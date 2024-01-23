Hooters Hannah Is Enjoying The NFL Playoffs, Bills Fan Is A Mess After Getting Super Bowl Tattoo & TNML Shows Off Their Plows

Videos by OutKick

This is going to make some of you feel old today (many of you are already old, retired & waiting to tell me you’re too old for her)

Tiffani Amber Thiessen, also known as Kelly Kapowski, is celebrating her 50th birthday today. I’m not even going to explain to the old-timers who Kelly Kapowski is. Those of us within striking distance of this age range remember those Saturday mornings with Kelly. We remember the early 1990s when Zack, Slater, Screech, Lisa Turtle, Mr. Belding and a revolving door of special guests showed us how their high school operated.

Let this be a reminder that time is undefeated.

Good luck digesting this news: Tiffani is 50.

By the way, I have to give Tiffani credit. She could’ve gone down the fake ‘I am now a yoga and self-help expert’ like so many Hollywood types who go off the deep end.

Not Tiffani.

She actually smiles for Instagram photos, posts food videos, jumps into cold plunges and seems to be enjoying life.

Take notes, ladies.

Golf+ on VR

It’s official, my username on Meta is: Screencaps

Look me up. Send friend requests.

Last night, I finally created my own account after building up a beautiful bag of clubs and a fairly strong account. Now I’m starting over. If you guys are going to beat me, you better hurry before I buy all the best clubs, balls and gear.

Let’s play.

‘What’s up with the pop-up alert I’m getting?’

• Derby City Max writes:

Since you are the Great Oz of the most dynamic group of Screen cappers, I have a perplexing problem.

When I am on Outkick reading through different articles, such as Culture, Sports, or Screencaps on my laptop, I keep getting McAfee Security Alerts. This happens only on Outkick.com, nothing else. Do you know if any other Cappers are having this issue? I run Windows Defender for security. I have scanned my computer for threats, and nothing was found. I am at a loss for words. Any thoughts or insights would be greatly appreciated.

Kinsey:

I sent over the message to the OutKick IT guys. I’ve been getting the same pop-up, but I just figured it was coming from my Internet provider. If you guys get the pop-up message, try to get

This is bad and I need to hear from Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston & others who may have heard about such nonsense

Why am I not surprised to hear this kind of nonsense from a coach out of Connecticut?

If you’re a travel ball hardo who knows of travel ball coaches who are telling kids this, I want to hear from you guys. I will keep you anonymous. I’m convinced these travel ball organizations will not stop until they kill the very fabric of society and it sounds like they’ve taken aim at the next target: the high school ball that travel ball is supposed to prepare players for.

This is disgusting.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Hearing from other High School Coaches that some Travel Ball coaches telling kids not to play for their High School Baseball Team. This is my 10th year being a head varsity baseball coach and I never heard such a thing! Kids play for your High School and battle for a State… — Coach Switala (@CoachSwit) January 22, 2024

Northeast. I agree about Cali I coached High School there for 8 years and this never was brought up! — Coach Switala (@CoachSwit) January 22, 2024

Bad jobs on your work resume

• David P. writes:

Between HS and college got a job working at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Much better pay than the summer before at Six Flags although there were girls. Anyway most of the time it was actually fun. We worked the auction pens and tried to get the beasts in the correct spot. Guys on Hondas with a whip drove the critters down the alleys where we had the gates ready. Only got gored once. The bad part was when there was no auction or other action. Had to remove years of pig, sheep and cow excrement from pens that hadn’t been occupied in decades. Front end loader got most of it but we had to get the rest with shovels. Mom made me strip in the garage before I could come in.

There was an old boy in the auction tower calling out the destination of each lot. If he said “Watch him Boys” the Honda drovers bailed and the adventure began.

Is that a good price?

• Michigan Man Diesel in SE Michigan writes:

Sounds like a deal.

‘Thank you, OutKick’

• Mark from Indiana writes:

Joe; Thank you to Outkick and to Alejandro for writing the article on Coach Harbaugh; especially for putting the text of his speech in the article.

Life would be much better in life; politics; sports; work if people followed his direction. It is not just about faith but about open mindedness and togetherness. Put that one on your fridge!

What’s Mike T. eating in Spain?

• Mike T. writes:

Baby shrimp tortilla

I know Screencaps has been off its normal schedule by 10-15 minutes this week and like 20 minutes today

It’s not some sort of change coming your way. I’ve had contractors in the house six out of the last 10 days or so. The electrician showed up this morning right in the heart of my morning routine and that set me back at least 30 minutes.

Thank you for understanding that things might not be as you’re used to around here. I need to get some projects done and January just happens to be when these guys are available.

That’s it this morning.

Good luck to those of you who have contractors working in your house. It’s going to be another adventurous day around here. And the kids are out of school due to ice.

Have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Travis Kelce of the @Chiefs has recorded at least 60 scrimmage yards in 16 different playoff games.



That is the most in NFL history by a WR/TE and one game shy of tying Franco Harris and Tony Dorsett for most in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/tdS2RoPuHY — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 22, 2024

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Lane Kiffin is a poor fisherman. pic.twitter.com/jfpGFIvyOs — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) January 22, 2024

Randy Johnson was a legend 😂 pic.twitter.com/pP7S15QNmv — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) January 22, 2024

13-star American flag from the early Federal period with a 4-5-4 star pattern sold for $93,750 (starting $70,000) at @HeritageAuction It flew at the Old Sandy Point Lighthouse in New York in the 1790s https://t.co/sFbtRP1gZI #antiques #antique #America #flag #USA #history pic.twitter.com/dlYybMi8mz — Maine Antique Digest (@AntiqueDigest) January 22, 2024

The stamp act placard, one of two known and the only example in private hands, sold for $4,527,000 at @ChristiesInc to a phone bidder. The estimate was $4/6 million pic.twitter.com/kWLsOjcI6U — Maine Antique Digest (@AntiqueDigest) January 17, 2024

🧀 ACTIVE FLIP 🧀



Arby’s is currently running a promotion where you can get access to unlimited free cheddar cheese sauce all year for just $2. They’re giving customers a keychain that can be used to claim this offer all year long.



Of course, it’s reselling.



Retail: $2

Resale:… pic.twitter.com/Et5RMln7Uo — Resell News 💸 (@resellnews) January 22, 2024

I'm pretty sure this Buc-ee's they're building is the largest gas station I've ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/VP9J72dXvv — James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) January 22, 2024

Gotta love when you can still see your @OutKickTNML stripes on a snow covered lawn! #HaveADay pic.twitter.com/Id36NBubOe — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) January 22, 2024

Early morning clean up at -12 pic.twitter.com/gtEhYX08jA — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) January 20, 2024

I had memory holed this era where Carson Daly had sideburns pic.twitter.com/uNNC4dAnkN — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) January 22, 2024