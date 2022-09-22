‘Horns Will Hook Red Raiders Saturday

Texas vs. Texas Tech, Saturday, September 24, 3:30 ET

We have yet another in-state matchup in a state known for football. I’m not exactly sure that Texas and Texas Tech are two schools you think of when you mention rivalries in sports, or really even college football, but they both have some strong supporters and this should be a fun game to watch.

We probably already know about Texas’s season. They are 2-1 on the year, and who did they lose to? Alabama. It was just by one point and they arguably could’ve won the game. The other games they won by at least three touchdowns. I like the way that Texas is playing football this year, and was high on them coming into the year. I’ll admit they played better against Alabama than I expected, but am not surprised that they are a good team. I don’t think they’ve even released their star running back Bijan Robinson to the fullest potential. Quinn Ewers is a bit of a question for this game, apparently, he practiced after being expected to miss time with an injury. There is little to no chance he will be a Heisman winner this year as I had hoped, but he still is doing well. If the Longhorns defense can keep the Texas Tech ground game at bay, I think their secondary can do enough to keep the passing game from being difference-making.

Texas Tech is also 2-1 which is pretty good for a team that has had two games against ranked opponents on the year. Their first loss of the year came in their most recent game against North Carolina State. It took two overtimes to beat Houston two weeks ago, but they came out on top, which is all that matters. They’ve been really strong defensively against the run, but they haven’t faced a running back with the caliber of Robinson. The biggest concern will be ball security. Quarterback Donovan Smith has thrown for seven touchdowns, but he has also tossed five interceptions on the year. You aren’t going to win many games like that. He was taken out of the game against North Carolina State. I don’t know that there is a key area in which the Red Raiders are better than Texas, which makes it hard to support them.

I’m going to take Texas in this game. I think they are better on defense, offense, and probably even special teams. I do have some concerns that their rushing defense won’t be able to stop Texas Tech which might keep the game closer than I want, but I’m taking Texas -7 in this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024