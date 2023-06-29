Hooters Sabrina Catches Some Rays In The Tropics, Hulk Hogan’s Girlfriend Joins Bikini Revolution & JJ Squat Wakeboards

Videos by OutKick

Happy work anniversary messages on Linkedin

They’re starting to show up! I must’ve updated my Linkedin in late June 2020 after starting here at OutKick on June 1, 2020 and now followers see the work anniversary and hit those “congrats” Linkedin prompts.

I’m not sure how to feel about “Congratulations” messages for working at a job for three years. Did we congratulate each other for work anniversaries before Linkedin? Would it be best served if it’s just on the 5-10-15-20s?

Did we drop notes on desks for our coworkers who crossed a milestone of 12 years at the same desk when I was in the newspaper industry? I’m not sure if it was ever brought up.

And now I get anxious when I open up Linkedin — because you guys keep sending me friend requests — to see that someone has received a new job title. Am I an asshole if I don’t go down the list and issue “congrats” to those who are celebrating?

“Hey Chuck, congrats on the new title of Sr. Vice President of Development and Outside Business Relations / Corporate Strategist.”

What?

Pretend we’re sitting at the bar. Can you explain what you do in one sentence?

Corporate America is a wild place. You guys and your titles kill me.

That’s why I like to say I’m a blogger to certain people I meet.

Wait, like full-time?

Hell yeah, dawg, full-time since 2011!

I remember the newspaper industry well. I got promoted out of the hellhole where I was working those horrible Friday night shifts where I’d get home at like 4 a.m. My promotion had me literally moving across the hall and my old union coworkers/brothers/sisters would barely talk to me for leaving them and advancing my life.

It was at that point I realized I was perpetually a free agent in my career which works pretty well in the blogging industry. It turned out to be a great lesson in life.

Anyway, thanks for the work anniversary “congrats.”

OutKick has been awesome. I’ve only personally met three people from the company in the flesh, but it’s been an incredible ride.

[Ed. note: As I was typing this, Josh P. sent a Linkedin “congrats.” Thanks, Josh!]

Work “congrats” and a poop scoop response

• Wyn in Colorado fired up the community with his poop-scoop subject and now he’s back for more drama!

He writes:

Congrats on 3 years at Outkick. I’ve been reading SCs daily since late 2011 and it’s become part of my daily routine and livelihood. I’ve also met some really cool guys that I still talk to thanks to the Gauntlet league.

Now, onto the poop scoop “controversy” which has some in SC Nation up in arms. First off, I find it funny that no one mentioned the tornado in that story but only the poop scooper stuck out.

I’m happy to come out as the person behind that story but here’s context: My wife wanted a 3rd dog. Told her the only way I’d agree is if she cleaned up after all 3…she obviously obliged. Living in CO, during the winter the dog poop would freeze and after year 2 of cleaning up after 3 dogs, she wised up on hiring someone else to do it.

Let’s be clear, this is a Do Hard Things ™️ community but let’s not pretend like cleaning up dog crap is hard. We get it done on Thursdays mainly so I can mow and the kids have a nice clean yard for the weekend. I’d venture to say that the ones upset about poop scoopers would keep one employed if they gave it a shot.

Is that AI?

• Andrew W. writes:

Hey Joe, saw Elon’s new condo in France, no mowing needed!

Saw it on vacation in Chamonix, France, It is “Aiguille du Midi” next to mont blanc, super impressive you can ride up to the top, with 2 gondolas and then an elevator.

The best suburban fireworks

Black Cats Bottle rockets – in groups of 5 Roman candles M-80s Smoke bombs

Businesses I don’t see lasting another 10 years in no particular order

Wendy’s Bob Evans Buffalo Wild Wings Vanna White’s career on the ‘Wheel’ — I’ll actually give it one more year until Pat walks

I can’t wait to see where this goes. Were Vanna and Pat like brother and sister or was it all just a front? Pat didn’t go to management and tell them to get Vanna a raise over 18 years? What was her agent doing all those years?

Go ahead, Vanna, write a book. I’ll read it.

By the way, did you see this?

The cutback — the latest in a series under owner Walt Disney Co. — involves some 19 editorial staffers in all. Among those who lost their jobs in the latest layoff was the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at National Geographic Media. https://t.co/I8xqI8pu6O — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 28, 2023

Kinsey:

Not the diversity, equity and inclusion boss! And they did it in June!?! OMG, emotions are about to spill over on social media over this travesty.

On entering the WSOP and cashing a few bucks

• Andy F. writes:

Hi Joe, have not written in a while but reading every day. I recently fulfilled a bucket list item and traveled to Las Vegas for the World Series of Poker. I believe that this qualifies as a do hard things event but a lot of fun as well.

I played in the senior event (1000.00$ buy in) and played against 8400 other poker players in no limit hold em. After 14 hours of poker on day one and about 5 hours on day two I was eliminated in around 900th place and cashed for 1751.00$.

The WSOP is thriving and Vegas is going strong. It is truly a great American event. They played the national anthem after awarding gold bracelets the first day to winners of previous events-it was awesome. Met people from all over the country. I’m sure they mow on Thursday. All the best to screencaps nation.

Governor mansion state-shaped pools

• Tyler V. writes:

Here’s ours in Alabama…

8-foot fences in Florida

Thursday, I asked Floridians about their fences, especially for properties that back up to ponds.

• Heath McK. writes:

As always, Screencaps is firing on all cylinders!

In regards to fences keeping gators out of backyards on the water, yes it is part of the reason. The other part is to keep kids from going into a lake.

We have a small lake in our neighborhood that probably 30 homes sit on (out of over 100). For whatever reason, only one neighbor didn’t have a fence. He sold the home and a very nice lady moved in and would let her cat out in the morning and evening. A few weeks later, she posted on the neighborhood website a photo of an alligator pressed up against her sliding glass door, trying to get in. She didn’t let the cat out that day, thankfully. A few days later, a truck drove in with fencing for her backyard.

Then again, I present this:

One more thing, I meant to message you on Saturday about poop-scooping companies. I never heard of such a thing, but a big part of me wants to get in on the action because unfortunately, a few of our neighbors don’t pick up after their dogs and me and another guy could make a fortune if we charged for every time we picked up after their dogs.

Funny baseball cards

• Matt from Charlotte, NC writes:

I think this card is the funniest one I’ve ever seen.

Steve Sharts. Most certainly he does!

That’s it for this morning which feels like a Friday. Smoke is still in the air here. It stinks. Pool days are ruined. There’s a horrible haze in the air. The beautiful blue skies can come on back any time they’d like.

But, here we are living another day of life. To those of us who are working, let’s get after it. I know the retirees and those vacationing are going to go hard. Let’s finish June strong.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Anyone who tries to have a wedding on October 21st this year should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/Zy2wi6ew6d — 〽️ichelle (@Michellek4040) June 28, 2023

Just a middle-aged bad mom waiting for the ice cream truck to roll through the neighborhood. 😆😜 jk going out on a Wednesday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/q4fVMDiMWU — 〽️ichelle (@Michellek4040) June 29, 2023

day 3 posting a picture because women & liberals keep hating on me. pic.twitter.com/YL7ecejqup — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) June 28, 2023

Can I get a ride, cowboy? 🤠 pic.twitter.com/m0zuKyvm1K — Andrea Kuoni (@AndreaKuoni) June 28, 2023

When you have one line of script and still can’t remember it #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/RFwtCJROOc — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) June 28, 2023

Shohei Ohtani is on pace for historic numbers at the plate and on the mound through 81 games! pic.twitter.com/aYGJSqR4Gn — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2023

First day behind the plate?pic.twitter.com/ENtMAlpvnX — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) June 29, 2023

Faith and Family Night ✝️



This was a special one to do and turned out extremely well. pic.twitter.com/MjCeWaICjH — Jakob “Bobber” Scales (@Jakob_Scales) June 28, 2023

One bidder won't have to worry about Skynet! They have their very own Terminator bust to protect them! This unique piece sold for $46875 (incl. BP) in the #PropstoreLiveAuction #Terminator pic.twitter.com/68DCIq1E7C — Propstore (@propstore_com) June 29, 2023

Star Wars is as well known for its groundbreaking cinematic technology as it is for the action on the screen. At our auction, the winning bid of $337,500 (incl. BP) allowed someone to own a groundbreaking piece of visual effects technology. #PropstoreLiveAuction pic.twitter.com/TmtId8PvDZ — Propstore (@propstore_com) June 29, 2023

Yo ho, yo ho, a pirates lot for you! A live bidder just got a treasure: Captain Hector Barbossa's pistol from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl which sold for $43,750 (incl. BP) – 14x the estimate! Shiver me Timbers! #PropstoreLiveAuction pic.twitter.com/SE3qstzfG9 — Propstore (@propstore_com) June 28, 2023

One lucky bidder decided to Spruce up their collection today. They must have been on fire when they won this Muppet for $22,500 (incl. BP) at 4x the estimate! #PropstoreLiveAuction pic.twitter.com/oDvhuD47KY — Propstore (@propstore_com) June 28, 2023

Someone just won the 1.3 million jackpot on the slot machine at the airport! pic.twitter.com/muhQyn6JDU — Derek Nicoletto (@dereknicoletto) June 27, 2023

Today's cover: Madonna rushed to hospital, intubated in ICU after being found unresponsive https://t.co/KUtGcbRzhC pic.twitter.com/52zZQDF3N6 — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2023

these Barbie partnerships are getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/k5zMfqb2of — matthew stasoff (@mattstasoff) June 27, 2023

Right when I’m like “hey don’t make fun of Dayton” – I pass a guy driving a jet ski 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uV5vM4nppR — Libby Ballengee (@LibbyBallengee) June 28, 2023

Good evening pic.twitter.com/wYsPP9bFlh — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) June 28, 2023

Live look at Indianapolis today. pic.twitter.com/8kjzjDSqWV — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) June 28, 2023

The thick smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires is taking over the Cincinnati skyline. #CanadaWildfires pic.twitter.com/ueWHomD9cG — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) June 28, 2023

If the fireworks show this 4th of July don’t look like this then don’t invite me. pic.twitter.com/Fa3mbXad8R — ZIM (@zimwhodey) June 28, 2023

How okies do their banking. Lol

Arvest Bank, Bartlesville, OK. pic.twitter.com/ZKyzGD84un — Kimberly Blodgett (@Cabal_Educator) June 28, 2023

Local merchant Jim Ryals selling dinosaur footprints found along the Paluxy River near Glen Rose, 1952. The prints are bound by iron bands to prevent breaking. Note: according to National Geographic, these are the actual prints, not plaster casts of them. pic.twitter.com/cTmPGW2v3D — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) June 28, 2023