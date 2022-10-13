Hot Electrician Goes Viral For Dancing To ‘Smack That’

An electrician has gone insanely viral on TikTok for a video she posted of herself dancing to the Akon hit “Smack That.” The hot electrician as she’s now being called by the internet is being flooded with marriage proposals in the comment section of the video.

The electrician’s name is Isabell McGuire and the video she posted has racked up more than 9.9 million views in just a few days.

TikTok/Isabell McGuire

The short clip she shared features her still in her work clothes on a worksite of some sort dancing around. Her clothes are dusty, presumably from a hard day of work.

In addition to the many marriage proposals, the electrician received requests from people to work on projects for them. But that’s not all, there are several women who started questioning their sexuality.

One woman commented, “Is it the work trousers or am I just a lesbian.”

“I’m gay for her,” another said.

A third fan of the hot electrician said, “think I’m lesbian.”

A New Internet Star Has Been Born

The “Smack That” video she posted a few days ago seems to be just the beginning for Isabell. She followed the first video with a few more of her dancing around in her work clothes as an electrician.

The follow-up videos haven’t reached the 9 million plus mark in views, but they have hundreds of thousands of views. Which for someone with just over 124,000 followers, likely due to her viral video, is pretty impressive.

That kind of growing success appears to indicate that the next big social influencer might have just been discovered. The internet is still a very powerful place.

Have a look at the hot electrician’s latest work. It’s easy to see why she’s grabbing the internet’s attention.