Hooters Madison At Bristol, Instagram Model Kayla Simmons Courtside & Adam Schefter Did His Best Kirk Cousins Impersonation

Presented by PrizePicks

Featured Promo: PrizePicks is daily fantasy made easy. Simply pick two or more players and decide if they will score more or less than their stat projection.

The more players you pick, the more you can win – up to 10x your money! All first-time users that deposit and use promo code KICK will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. If you deposit $100, PrizePicks will give you $100.

Entries on PrizePicks can be made in seconds and they offer fast and safe withdrawals. Download it today and don’t forget to use our promo code KICK for a special welcome bonus!

I heard a rumor that the NBA season has started

Nobody starts paying attention to the NBA until Christmas. I shouldn’t say nobody, there are diehards who can’t get enough of it. But for the casual fan, the season hasn’t started yet.

Count me as one of those who barely watches any NBA games at all anymore, even after Christmas. The games are almost unwatchable these days.

I was reminded that the season had in fact started when a Lakers graphic showed up on my timeline showing the final score of yesterday’s game against the Utah Jazz. The final score was Utah 139, Los Angeles 116.

That piqued my interest a little so I decided to check out the Lakers current record. They’re 2-8 and currently in 14th in the Western Conference. It is true there’s a lot of basketball left to be played, but how much better are they going to get?

Checking in on the Lakers had me check in on LeBron as well. And LeBron is still doing LeBron things. Well off the court anyway. LeBron things off the court involves making things up. He did that while paying homage to murdered rapper Takeoff.

"I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like 'I'm telling you these guys are next.'"



LeBron paying homage to Takeoff 🙏🏾



(via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/UuQHTb1wey — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 7, 2022

Josh Allen’s elbow is a concern for Bills Mafia

The Buffalo Bills lost their second game of the season on Sunday to the New York Jets. The loss tightened up an already tight AFC East division.

But that isn’t the only concern for the Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen hurt his elbow during the game and might end up missing time because of it. It was reported that he is being evaluated for an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament.

The injury could force Allen to miss time and put Buffalo’s standing on top of the division could also be in jeopardy.

Here’s the play Allen injured his elbow on.

Video of the play where Josh Allen suffered his elbow injury. Happened on Buffalo’s final drive on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/RrPT2iVYfD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2022

As ugly as that looked and Allen was still able to throw the longest pass in the NFL in the last six years after injuring his elbow.

So that does give some hope that there isn’t too much damage and that he won’t miss too much time. Keep your fingers crossed Bills Mafia.

Josh Allen's incomplete pass intended for Gabe Davis traveled 69.3 yards in the air, the longest pass attempt over the last six seasons.



Sauce Gardner was able to close in on Davis to create a tight window — from 2.4 yards at throw to 0.4 at arrival.#BUFvsNYJ | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/gipcg3CyK6 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 6, 2022

It’s been a fun few days holding things down for Joe with the Morning Screencaps. He’s back tomorrow, hopefully well-rested, and ready to lead us through the holidays.

If you have anything to send over you can reach out to me @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are open.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Throw up a hand if you remember when the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue was a major goddamn life event. pic.twitter.com/1v0cHNfDKH — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) November 7, 2022

milksteak and jelly beans pic.twitter.com/oJMdbej9tc — fucked up looking food (@fuckedupfoods) November 7, 2022

Hot dogs after 60 seconds in the microwave pic.twitter.com/9WuLHhgPZt — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 7, 2022

Ben Simmons off the bench tonight:



2 points

3 rebounds

2 assists

1 steal

15 mins pic.twitter.com/Xd2WT9JetM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 8, 2022

What a night pic.twitter.com/Lt8m1ukerd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2022

Gotta throw the sneakers on the wires after this one pic.twitter.com/aN6Vv6Lb2f — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 8, 2022