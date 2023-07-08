Hooters Hannah Is A Rising Star, Trevor Lawrence’s Hair Has Had A Big Summer At The Beach & A Beautiful Jet Ski Scooter

Videos by OutKick

Here comes the gas-powered mower police

It’s Saturday morning. I don’t have much energy to waste on the idiots from the Regional Air Quality Council in Denver who voted Friday to set in motion a ban on gas-powered mowers, leaf blowers and other equipment. Now the Colorado Air Quality Control Association will get a vote on banning this equipment.

Guess how they’re going to vote.

The ban, which would end the sale of gas-powered equipment, would begin in 2025. Under the proposal, commercial operations would be allowed to use gas equipment from June to August.

Oh really?

Wait, what about the rules I’ve read in cities like Dallas where they were trying to pass a ban because the gas equipment was bad for the health of Latinos who run the mowing teams? Apparently, Denver Latinos aren’t affected by the exhaust from June through August.

These fools just make up the rules as they wish — always keep in mind how people vote…don’t want to piss off the commercial mowing companies — and then just add “gas-powered mowers are bad for people with asthma” and, BOOM, you have a story that plays on the local news because the local news is operated by a bunch of morons who constantly allow the activists to dictate the narrative.

Regional Air Quality Council votes in favor of gas powered lawn equipment ban in Denver https://t.co/F8YvbguJHz pic.twitter.com/PvMBYnpeGU — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) July 7, 2023

Now, let’s remember that this is a ban on sale of gas equipment. That’s stage one for these wokes. The next step will be more layers of Big Daddy Government who will go around looking for people using the equipment and they’ll be fined.

Guys, they’re not stopping at your lawn equipment.

We’ve gone over this before.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

‘League’

• Brian P. asks:

Good Afternoon,

What exactly is the Thursday Night Mowing League?

Official 2023 Thursday Night Mowing League season statement from the commissioner's desk. Please read: pic.twitter.com/d8Ea2io3Eg — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) March 23, 2023

$4,000…or even $8,000…(WHAT?!? there’s a $10,000 smoker, too!) grills and smokers

• SB in SC writes:

When I was young a smokey Joe on the ground could cook all the food I could afford to make at one time, as I got older I got a Weber Kettle because I needed a bigger grill and got tired of bending down all the time. Now I have my kettle, but I also have a much larger built in grill that I spent a little more money on for reliability and so that I do not have to cut a new hole in my outdoor kitchen when it is time to replace it. I did not buy it to show off to my neighbors, but so that I can feed more people at one time, have more room so that I can cook multiple things at different temperatures, use a rotisserie, a smoker box, add something so I can cook like a blackstone, and use it like a grill at the same time, use gas if I do not have time to wait for charcoal, or if I have other things to do than fire management. There are a lot of things that my grill cannot do that other types of grills can do but that is ok with me.

Do you need a Minivan when a Chevy Spark can get you from Point A to Point B? What about sports cars or trucks? How big of a TV do you need? My 1st TV was 13″ and black and white and I could watch things on it. Is it worth it to spend money on golf club fitting and expensive golf clubs if you play 10 times a year, but what if you play 50 times a year? How much is too much to spend on a family vacation? I think that the same argument can be made about the $4000 grill as you can with a lot of other things.

You can’t spend a lot of money on everything, but I see no issue with spending money (when you can afford it) on nicer things that bring enjoyment to your life. For some that is a car, or a grill, or a tv or golf clubs, or travel. But to answer the question of if it can make better food than a cheaper grill, some things yes and some things are better on the cheaper grill.

• Mark W. in Franklin, TN writes:

I was shocked to see the Traeger at $4K. I haven’t looked at one in a while, and that was certainly surprising and seems to support their marketing strategy targeting those that “have more money than sense”.

I would recommend anyone looking at smokers, grills , pellet grills/smokers to look around- a lot. Obviously, this is common sense, but that seems to be lacking in so many areas today.

This is not a paid endorsement, but I would recommend anyone in the market to take a look at Camp Chef, a Utah-based company that makes a really good product priced a lot less than some of the other name companies out there.

Thanks for all you do and for bringing this great community together.

• Bill H. writes:

Earlier this year, a survey found that only 1/3 of us can cover a $400 emergency expense. So, what is “rich”? The one who can cover a $500 emergency expense?

$4K for a smoker bought with a 22% interest rate credit card? How much will that smoker finally cost making the minimum payments on that card? Go for it, econ major. You can use the bills for the fire in your smoker.

Kinsey:

I’m not sure if Bill is talking to me or the people buying $4,000 Traegers.

• Brian G. writes:

Saw the picture and questions regarding smokers.

I have been smoking meats for nearly 50 years and have an assorted collection of 20 smokers – old-school Texas offsets to the new pellet grills.

My best recommendation is anyone interested in purchasing one has to ask themselves just how involved, and how often they will use them. The new pellet style is easier and ‘cocktail proof’, while the old school offset has to be ‘managed’ throughout the cook. I continue to use both and they all produce a great smoked product.

The best bbq hands down comes from Texas and almost all of the noteworthy places use large offset smokers burning post oak logs. Check out the ‘Texas Monthly Best 50 BBQ Places in Texas’.

Kinsey:

Hold up. Brian, you have 20 smokers? And why aren’t we seeing some of these smokers in action? SMH, Brian. Show us the operation!

• Pete in Fredericksburg, VA writes:

Attached is the place for barbecue grills and smokers. Saw their stuff in action working the Farm Aid show in Raleigh, NC last September, and the whole pig the chefs did [different company, BQ Grills just manufacturers them] turned out perfectly with very little fuel management or adding throughout the day. And they get pricey, well over $10,000.00 for some.

Amusement park inflation

• Doug in Omaha is dealing with food sticker shock:

I took my daughter and 3 of her friends to Worlds of Fun yesterday. It is a Cedar Fair owned amusement park in the KC area. It has been a few years since I actually purchased meals in an amusement park so I knew it would be a little pricey but I wanted the girls to have as much time in the park so I didn’t plan on taking them to a restaurant nearby. After about 2 hours in the park the girls were hungry and ready to eat.

We were at the back of the park and only 1 diner was in the area. In we went. The girls each got a meal. Three of them got chicken fingers and a side (fruit, onion rings or fries) and my daughter got a burger and fries. We grabbed a few waters and then I got the total. 4 meals (doesn’t include a drink) and 3 bottles of water=$87.00! Never Again. Fool me once…. At that price it better be good. My daughter wasn’t feeling well, but she threw up the fries.

The other girls said the chicken was ok. I sent an email to the park (not that it will do any good) asking to either lower the price or at least make the food better. I will be packing lunches in the cooler like I usually do for sure, from now on.

On a happier note, they have a new wood coaster, called Zambezi Zinger that is fantastic and the rest of their rides were running well and the workers were doing a great job getting people on and off the rides all day. I can only imagine being a ride operator in the midwest humid heat all summer is the definition of doing hard things and will help these young adults become future prosperous members of society and screencaps readers.

Should men be invited to wedding/baby showers?

• Dean from Monroe, GA writes:

I need a ruling on inviting men to bridal/wedding/baby showers. I believe inviting men to these events is an erosion of masculinity. Some kind of genZ, millennials thing.

Im 64 yo and can’t remember any of my contemporaries being invited to these things.

What do men do at these things? Clap at a fancy onesie?

We should be taking the Dad/Groom drinking.

I need a ruling. Am I the a-hole?

Kinsey:

GREAT topic, Dean.

Men should not be invited to wedding/baby showers unless it’s to pickup the woman after she’s sucked down 5 mimosas and needs a ride. This is a woman’s domain. Ladies, go have a blast. Go say “awe” at all the gifts opened by the bride/new baby mama. Enjoy sitting around acting like you’re really happy for the woman who is treating the party as an Instagram content-generating event.

Trust us, ladies, we’re happy for you.

Stop forcing your events on us. It’s fine for the sexes to have their own things that they’re into. Ladies, we love six-hour golf scrambles where we’re backed up three teams deep on No. 11. We just want to sit there — even when we’re backed up — listening to music, saying dumb things and leaving all our problems behind.

Going to wedding and baby showers isn’t it. And by inviting (telling) us to come, it’s your form of torturing us. It’s control. It’s mind-games.

Ladies, we’re not into it.

Guys, if you’re dating a woman who gets invited to a bunch of these events and she’s hinting that your ass better be there, that’s a huge red flag. I need you Gen Zs and young millennials to be on high alert. This is a sign your ass won’t be going golfing with the boys on Saturdays when you eventually marry her.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

I gotta go. It’s Saturday.

Have a great weekend.

