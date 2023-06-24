Hooters Scarlett Is Ready To Sling Wings & Beers, The Reds Stay Sizzling Hot & Meet The World’s Best Cake Taxidermist

Videos by OutKick

It’s Saturday, which means I’m on the go like the Wagner military bros

What the hell happened in Russia last night while I was watching Cops for the first time in like a decade? There I was at midnight catching up on what the Cops have been up to when I started seeing military coup tweets. It started giving me flashbacks to like the 90s when it felt like it wasn’t a Friday night without some guys getting together to overthrow a government.

Anyway, I have a 10U all-star game to help manage today, so I’ll make this quick: How about MY CINCINNATI REDS?

I know the resident Braves fans — Eddie from Acworth & his fellow tomahawk choppers — were all prepared to tell me to pipe down about the Reds and then they go out and put on a show last night in front of a sellout crowd.

What drama. What excitement. What a feeling to have meaningful baseball heading into the July 4th holiday season. Guys, I just might have a reason to watch sports all the way until NFL training camps open. This is a surreal feeling.

Speaking of the 10U ASG, my squad has its work cut out today. The other team has my two best pitchers. They also have the Heath Bell kid that throws smoke. They also have the Bash Brothers who mash baseballs. It’s going to take some work to not get run-ruled in this one.

We’ll give it our best.

• Fitz writes:

I understand and support the Bud Light boycott. I understand and support our women protesting against men competing in their sports. However, is there a chance that Outkick can QUIT showing/posting pics of these people?

I don’t want to see a Dylan Mulvaney pic even if (it) is the topic within the article. If we wanted to peruse the back of a Hustler magazine to see that ‘ish, we could. Just don’t want to see it all day on the Outkick site. Fingers crossed you have some pull to get rid of that ‘ish.

This is also approved by Mrs. Fitz.

Kinsey:

Fitz, I’m just a blogger. There are two layers of editorial management above me. Now, I can publish your concerns for the editors to see and that, I feel, is big because of the power of Screencaps as an outlet for the readership to voice its feelings.

I’m all ears for what images you’d like used in the posts instead of Dylan Mulvaney.

Need a TNML ruling

As a true American and member of the Thursday Night Mowing League community, I religiously mow on Thursdays late afternoon, early evening. I do this after the poop scoop company has come to pick up the yard after our three dogs.

Here’s where I need the ruling: yesterday we had a tornado roll through town and the storm lasted 40 minutes, but the aftermath required a few hours of cleanup. In light of that, I mowed this morning.

Am I in violation of league protocol by mowing on a Friday in this situation?

Kinsey/Commish:

League members…please use safety first. I do worry about league members who are so loyal to the league that they’re willing to put their bodies on the line. DO NOT PUT YOUR BODY ON THE LINE FOR TNML.

Live to mow another day!

“Show Me Your Patio”

• H.M.I. writes:

Joe, writing in from Tucson, Arizona. Your column is an island of sanity in a sea of madness, and I can’t imagine starting my day without it.

Our pool gazebo/patio was installed last July, complete with built-in BBW, pizza oven, and fire pit table. For those that think Tucson is all cactus and dirt, have a look around my yard.

Kinsey:

You guys wanted to see patios and H.M.I. just flat-out delivered the goods. You guys know I love hardscaping. I see photos like this and the jealousy meter starts rising. Some of you LOVE fast cars. I love BIG rocks stuck into landscaping projects.

It’s no wonder people don’t go out much on Fridays and Saturdays these days. Why leave home when the backyard looks like this.

Well done, H.M.I.

Has Idaho gone woke?

• Mike T. responds to the question about whether his home state has been infiltrated by too many lib libs:

In response to Kevin W’s question on whether Idaho is still conservative? The answer is a definite, hell YES !

We moved to Idaho in 14 after living in Washington, Oregon, California then Oregon again for our working careers. We looked at relocating in many areas when we sold our business 11 years ago. We ended up outside Boise, Idaho, and have never been sorry!

We still have friends in California, Oregon and Washington and when we visit them I can’t believe what cesspools the large cities on the west coast have become!

The politics in Idaho are made fun of by the liberal media, because we believe in limited government, and we believe in families. That should tell the whole story right there.

That being said, Idaho is booming with transplants from the liberal cesspools. So far, they stayed on the conservative path, which is what attracted them here in the first place.

If you need any help with information about Idaho, we can help.

P.S. I’d also give Utah a look, the folks that live there love it and it’s as conservative as Idaho.

College World Series

• Bill L. the Brewmaster writes:

I’m happy that LSU made it to the CWS finals because of the huge economic impact on the city. But my almost 14yr old daughter isn’t happy because she doesn’t like Livvy Dunne. What’s the best way to explain to her that she’s just cashing in on her popularity while she can because gymnasts have a historically small window to earn this money?

Brew day is coming up on July 8. Making a wheat ale and a tropical IPA. I enjoy the coach updates from your house ball team.

Kinsey:

I, along with Wyn in Colorado, fully believe Livvy Dunne is in Omaha because she’s dating one of the LSU players. That’s the only explanation for such a commitment to the baseball program in the middle of her summer.

That’s it. Gotta get to the ballpark to face the biggest challenge of my managerial career as we face a who’s who of 10U house ball players. Pray for my outfielders. They’re about to get a workout.

Have a great weekend. I’m now going to disappear until Monday morning.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

