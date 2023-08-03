Hooters Girl Averey Tressler Has Unfinished Business At Tonight’s Miss Hooters International Pageant

Videos by OutKick

After finishing runner-up at the 2022 Miss Hooters International pageant, Averey Tressler of Mesa, Arizona can feel the pressure building in Las Vegas where one Hooters Girl’s dream will come true tonight on a Caesars Palace stage.

There’s $30,000 on the line to the winner, but for Tressler, this week will likely be the end of her Hooters pageant career and one final chance to prove she has what it takes to represent the company with the ultimate prize — that Miss Hooters International crown.

Averey Tressler of Mesa, Arizona hopes to finish her 10-year Hooters Girl pageant career with a title tonight at Caesars Palace. The pageant will be shown at all Hooters locations starting at 10 p.m. ET. / via Hooters

“I do feel like there is some pressure this year only because for the first time in my Hooters career that I’ve ever been to the pageant I’m the only one representing our state,” Tressler said during an interview with OutKick. “Usually, there are two or three other girls with me and that kinda alleviates the pressure that if I don’t do well, at least my team can do well.

“Being the only one from Arizona and placing so well last year, there’s pressure to perform, especially because I think this will be my last year doing the pageant.”

After a 10-year career with the company that has checked all the boxes — calendars, attending NASCAR races, runner-up at the 2022 pageant — Tressler says the end is near. Now she just has to figure out how to finish strong and take the crown.

via Averey Tressler / Hooters

What’s it going to take to get over the hump?

“That’s a great question,” Averey said. “I believe what they’re looking for is some sort of spark, what makes Hooters Hooters. Do you bring the Hooters culture? Do you bring the energy? Do you bring our standards into real life? Are you Hooters? Are you the epitome of Hooters?

“I’ve worked for Hooters over 10 years, so I’m very passionate about it and I think that shows. I think that’s one of the reasons I did so well. I care about these women and what we stand for.”

Yes, she’s talking about retirement after tonight’s competition.

“Hopefully when I do decide to hang up my shorts, I don’t think I could just leave. I think I’d need to have some sort of foot in the door. I would find some way to wiggle my way in.”

via Averey Tressler / Hooters

Hang up the shorts? Is there an orange shorts retirement ceremony?

Averey laughed. “There’s not one that I’m aware of,” she added.

But there is a Hooters Hall of Fame — of course the Hooters legend Lynne Austin is a member — and Averey knows a Miss Hooters International title combined with her career could eventually land her a spot in exclusive company with Hooters Girls who paved the way for her career.

“It would be a really great honor, but it goes to Hooters Girls of the Year, Hooters Girls of the Quarter. People don’t really understand the intensity and the things that go into being a Hooters Girl,” the business student noted.

Does Averey Tressler become the next great Hooters icon tonight in Las Vegas? If so, Hooters could see immediate reinvestment with the cash prize.

“I would pay off the business degree,” the veteran Hooters Girl said. “I might even invest in some stock with Hooters. Who knows, I might throw my money right back into the company. I have so much faith in it.”

via Averey Tressler / Hooters

Quick hitters with Hooters Girl Averey

Favorite wing sauce:

“I’m glad you asked that. My favorite wing sauce at the moment is chipotle honey because it’s a little sweet and has a little heat and kinda reminds me of myself.”

via Averey Tressler / Hooters

Great memories from her long career at Hooters:

“One of my greatest memories in my personal journey would be being selected for the calendar for the first time. I remember I was shocked. Also, being selected to come to the pageant. I’m very blessed and grateful to be a part of this. You meet so many women from so many walks of life and it’s really cool to realize that at the end of the day we’re all just girls trying to make it out in this world and, yes, we’re beautiful and, yes, we’re charming, but there’s so much more to us than just serving wings and beer.”

via Averey Tressler / Hooters

In her free time:

Averey enjoys hiking, traveling and training for her scuba certification.

This year’s Hooters International Pageant will be broadcast live tonight, August 3 at 10 p.m. ET at all Hooters restaurants for fans and guests to share in the fun.