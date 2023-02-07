Hooters Jen Is Ready For The Super Bowl Rush, Rams RB Hits Monster 3-Card Jackpot & Nick Sirianni’s Asked The Tough Questions

Videos by OutKick

Nightcaps reaction

In case you missed the news Monday, Outkick debuted a new afternoon column called “Nightcaps” which will be a Monday-Friday offering (they’re aiming for 4 p.m. ET) for those readers seeking a quick spin around the Internet for nuggets they might’ve missed throughout the day while working their asses off.

Now, I knew the immediate reaction would be that this is a Screencaps copycat. First of all, I’m flattered you guys would come to my defense over what we’ve built here. Second, the Nightcaps crew understands they’re about to be called copycats and they want to pave their own path forward.

I also want you guys to know that this morning/afternoon thing isn’t new. For years, Sports Illustrated had its A.M. Hot Clicks Extra Mustard morning column from Jimmy Traina and then it had P.M. Hot Clicks edited by my old friend Andy Gray who eventually left to run SI swimsuit content when SI swimsuit was still fun.

• Chris S. in Milford, CT writes:

Joe, you are tremendous and I just think this nightcap is a low-end knockoff of what you bring each and every day.

Who’s idea was this?

My opinion not good, just like yesterday the Manning only so much then too much.

Your daily is special and it should be treated that way.

Kinsey:

What you see from Nightcaps in February 2023 won’t be what Nightcaps looks like in June. The column will evolve. Give it time, or don’t. That’s the beauty of programming. You can choose to embrace it or ignore it. The audience decides who survives and who doesn’t. This is business 101. The idea did not originate with me. However, I am serving as an advisor. This might actually be my very first consultant gig. I just might add this to my Linkedin page. You guys haven’t been adding me on there. What’s up with that? Give it time or don’t, that’s your call. You guys might want to interact with the writers or you won’t. Your call. I WILL NOT be offended if you email the Nightcaps team. You have my promise. Morning Screencaps IS SPECIAL, Chris. That doesn’t change. I’m under contract here. I’m not going anywhere. What changes is that OutKick is evolving and growing. It might not feel like it because all of us get emotional over change, but this is evolution. Writers are expanding their careers. Graphics people are being challenged. Editors are being challenged. The site designers find new challenges out of this. And my favorite thing about this is that you’re going to get new personalities to step up for the future for OutKick. The Nightcaps pop-up alert you got on your device was my idea. I don’t want you guys to think I’m over in my corner being a little bitch about a new column. Guys, I LOVE PAGEVIEWS. I LIVE for PAGEVIEWS. If this column is successful, OutKick is successful and then we’re all prosperous.

I think you guys are going to enjoy reading content from new personalities. Anthony, Zach, Amber & Hayley have their work cut out for them, but if they can keep their heads down for the next 10-12 months, they’ll have a property and on the Internet that’s huge. It’ll be huge for their future earnings and future employment opportunities.

That’s the American Dream, fellas. Remember, around here we celebrate that kind of stuff.

Would you rather have an Italian guy on a zero-turn or a robot mower keeping the turf trimmed outside the Leaning Tower of Pisa?

• Mike T. stopped by the Leaning Tower this week and his eyes were instantly attracted to the robot mower. “That’s just wrong!” Mike T. writes.

I feel absolutely disgusting saying this, but I’m not sure I agree with Mike T. on this one. Imagine traveling thousands of miles to see the Leaning Tower and then Franco is cruising around on his zero-turn while you’re trying to get a good shot of that tower. The robot is way less intrusive for your selfie game.

It cruises around, keeps the turf perfect and your content game looks amazing on Instagram. Now, that doesn’t mean I’ll ever be pro-residential robot mowers. NEVER! Get your ass out of the office chair (if you’re physically able) and get a sweat in.

The robot mower handles this turf while tourists pull out their selfie sticks. / Google Maps

And Mike T. wants you to see this Tuscan sunset:

I want you to watch this and then tell me what’s lacking in morning television these days

Kinsey:

Now let me tell you what’s missing from morning television these days because I’ve been harping on it for what feels like the last 7-10 years — joy, happiness, optimism over the start of a new day.

Even Oprah here is joyous AF over getting up at the ass crack of dawn to pump out another day of life.

I encourage all of you to channel your vintage Oprah and find joy in the morning.

How do you guys feel about this Airbnb criticism?

I’ve definitely never stayed at an Airbnb with a $300-500 cleaning fee. One of you big spenders will have to let me know about this lifestyle.

Airbnb checkout has somehow devolved into this:



Pay me $300-500 for a cleaning fee but then clean the place spotless before you hit the road. — Steve Schlafman (@schlaf) February 5, 2023

Who didn’t enjoy pro bowling on TV?

• Boomer Bill H. writes

Winter sports call for the PBA on Saturdays with a Chris Shenkel sound alike with the bowlers sucking heaters between frames. …Or Alpine sporting events. The thrill of victory. Current pro sports are the agony of defeat. Sports media and the NCAA are dragging collegiate sports down into that same pro sewer hole.

Speaking of pros, Progressive commercials make fun of my generation. The CEO loves my money and hates my politics so bite me and the booger eaters that purchase your products… Progressive can’t prevent you from becoming a leftist. Wouldn’t take it if it was given to me.

Get off my server!

Kinsey:

I haven’t paid too much attention to Progressive commercials since Baker Mayfield was released.

State of the Union

• Brian in East Tennessee writes:

You know you’re getting old when the State of the Union address is something you look forward to watching. I literally am picking up some popcorn on my Tuesday grocery store run to eat during the speech.

I’ll watch the speech, the GOP rebuttal, and then be flipping back and forth between all the major news outlets to see their analysis, all while I have the laptop on my lap seeing Twitter blowup in real-time. Can’t wait to see what Uncle Joe blames on Trump in this speech. I put the over/under on how long he speaks at 71 minutes. And I put the over/under on how long until Trump makes his own rebuttal that is posted at about 10:15 pm.

What a time to be alive!

Kinsey:

All joking aside, how long until you’re able to gamble on State of the Union speech length? Do any of you guys gamble on that with your buddies? It might actually be something to present to my text group to keep things interesting on a Tuesday evening.

Random thoughts from a reader who saved up a few topics for one huge dump

• Nat writes:

I may not be as prolific as Daryl from Indy or Mike T, but I have a few more thoughts on your recent questions. You have a great way of bringing so many people together. As I have said before, you provide normalcy in a world that needs more of it, particularly in the People’s Republic of California where I live. Here goes:

1) Bucket List Fail – my bucket list fail is misplaying a fly ball and breaking my nose on the first day of Yankees Fantasy Camp. No I didn’t get into a fight with Mickey Mantle like Cramer did in Seinfeld, but it was pretty disappointing. It was fun to be there though. It gives me more respect for the way that MLB players are able to make routine plays look routine. Soyoumeone once said that even the worst MLB player was probably the best athlete who ever went to their high school. That is of course unless you went to Serra HS in San Mateo – Tom Brady, Barry Bonds and Lynn Swann all went there.

2) Best Sports Moment with my Dad- My father was a huge baseball fan. He saw Carl Hubbell pitch when he was kid and rooted for the NY Giants until they moved to San Francisco. He took me to my first game – Mets-Braves (Seaver pitching). He humored me when I stopped being a Mets fan after they decimated the team and traded Tom Seaver and became a Yankees fan. I had the chance to take him to Game 6 of the 1996 World Series where the Yankees clinched the series. He could not have been more excited. His love for the Yankees continued until he passed in 2019 at 90. He listened to just about every game he could.

He gave me the best piece of advice when he said, “ Live your life so that you never end up on the front page of the New York Daily News.”

3) Best business decision – that is a hard one. Going into practice as an orthopedist gave me the freedom to work for myself. Anyone who has the opportunity to run their own business should do it. Nothing is as rewarding. It is a great feeling to know that you are giving other people the opportunity to work as you grow your business.

Six months into being in practice, I talked with a medical device engineer. We started working on developing new technology for sports medicine. I have caught the innovation bug and have done this in my spare time. It has killed my golf game, but it has been really rewarding.

4) One random piece of advice – whenever you fly, bring the flight attendants some candy. It doesn’t have to be fancy. It completely changes the atmosphere on a flight. Flight attendants have such an unpleasant job, particularly now. At best, people are mildly rude; at worst, they end up in a Twitter video in Screencaps. Just telling someone in a tough job that you appreciate what he or she does makes their day.

That’s it this morning. I’ll allow you guys to digest the Nightcaps debut and then give me your reactions. Please read my numbered list. And remember new writers will come in handy this summer when my ass is on a golf course. There have been very few days off since August. I’ll be due here soon.

Have a great day across this incredible land we get to call home.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

