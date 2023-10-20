Hooters Emily Is Ready For A Big Football Weekend, NFL Coaches If They Had Real Jobs & Apollo 16 Space Scoop Sells For Huge Money

Videos by OutKick

The OutKick Audience Engagement Officer makes a move

I know what you’re thinking — I hate Facebook. I deleted my Facebook account. I’ve never had a Facebook account. Blah, blah, blah.

Then don’t bother hanging with us over on the brand new Screencaps Facebook GROUP page.

This isn’t one of those basic brand pages where I am required to post everything. This is a GROUP page where you guys post whatever you want. Do you want to talk about guns? Make a post. Do you want to know what beers guys are brewing? Do you want to know what people are grilling and you’re looking for suggestions? Ask away.

Link to the Screencaps Facebook Group — here.

Thursday, I received approval from my bosses to make it happen, so I fired up Photoshop, searched for my Chuck Norris photo, chose a couple of Getty Image models, a soaring eagle and we have an identity.

You’re not going to be spammed with OutKick links. The only post that will appear on the group page is that day’s edition of Screencaps.

Let’s have some fun and make Facebook actually usable.

I’m hearing from people all across the country who are recording Hallmark Channel tonight to support Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO

Remember, long-time Screencaps emailer Steve B. makes his Hallmark Christmas movie writing debut tonight when his screenplay for “Checkin’ it Twice” becomes a reality.

As I told you Thursday, Steve B. wrote the screenplay in two weeks, spent months trying to get someone to buy it and then it happened. Tonight, women around the United States and beyond get to watch Steve’s words come to life.

Set your DVRs, support Steve B.!

I set my YouTubeTV DVR last night. You’re damn right I’m watching it with Mrs. Screencaps right in the basement with a nice digital fireplace fire raging in front of us. I might even go get her a cinnamon latte from Starbucks to set the mood.

• Exotic Wood Mike in Pasadena writes:

Not my thing, or my channel – but immediately set the DVR! Awesome story of perseverance.

• Diesel in SE Michigan texted me this. He’s recording:

Speaking of TV shows, I haven’t seen Mrs. Screencaps so ready for a TV show to be turned off as she was last night over the Golden Bachelor

We hadn’t watched a second of the Golden Bachelor when I just happened to turn it on as the women were playing “Never Have I” where they would eat ice cream if they had done things like sex in a car.

Mrs. Screencaps was weirded out by these grandmas. Personally, I thought it was great television.

“Never have I ever had sex in a car” 😭#GoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/1cFTxlSIp7 — Positively Uncensored (@PosUncensored) October 20, 2023

The best sports numbers was a sneaky hot topic this week

• Kevin in Gibsonia, PA was all over this one:

Also for # 9 …Michael Jordan Olympic number. Barry Bonds was 24 for the Pirates and 25 for the Giants…not sure he was ever #7.

Why are there so many spread offenses and quarterbacks in the shotgun?

• Kevin in Toboso, OH has an idea:

One of the biggest reasons for the high speed/rpo offenses is officiating. It’s now 1000% to protect offenses and score points. How many terrible calls have you seen on qb “roughing passer” hits(Bills this weekend) or a college kid getting tossed for a bang/bang play. People want to see flash. Officials let recievers use their hands all the way down the field and DB’s can handiest back but almost always get a PI flag.

Same thing happened when they juiced the baseball and looked the other way on the stay-puff marshmallows:MacGuire, Bonds and Sosa blasting 60 homers a year. Points are sexy so NFL, college and (maybe to a lesser degree) high school rules are geared to protect offenses to generate points. O-coordinators adjusted with the times as they looked for a way to win with inferior talent. Run a ton of plays, as fast as you can (insert Saban whining) and pressuring defense with multi-option looks. Now the big boys (NFL and college) employ the same tactics.

Football has evolved with rules that demand offense because it puts butts in the seat and eyeballs to the TV. All about the $$$

• Duncan N. who had a horribly long day at the ballpark last Sunday for fall travel baseball, writes:

I’m not a football expert, but I thought this article on the air raid was great (I hate ESPN, but I’m a MSU alum so read it because of Mike Leach). My favorite part was when a QB was wearing the previous week’s wristband and was calling the wrong play, but they still scored a touchdown. Mumme and Leach were so successful that a ton of coaches are now using pieces of the air raid.

Untold stories of the Air Raid revolution, from pregame hot dogs to Phil Collins photo ops

Sports production techniques you hate

• Tom in Santa Cruz, CA writes:

Baseball – unwatchable.

Old school here. 70. Always hated DH. Too many games. Too many wild cards… Locally, ownership sucks… A’s screwed by Giants not allowed to move to San Jose… politics & money. What’s new?



TV

Too much Zoom lenses!! Always the close-ups!!

Faces of Pitcher. Batter. So what! Stone faces. Also move on from center field to home plate camera every pitch. Mix in more DEFENSE alignment. Camera shots of action from dugouts and Umpire views.

More from upper deck that fans see. Zoom back to see defense and runners advance at same time. Then replays as needed.



Sports where they zoom in on the ball flight in air instead of players is irritating.

Fall in Eagle, Idaho

• Mike T. checks in on a bright sunny day. Look at the sky!

Intel for Christan A. in Los Angeles who is attending his very first SEC game and making his first trip to the Deep South

• Jason R. writes:

For the California visitor, as another reader mentioned, Alabama loves to play the song “Dixieland Delight”. Although this song is written by the band Alabama, the song was written about Tennessee. Most Tennessee fans think it is hilarious that Alabama’s favorite song is about the beauty of Tennessee.



As a Tennessee fan, I’ve been to Alabama once and all that went had a good time but agreed we would never attend again unless we had a chance to win. The campus is nice, not so much outside of the campus. Hate we are missing it this weekend. Christian should visit Neyland. I am biased but having been to lots of SEC stadiums, nothing beats it. Enjoy the atmosphere and Go Vols!

Sandwiches

• Gerard W. writes:

Here is a picture of an Italian Hamburger from Angelo’s in Sterling Illinois. It’s easier to eat open face as you can drench it in their Marinara.

That is also their spaghetti pizza and Mac n cheese pizza on that plate. I am assuming this is just a Midwest thing?

The best Sandwich coming soon to a location near you:

Portillos Combination. The Combo is an Italian Beef and Polish Sausage in one sandwich. Get it “dipped” with sweet peppers.

It sounds like Portillos plans on expanding to 700 locations in the next few years. Their chocolate cake is pretty phenomenal as well.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 review

• Franco writes:

Great season. Just like old times, but the SJW crap in the last moments of the last episode foreshadow a return to the recent Hollywood agenda.

THE NEW HOLLYWOOD AGENDA

1 – Bring back a beloved show from the past.

2 – It’ll attract all the old viewers and attract new viewers as well.

3 – Change the show in subtle or not-so-subtle ways to promote our SJW agenda regardless of the audience that loved the old show.

4 – Basically, ruin every beloved show to push our agenda in the hopes that a lot of stupid suckers will agree with our agenda.

5 – Please F–k Off Hollywood. You just want to burn it all down.

What could possibly go wrong?

You’ll never guess where this operation is making its debut.

College Station, TX! I shit you not.

If you’re in Lockeford, California you can order office supplies that are being delivered by drones. One of you has to have video of how this stuff works. Send us some content.

Sunsets

• Tyler V. in Birmingham, AL writes:

I snapped this at our 4th grade football practice earlier this week. Working hard together as a team and having a great season. I love this picture.

Kinsey:

Those kids are 4th graders?!? They look big enough to use fake IDs to get into bars this weekend at the Bama game with Christian A. from Los Angeles.

• Nathan W. writes:

Can confirm. Sunrise in northern Wisconsin will rival any sunset. This is over Lake Kawaguesaga. What you won’t usually get from a sunset is the steam you see in the third picture.

Sunrise

• Gerard W. sent in two emails Thursday:

Sunrises are probably harder to catch as we are all busy getting ready for the day.

What a nice way to end the work week for so many of you with those sunset and sunrise photos. So calm, peaceful.

Now, go give ’em hell for 4-5 hours before you sneak out for a late lunch which will turn into suckin’ down shots with the boys after a long run without a vacation day. Enjoy those Halloween parties this weekend. Send photos.

Take care. Go join the Facebook group.

