesson for the new sound guy.