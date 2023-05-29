Hooters Avery Says To Stop By, Aaron Rodgers Dancing To Taylor Swift Classics At MetLife & Warren Sapp Goes Night Bowfishing

Videos by OutKick

Memorial Day

After this post, it’s time to head to the local Memorial Day parade about a mile from Fort Meigs where U.S. soldiers fought off the British during the War of 1812. 160 American men lost their lives in that two-week battle so many years ago.

• Mike W. from ABQ writes:

I just wanted to share some photos from our recent trip up the Rhine and our day spent in the Colmar region of Northern France where Audie Murphy made his heroic stand. I didn’t realize this Hollywood actor was the most decorated WWII soldier and what a courageous stand he made. But more importantly, what a contribution the Americans made in this region to liberate the French citizens in the Colmar region.

They thought so highly of the Americans that there are an Audie Murphy Memorial, an American 21st Corps Monument in Kayserberg Vignoble, a Statue of Liberty twin in the town of Colmar, and a very unassuming private WWII Museum in Turckheim. I’m not much of a photographer but these are some of the photos I took that day.

The museum really did a good job displaying the equipment and attire used by the German and resistance forces at the time. It kind of helps one realize what kind of sacrifice was made by the folks who fought that war and what kind of heroes it took to win it.

Checking in from France

• Ripcurl from St. Pete is now based in France:

Hope you are enjoying an awesome Memorial Day weekend. Sorry for the delay in writing, but there was a lot of wine to taste before I could settle into things here.

First win of the trip was getting our boy Sullivan (Sully) over here. He is a year and half old. We took him as a service dog, full air quotes. The pilot came up to us when he saw him. He heard his name was Sully and invited him up to the cockpit.

Not sure why Angela Merkel was sitting by the captain. but we got there safe anyway. Before we took off, the captain saw our boy rolling around the aisle with fellow passengers and declared that he was a “service dog in training”.

The Mrs. didn’t like the amount of wine that I drank on the flight over, but I wanted to get my money’s worth after cashing in so many miles to fly up front.

She was ok when we had our first late lunch in Paris.

A tasty croque madame.

From there we headed south to the Lot et Garonne region. Pretty remote but really awesome. We decided the first month should be in a quiet place so that we could decompress from all the stress of getting ready for the move.

Along the way, we ran into some coastal progressives:

We’ve gotten settled in this place. Next time I write I will share some of the great food we are enjoying.

F1 vs. Indy

• John from SD writes:

Not even close! Indy 500 claims to be the greatest spectacle in racing. Not even close; every F1 race throughout the year blows away Indy racing (which I grew up a fan of). Monaco this weekend was a true demonstration of this while Indy was a hot “wreck”.

PGA/Senior PGA Major: what are the odds that both went to extra holes at the same time on TV coverage? Both grinded out an outstanding playoff win!

Hopefully all have a great Memorial Day weekend and remember the Veterans that served the ultimate sacrifice!

Wokester Nancy Armour

• Anonymous writes:

Every year, Outkick has its Woke tournament. And every year, Nancy Armour is overlooked. While other USA Today columnists have been included.

Dan Wolken? Christine Brennan? They couldn’t win an in-house USA Today Woke All-Star Challenge with Nancy in the field. I have suffered in silence long enough. I didn’t say anything because I was a Gannett employee, and I didn’t want to be a homer.

But I have left Gannett. And it seems Outkick has discovered Nancy with her ultra-left leanings and tortured logic.

https://www.outkick.com/usa-today-columnist-attacks-espns-sam-ponder-calls-her-a-bigot-for-promoting-fairness-in-womens-sports/

Kinsey:

It’s true, each year OutKick does have a Woke All-Star Challenge and I run it. Nancy Armour has little name recognition within the social media landscape so she’s typically ignored when it comes time to build a bracket. Within the OutKick ecosystem going back like a decade when Clay started this site, Wolken has been despised. Clay spoke on Nancy’s Tom Brady nonsense in 2021. And OutKick’s Mark Harris wrote about Nancy calling Tony Dungy a bigot back in January. Let’s face it, Nancy and Christine Brennan are pretty much clones of each other writing about the same stuff. They hate white men in sports and if they had it their way, sports would be ultra-woke, broke and out of business.

TNML

• Jim M writes:

I said I’d never waste $ on water….oh well, looks to good to waste. Damn league makes u do crazy things!!! Love it, keep it up Joe,

Kinsey:

Here in NW Ohio, I’m fairly certain we’re going to start hearing “drought-like conditions” being used by the local TV weather i-Teams. It’s not even June and things are starting to dry up big time with an entire week in the upper 80s to low 90s coming up.

Buckle up!

That’s it this morning. I need to get moving and get the family up to the parade.

Have a great day across this incredible country. Enjoy it in your own special way.

Numbers from :

lumber prices are -77.9% from the '22 highs and testing the highs from 13 years ago… let's see if 2010 highs hold… 🙄 pic.twitter.com/n4p2r3snrX — David Cox, CMT, CFA (@DavidCoxRJ) May 25, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Rodgers shaking off that Packers stank #Swiftie pic.twitter.com/3t8qV9COuD — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) May 29, 2023

Aaron Rodgers dancing to Taylor Swift is sending me 🤣😭 I mean hey, live your best life. pic.twitter.com/8nA6r2nWOx — Lexi (@lexiosborne) May 29, 2023

Championship ends with two runs scoring on a dropped strike three while the other team is celebrating thinking they won.



Brutal pic.twitter.com/zL8eBsxMvS — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2023

Babe Ruth reaction to getting hit by a pitch is priceless pic.twitter.com/DSYcWQyM5S — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) May 29, 2023

PSA: when passing out at the track, it’s always best to implement the buddy system. pic.twitter.com/4SBY4owzmr — Indy500Pics (@Indy500Pics) May 29, 2023

This just screams "annoyed wife slapped the sunscreen on after he passed out so she wouldn't have to hear him complain about a sunburn tomorrow". pic.twitter.com/JJ2svL5DcO — Indy500Pics (@Indy500Pics) May 29, 2023

“Fine, I’ll go with the checkered flag fade. But dammit, I’m keeping my dual rat tails!” pic.twitter.com/15cZx4xI61 — Indy500Pics (@Indy500Pics) May 29, 2023

“Ladies and gentlemen—if you look to your left, you’ll see three of our largest species here at the track, basking in the sun after a very long day of drinking.” pic.twitter.com/767Fz9ovXs — Indy500Pics (@Indy500Pics) May 29, 2023

Pole Position Girl is back! pic.twitter.com/4IFHBuTa3c — Indy500Pics (@Indy500Pics) May 29, 2023

@Indy500Pics sometimes you just outlast the party pic.twitter.com/61kf9X7hd7 — Joe Mueller (@JoeMuellerSells) May 29, 2023

We may have found the vehicle’s owner! pic.twitter.com/shccLQmAAZ — Indy500Pics (@Indy500Pics) May 28, 2023

They are giving away Bud Light because in a few weeks they will brag about their increase in sales over Memorial Day weekend & claim they broke the boycott. Bud Light will hand the “sales” data — which cost them tens of millions — to a left wing site which will write the story. https://t.co/o1u4Vh5i6q — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 28, 2023

Seven Years Ago Today we lost Harambe pic.twitter.com/NUG5gLYjiH — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 28, 2023

Compost is getting delicious pic.twitter.com/EfJ7yrCvPE — robmillertime (@robmillertime) May 28, 2023

Yes, it’s been warm. Yes, the snow is melting. But, if you think we’re even close to done melting the snowpack, think again. 3 more months of melting at least pic.twitter.com/pMzqVm8WDI — Carter Murphy 💰8️⃣ (@cartermurphy218) May 27, 2023

The XIT Ranch Motel in Dalhart, circa 1962. They have free TV and a Best Western affiliation. What more could a weary Panhandler traveler ask for? 😀



This is exactly the kind of place my dad favored on arduous family journeys back then. pic.twitter.com/hBpADVAx4P — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) May 29, 2023