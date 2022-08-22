Hooters Signs NIL Deals With Dozens Of Offensive Linemen

Hooters is diving head first into the NIL game.

The popular wings restaurant announced Monday that it has agreed to NIL deals with dozens of offensive linemen around the country. The deals include players from Texas A&M, Auburn, Miami, LSU, Oklahoma and more.

Hooters agrees to NIL deals with nearly 50 offensive linemen. (Credit: Hooters)

“For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined. We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight,” Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said in a release.

INBOX: Hooters has signed 48 offensive linemen to exclusive NIL deals. As Georgia Tech OL Pierce Quick says, "I think I speak for all linemen by saying we are extremely excited to partner with a restaurant we already love and throw down some wings."https://t.co/1kXwAKQnpf pic.twitter.com/oxf3FaKKFy — Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) August 22, 2022

“Like an offensive line, Hooters is all about comradery and having a good time, and I think I speak for all linemen by saying we are extremely excited to partner with a restaurant we already love and throw down some wings,” Georgia Tech lineman Pierce Quick explained in the release.

This isn’t the first time Hooters has gotten involved with NIL action. Previously, the business known for ice cold beer and its waitresses agreed to an NIL deal with John Daly’s son.

Now, Hooters is kicking it up a gear by agreeing to deals with nearly 50 offensive linemen.

College football starts this weekend, and every man with blood pumping through his body knows Hooters is a go-to football watching spot.

It’s part of the company’s brand. Hooters is built on cheap food and drinks, sports being played on TVs everywhere and an attractive staff.

Not all Hooters are created equally, but the baseline attempts are the same.

Now, with college football just a few days away, the company is capitalizing on the moment with a monster NIL deal.