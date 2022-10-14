Horror Movie So Real People Are Throwing Up, Fainting In Theaters

A horror movie is so terrifying that theatergoers are throwing up, screaming, crying and fainting in theaters.

“Terrifier 2” has upped the bar to new frights. Audience members tell their stories of the chaos that ensued when they saw the movie’s premiere this week.

#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended pic.twitter.com/DTrWjpeMO4 — Andrew Liming (@ratshitbastard) October 10, 2022

Terrifier 2 is so gory I puked in my popcorn. 🤮🍿 pic.twitter.com/AiXHkuuKOf — Ryan Rea🎃ts (ENDS now 🔪) (@RyanTheHorrorM1) October 6, 2022

The crowd-funded indie horror flick is a sequel to “Terrifier,” which tells the story of a psychotic killer clown named “Art the Clown.” However the follow-up is full of much more gore and violence that people are losing their minds (and their lunch) over it.

The filmmakers were so confident that they had a horror hit that they used witty marketing like handing out barf bags to theatergoers.

a film festival is giving VOMIT BAGS for people going to watch Terrifier 2



you've got my attention. you've got all of my attention. completely. tell me more. pic.twitter.com/d76xMNMBvw — thaís 🎃🕸️ (@fanthaisma) October 2, 2022

Personally I’m not really into horror films. My level of being scared goes up to the “Scream” movies and that’s about it. I know some people are absolutely terrified of clowns, but they never really bothered me.

Until now.

Yeah I’m good. Going to sit this one out. Not only because I don’t need to see a killer clown on the loose, but I prefer my movie experience not to smell like other people’s vomit.

However if you’re up to get a real scare this Halloween season, you can now see Terrifier 2 across 850 theaters beginning this weekend.