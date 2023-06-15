Hooters Lily Cools Off From The Summer Heat, College World Series Stripe Show & MJ’s Flu Game Shoes Sell For Huge Money

Videos by OutKick

10U House Ball Update

Let’s make this quick. The boys won last night, 11-1, under the lights in a dominant pitching performance from our two aces who combined for what felt like a two or three-hitter. The other team didn’t score until there was one out in the top of the 5th.

It was one of those nights you dream about as a 10U manager. The pitching staff was pumping in strikes. The first inning was 1-2-3. The bats were hot. The one boy who hasn’t put the ball in play much this season put the ball in play. There was very little drama. Very few errors. There were smart base-running plays.

Add it all up and it was a relaxing game for one that had an 8:10 first pitch.

The boys are now 8-4.

Daddy Ball Report:

My son continues to hit the ball and it’s going further by the game. I believe he was 2-for-3 with a double. The single was a very nice shot over the shortstop’s head. Just a very typical line shot into the outfield. The outfielder plays the ball, gets it in and we’re all moving on to the next hitter.

So relaxing.

Injury update:

We’ve lost T Skittles for the season with a broken hand suffered at a basketball camp. He was one of our catchers, which hurts with the July heat on the horizon, and one of our grittiest players who can play any position on the field. Luckily, we have some depth at catcher, so we should be fine there, but as you guys know, it’s always tough to lose a kid who gets the game and understands situations.

Stanley Cup viewing numbers are in

Just speaking for myself, it feels like the last month has been very quiet in mainstream sports. That was the quietest NHL Stanley Cup Finals I can remember. I’ve been at this a long time and I can’t remember a time when I didn’t see videos of the Stanley Cup-winning team sucking from the Cup and raising hell after winning.

There’s been nothing this week. It’s been brutal for us content guys. Both the NBA and NHL had very quiet weeks.

We knew it was going to be bad but holy hell. The Stanley Cup Finals national broadcast ratings down 43% this year from last year. It was the least viewed Stanley Cup Finals since 2007. — Allan Walsh🏒 (@walsha) June 14, 2023

Cleveland

• John from SD writes:

Really? On I-90 in Cleveland this week. (Is a mention of the demographic of the driver warranted?)

Found this in the pond during golfing this weekend. Appears to be located where it belongs!

Kinsey:

I’ve never priced out specialized tags, but I’m convinced Ohio has some of the lowest prices for specialized tags in the United States because they’re everywhere. Anyone have intel? Anyone work for the BMV?

Pizza oven follow up

• Kenn H. writes:

I wanted to thank you for the shout out Screencaps recently regarding my new children’s book “Jack and the Crunchy Leaves: My First Hearing Aids” #1 new release- not bad from a guy who just decided to write a book.

On a side note, after a few years of research on what pizza oven to get, I finally narrowed it down and went to my mom and pops store over the weekend and purchased a Gozney Roccbox. I knew this was the right choice when the salespeople fought about who got to take it home every night and use it.

Fired it up the other night for some test pies and it didn’t disappoint. Also took the advice and followed on IG for a smoother screencaps experience.

‘YourDadsAmerica’ Appreciation and more Up North® talk

• Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI writes:

Really appreciated the “YourdadsAmerica” screencap from Wednesday. If I’m not mistaken, that’s the great Lee Horsley on the set of “Matt Houston”, a classic 80s detective show where a rich Texas oil baron has so much money to blow, he sets up in Los Angeles and solves detective cases on the side with his personal helicopter, computer babe, and fast cars. Pre-teen me LOVED that show.

This was the era with A-Team, Airwolf, Matt Houston, Simon & Simon, Riptide, Street Hawk, MacGyver, and of course the absolute G.O.A.T., Magnum PI. So much testosterone and flowing chest hair with gloriously manicured mustaches that DON’T NEED NO BOUTIQUE BEARD CREAM YOU DAMN HIPPIE MILLENNIAL. Jan Michael VIncent could play a cello by a mountain lake and then go beat the hell out of a Libyan terrorist, and blow up a Russian chemical plant with a supersonic stealth helicopter all in the span of 60 minutes.

Hell, even Hart to Hart had some boss vibes going every once in a while. This is what we’re missing.. good old fashioned American good guys who hated evil as much as they loved the ladies.

Also, headed Up North for my own family getaway in a couple weeks. We go “Sunrise Side” (Alpena metropolitan area) as it’s a little quieter and less “Ann Arbor north” than Traverse City and the surrounds. Always sparks the question, what is the dividing line between “Regular Lower Peninsula Michigan” and “Up North”.

I’ve long been of the opinion it’s the I-75/US-23 split at Standish MI, but I also have entertained the more scientific notion of where birch trees replace Maple/Ash/Aspen trees as dominant species. Thoughts?

Kinsey:

In our group, there’s been quite a bit of talk about the Up North® dividing line being the Zilwaukee Bridge on I-75, but one guy in the group now says you’re not really Up North® until you come to the first jerky store north of the Zilwaukee. It’s a great debate. I’ll say this about our 2022 “Sunrise Side” trip to Oscoda, MI: It was WAY cheaper than our visits to the sunset side of the state. And much quieter. And an even slower pace. East Tawas, MI was just about perfect for us. Good places to eat. Action if you want it. Nice state park. We’ll definitely go back.

Father-son Olivia Casta Investigation

• Russ from Washington, NJ writes:

Joe, no doubt about it. Olivia Casta is a fake. I shared this discussion with my 16 year old son (I don’t think he minded 🙂 ). He mentioned to me how you should look at the hands first. Apparently, AI has difficulty creating realistic hands.

Just look at these hands in this photo, in particular the thumb!

My apologies to Ms. Costa if she’s real, but what’s going on there? Thank you for your column and giving me entertainment at the end of a long work day.

Russ adds:

And you can’t spell Olivia without AI… just sayin’

Kinsey:

What a modern Clark Griswold and Rusty moment for Russ and his son!

• Rory M. writes:

No proof, but I definitely thought that she was AI generated from the jump. I’m not complaining, but it feels like a trap to Epstein regular folks on the internet if you look at those pics.

We’ll never forget you, Dale

‘I feel old’ moment

• Ken S. in North Augusta, SC writes:

Seems like the first moment that made me feel old was a “few” years back, when my family was attending a football game at our oldest daughter’s college. At the time I was dealing with a deteriorating knee (since replaced) and wasn’t walking very well. (Think “hobbling”)

As we approached the ramp that led up to our seats, my two daughters, without any obvious communication between them, approached me simultaneously from both sides, and each one extended a hand and gently lifted my elbows.

There were the little girls I raised helping “old decrepit Dad” up the ramp. Pretty sweet.

(But with new knees, I can now manage on my own just fine!)

• Scott from the Carolinas writes:

Well, I recently turned 55. One of my 20-something colleagues asked me how tall I was as I am an old Caucasian college baller. I replied – “6’6″, 6’9” with the afro. They didn’t get it and I felt their awkward glance viewing me as a racist…had to introduce them to Irwin Fletcher via Youtube.

I won’t change quoting movies from my childhood – just need to read the room better.

Would that hurt?

I’m not a kidney stone guy that I know of and don’t want to become a kidney stone guy. Would one this size hurt?

Urethra! Sri Lanka doctors remove ‘world’s largest kidney stone’ https://t.co/z0qXZgkgar — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) June 15, 2023

And that’s it for another great day of Screencaps. I know sports are slow right now. This is when this column heats up. You guys get creative. You show off projects. You start brainstorming.

We will survive the run all the way to the NFL season with things like the U.S. Open which starts today. Enjoy that late-night golf. It’s going to be glorious.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

NBA Finals viewership numbers over the past 30 years:



(📸 via @paulsen_smw) pic.twitter.com/aqyWFA6kaQ — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) June 14, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

AND NOW…



Your 2023 #MCWS field pattern!



Embrace the curves!! pic.twitter.com/NvRI32l0Zc — Charles Schwab Field Omaha Grounds Crew (@cws_groundscrew) June 14, 2023

Shout-out to this guy for bringing the Bengals vibes to Kansas City for the sweep. 🧹🐅 #Reds #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/mznpw9HVwq — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) June 15, 2023

ISIAH KINER-FALEFA JUST STOLE HOME pic.twitter.com/zQ6vm3Ykq5 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 15, 2023

How much are you willing to pay for a 2009 Derek Jeter World Series ring? Last night CBP officers in Indianapolis seized a shipment of Yankee championship rings. The rings violated MLB’s trademark and were seized. The MSRP for these 113 rings was $169,500, if they were real. pic.twitter.com/kXbHyGXurR — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) June 14, 2023

Davey Martinez was so mad after tonight’s loss he printed out a picture of the umpires missed call pic.twitter.com/JWXoqxnwez — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 15, 2023

This document marks Ernie Banks’ long march toward Cooperstown immortality, his first pro contract with the Kansas City Monarchs signed in 1950 when the future HOFer was 19! Coming up in our Platinum Auction and you can see it at the @nsccshow in Chicago this summer pic.twitter.com/ZvES40HeYm — Heritage Auctions Sports (@Heritage_Sport) June 14, 2023

Cooper Morgan pulls off the first ever backflip catch by anybody not named DR Meadows!!! pic.twitter.com/cNGhnaM1pq — Biko Skalla (@BikoRicoSuave) June 14, 2023

Final sale price on the 1997 Michael Jordan "Flu Game" Sneakers: $1,380,000 pic.twitter.com/Tm4lKSqMuz — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 15, 2023

Now live at BaT Auctions: 1997 Toyota Century. https://t.co/nBe1QucRrf pic.twitter.com/QNQOpWewCK — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) June 14, 2023

Now live at BaT Auctions: Carter Brothers Mini-Monster Little Bigfoot Go-Kart. https://t.co/zJj2US83IN pic.twitter.com/RwQCaUxkjI — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) June 14, 2023

I have questions about this couple that bought a Subaru in rural Pa. pic.twitter.com/60twV55gQS — Jason Nark (@JasonNark) June 14, 2023

Guy G. in western New York emails: "Bud Light is so toxic, it’s now being used in political mailers." pic.twitter.com/PajGI1B4VX — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 14, 2023

In 1983, Steve Jobs typed this reply to a letter asking for his autograph: pic.twitter.com/B2THVUktC7 — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) June 14, 2023

Innocent Until Proven Guilty®.



Don't put him in prison just yet, KATU. https://t.co/ZfTRV70xIf — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 14, 2023

Innocent until proven guilty.



Let it play out in the courts. https://t.co/FsNSI2HKIE — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 14, 2023

Why spend $11,000,000 in LA for a mid century modern when you can have this one in Little Rock for only $1,100,000???



It has almost 6k sq ft and even has a sunken living room??? pic.twitter.com/55kn80phVf — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) June 14, 2023

Hello, is anyone home?



Black bears are trying to share space with an ever-growing human population. By taking some simple precautions, you can avoid human/bear conflicts and help to keep bears wild: https://t.co/twRHZK3pdd



📹: Courtesy of Steamboat Radio pic.twitter.com/N1fPKf4Tqu — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) June 14, 2023

Had one bag of @Masa_Chips left so made some short rib nachos for the crew. pic.twitter.com/khDyAPugaS — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 13, 2023

My team made a mistake braising the short ribs. They let it boil for 5-10 minutes. When you boil meat it gets dry and stringy – you lose that silky gelatinous mouthfeel. I’d never serve them that way so we made short rib melts for the team. pic.twitter.com/DxlouARYFz — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 15, 2023