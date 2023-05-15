Hooters Karli Invades The Tropics, Guardians Fans Brawl In The Stands & RIP Doyle Brunson

Videos by OutKick
Weekend grilling reports
• Derek S. in Indiana writes:
Friday you asked for grilling pics and I happened to be scheduled to hook up with my grill master buddy Chris for a competition on Saturday.
These are our judging entries:
Chicken
Ribs
Pork
Brisket
And the results… Gettin Piggy With It BBQ team had a good weekend!
• Brian J. in East Tennessee writes:
Weekend smoking report:
Sat – Weather was perfect. Beer can chicken (5lb bird) on the Weber Smokey Mountain smoker that is about 25 years old now. Kingsford blue bag with added chunks of oak and cherry. Smoked at 225* for about 2.5 hours. The beer can used was a Coors Light tall boy. I used to use Busch Light but…well, you know.
The soldier did its duty and I thank it for its service. Yes I cheat with a can holder stand. And look at all that wonderful seasoning that’s been cooked into the smoker surface, all that smoke flavor. I’ll rinse it with a hose once or twice a year, but never scrub or scrap it. Judge me all you want.
Weekend projects
• Indy Daryl got outside and went to work on his days off:
Hope you had a great weekend and Happy Mother’s Day to Mrs Screencaps! Mowing on Thursday meant plenty of time to drill through brick in order to hang 4 window baskets for Mrs Do Hard Things. She loves flowers and I couldn’t be happier to do the heavy lifting so she gets to plant away. I must say, they certainly do bring a wonderful color to the house. And thanks to you for inspiring a Thursday mow. Man how life has changed for the better since!! Have a great night all!
Kinsey:
Looking good, Indy D.! I was just telling Mrs. Screencaps how we need to step up our window box game. Then Indy D. goes and put his own plan into motion. Love to see it.
‘Dadvice’ for Millennial Mike Round 4, I think
Millennial Mike asked for advice and you guys have delivered more than he could’ve ever imagined.
• Jeff B. in Colorado writes:
Not from my dad, but from Bobby Knight, legendary IU men’s basketball coach. While there are parts of him worthy of criticism, this always stuck with me:
If you’re going to do something, do it right.
If you’re going to do it right, do it right the first time.
If you’re going to do it right the first time, do it right every time.
• Another Jeff B. writes:
I got to throw some Dad Advice into the ring. To prepare my brothers and I for dealing with business and life in general, he would frequently say:
When a man with money meets a man with experience, the man with experience gets the money, and the man with money gets the experience.
Never try to beat a man at his own game.
Love what you are doing with SC.
• Glyn writes:
Thanks for the community you created.
When you find yourself in a hole stop digging.
More real Mexican food from Mexico from The Ts
This time the Ts were crushing a seafood burrito…LOOK AT THOSE FRESH LIMES!
And then the Ts sent in a photo of their Mother’s Day feast. Unreal.
‘Do Hard Things’
• Lee D. thinks this qualifies:
Golf course robot mowers
• Greg S. in Fountain Hills, AZ writes:
Our local golf course Desert Canyon in Fountain Hills, AZ just converted to robot mowers (They claim to be the first in the nation to do so). They are very quiet, run mostly at night (not just on Thursdays) and the people who live near the course must like that.
The mowers are GPS guided and automatically return to their dedicated charging station when needed. I played the course this weekend and was impressed how well they maintain the fairways and rough areas.
This is a rather aggressive movie review
• Heywood J. writes:
I like to get drunk and watch movies. Then I like to make drunken movie commentary.
“Air”was a good movie on Prime and I recommend it.
That’s it! We’ve officially made it to the final full week of May that you’ll be working. Guys, we have to finish off the run from New Year’s to Memorial Day strong. Give it your all this week before easing into Memorial Day Weekend and your big RV trips.
Let’s get after it today.
Email: joekinsey@gmail.com