Hooters Madison At Bristol, Instagram Model Kayla Simmons Courtside & Adam Schefter Did His Best Kirk Cousins Impersonation

I heard a rumor that the NBA season has started
Nobody starts paying attention to the NBA until Christmas. I shouldn’t say nobody, there are diehards who can’t get enough of it. But for the casual fan, the season hasn’t started yet.
Count me as one of those who barely watches any NBA games at all anymore, even after Christmas. The games are almost unwatchable these days.
I was reminded that the season had in fact started when a Lakers graphic showed up on my timeline showing the final score of yesterday’s game against the Utah Jazz. The final score was Utah 139, Los Angeles 116.
That piqued my interest a little so I decided to check out the Lakers current record. They’re 2-8 and currently in 14th in the Western Conference. It is true there’s a lot of basketball left to be played, but how much better are they going to get?
Checking in on the Lakers had me check in on LeBron as well. And LeBron is still doing LeBron things. Well off the court anyway. LeBron things off the court involves making things up. He did that while paying homage to murdered rapper Takeoff.
Josh Allen’s elbow is a concern for Bills Mafia
The Buffalo Bills lost their second game of the season on Sunday to the New York Jets. The loss tightened up an already tight AFC East division.
But that isn’t the only concern for the Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen hurt his elbow during the game and might end up missing time because of it. It was reported that he is being evaluated for an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament.
The injury could force Allen to miss time and put Buffalo’s standing on top of the division could also be in jeopardy.
Here’s the play Allen injured his elbow on.
As ugly as that looked and Allen was still able to throw the longest pass in the NFL in the last six years after injuring his elbow.
So that does give some hope that there isn’t too much damage and that he won’t miss too much time. Keep your fingers crossed Bills Mafia.
It’s been a fun few days holding things down for Joe with the Morning Screencaps. He’s back tomorrow, hopefully well-rested, and ready to lead us through the holidays.
If you have anything to send over you can reach out to me @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are open.