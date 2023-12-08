Georgia Teenage Baseball Star Jeremy Medina Brain Dead After Getting Hit With Bat During Batting Practice

Videos by OutKick

This is an absolutely horrific story. 18-year-old high school Georgia baseball star Jeremy Medina will be taken off of life support after accidentally getting hit with a follow-through swing during batting practice.

The shocking part is the freak accident could have happened to any of us or our children.

Medina’s family and Gainesville High School principal Jamie Green informed the catcher / pitcher’s teammates about the sad news on Thursday. The incident occurred back on November 20th that left Medina in a coma with a traumatic brain injury. His family announced that they will donate his organs.

An investigation found no wrongdoing and called Medina’s injury ‘a horrific accident.’ Medina was leaning into the batting room caging when his teammate’s bat unexpectedly hit him.

Jeremy Medina’s family will be taking him off life support in the coming days. (Gainesville High School)

MEDINA WAS HIT FROM THE FOLLOW THROUGH OF THE SWING

“The initial trauma to his head was significant and caused him to lose consciousness. And as he lost consciousness, he lost his ability to maintain his airway,” said Dr. Michael Cormican. He is the director of Surgical Critical Care at Northeast Georgia Medical Center told FOX 5.

The local Gainesville community has been rallying behind Medina in hopes of a recovery. His family describes him as a devout Christian. “Our strength, my family’s strength, my strength since day one has been rooted in the most amazing power of Jesus Christ,” his father said.

Support is coming in from around the Gainesville community for Jeremy Medina. (WSB-TV)

“Some well-wishers don’t even know my son, don’t even know my family. But they’re together with us in prayer and support us in this moment.”

Jeremy Medina had recently been given a scholarship to play baseball at an unnamed college, according to his family.