Hooters Alexis Heats Up December, Sports Fans Text Dua Lipa To Ask Questions & Road Rage At The U.S.-Mexican Border Turns Into Fight

TV walls are making marriages stronger and should be recommended by marriage counselors that read Screencaps

I’m very proud of this movement started by Mike on Long Island. He told us just how strong his marriage has become thanks to a single Super Bowl where his wife told him to put up extra TVs and now they’ve never been in more love.

Wednesday, I heard from many more husbands who claim their marriages are thriving because of TV walls.

• Michale B. says:

Been doing this for years… usually it’s 1 sporting event,1 Real Housewives episode / Hallmark Christmas movie, and 1 kids cartoon. Somehow or another this past Saturday night I pulled off the trifecta and got all 3!

• Matthew K. wants to say how strong his marriage is thanks to his TV wall:

Long time follower, first-time emailer…..wanted to share my setup for watching the greatest sport…college football!! With YouTube Multiverse, I watched 8 separate games every Saturday on an 80 inch big screen and HD satellite monitors up top.

Next room over, one could trickle into my bar and craft all the great beverages one would need for the entirety of gameday. No reason to leave the house!! Keep up the great work sir.

Kinsey:

When asked what his wife thinks of the setup, Matthew K. says she loves it. “[She] said it’s like going into Best Buy.”

4 TVs in the basement. When my fiancé or kids want to watch something, I just mute the game and watch what they want with the sound on. I have another 2 on the patio for the same thing in the summer time. pic.twitter.com/tvWiAisORa — Kris Cooper (@Coopersidor33) December 6, 2023

This was actually the wife's idea. pic.twitter.com/S1maO2KMoD — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) December 6, 2023

Love our multi TV set up — I don't need sound to watch sports, so I can have a game on at the same time my wife and daughters watch their show on the main TV. We all get to be in the same room, and spend time talking together instead of me being in another room. — Sammy Simpson (@sooger) December 6, 2023

• Jim T. in Sandy Eggo says:

I’m a few years older than my wife, and she’s sent me twice to the audiologist convinced I’m losing my hearing – only to have the tests come back as normal. (Not sure how, given I spent my early 20s riding motorcycles, shooting guns, and seeing bands like AC/DC, UFO and Iron Maiden in concert).



To be honest, I struggle to make out dialogue on TV shows or movies if the sound is at a level she and our kids think is normal. And she works from home as an editor on evening deadline shift, so if I turn the TV up to where I can hear what they’re saying, it’s hard for her to focus on work on take any phone or Zoom calls.

As a compromise, I picked up a set of those wireless TV headphone sets from Sharper Image. They’re a game changer. Far less stress in our household now. They’re also comfortable, and have decent range – 15-20 feet – so I can get a sandwich or refresh my drink without having to take them off.

(Another gripe, though: She likes to have the close captioning turned on for her shows – but when I want to watch a game, the close captioning invariably covers the current score! Clearly whoever designed the closed captioning system on our TV was NOT a sports fan!)

• Bruce K. writes:

Hey Joe, it seems like an official SC chiropractor might be a good idea…these multi-TV humblebragger emailers all have their main TV’s (and even some secondaries) SKY HIGH. Holy Lord.

This is a community of sore-ass necks if I’ve ever seen one…

Please refer future multi-TV humblebraggers to the r/TVTooHigh subreddit for reference/guidance.

Thanks, and F–k Trump!

Kinsey:

That was Bruce’s first email.

Why so angry?

Who has a great Christmas work party story to share?

Have you ever seen someone fired on the spot for their behavior at the company Christmas party?

I want stories.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Kim Jong Un crying because his women aren’t pumping out babies & my request for North Korean travelers to share stories about the party scene

My point: Kim Jong Un needs to make a hard pivot. No more nukes. No more stupid rocket launch videos. I want more E! Wild On with Brooke Burke and less posturing because all of this doesn’t make his people want to have sex and produce babies.

Kim, your people aren’t banging because they don’t have the stamina and they don’t want to bring babies into such a cruel life. Change it up, bro. Make North Korea Fun Again — if it was ever fun. I don’t know. That’s why I’m asking the readers if they’ve ever been and how we can fix that country.

• Kevin D. writes:

Haven’t been – but done some research and there is surprisingly a well known bar/club scene in Pyongyang and other cities that attracts some international tourism. From what I gather it’s consistent with Asian cultures generally celebrate heavy drinking.

That said – reason I read up on the NK scene is when I asked myself ‘why the heck did Otto Warmbier visit NK in the first place.’ Turns out he left from China on a long weekend package that specifically played up the Pyongyang party scene + living dangerously.

Not to get all serious but the last point brings me to my last point – as an American you cannot visit NK to partake in the party scene. Poor Otto Warmbier got caught on CCTV trying to nab a poster of KJ hanging in a hotel lobby – it cost him his life. Even if you act perfectly no reason to believe NK gestapo won’t invent charges just to play political games and stick it to the US.

North Korean ruler, Kim Jong Un cries in front of thousands of women as he begs them to have more children.



He’s literally begging them to increase their birth rates.



pic.twitter.com/l5AlkAWxcE — Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) December 6, 2023

Kinsey:

I get it, Kevin, Americans can’t visit the Jong Un kingdom, but you have to remember this column is now read around the world. I was going through Instagram messages and totally lost track of the reader in Ecuador who wanted a TNML sticker.

Remember the Russian defense contractor convention story? We have readers around the world who have seen a few things and done a few things. Again, I don’t ask exactly what they’ve ‘done’ because that was rude. I just want the stories they’re willing to share.

Plus, never forget that Dennis Rodman and a couple of his boys have been inside the kingdom. This column has reach. You never know which of the boys could be reading and has a story to share.

All I can do is try.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman (C) of the US poses with North Korean basketball players at the Pyongyang Indoor Stadium on June 15, 2017. / KIM WON-JIN/AFP via Getty Images

• Matt from Charlotte, NC says:

No doubt, other readers will have better North Korea stories than I.

Story 1: When I was in high school (circa 1989), we went to Panmunjom, the border town where the cease fire was signed. We entered the small building where they signed the documents. The building straddled the border and was guarded by North Korean soldiers on one end and South Koreans at the other end. We could walk around the center table and when we did so, we technically crossed the border into the north. (Pretty cheesy, I know.)

Story 2: The U.S. has a command based in Hawaii that goes to North Korea once a year to look for U.S. remains. (They go to lots of other places too) I was never part of that command but met guys who went on the trips. They had crazy stories of the things they saw. Maybe a reader has done those overt missions and can share a first hand account, unless all that is classified. It may very well be.

Story 3: More recently, I had a co-worker in the civilian world who went to North Korea to run a marathon. So, there are other options too, for those who have extra money to burn and have somewhat questionable judgment.

Kinsey:

Hold up! You can go to North Korea to run marathons?

If you’re an American who has pulled off this one, I need to talk to you about this experience. Please contact me. You have brass balls, BTW.

• Andy writes:

Have never been there and never would.

Ever seen a picture of the Korean peninsula at night? South Korea is lit, but NK is pitch black.

The people have no power, no food, no real industries, and no freedom. Most adults are about 4” shorter than their counterparts in the south due to malnutrition. There are stories of the people eating bark & twigs and grass.

Human life means nothing to the powers that be. The post is the chickens coming home to roost from the terrible policies of his family. (BTW – those are crocodile tears!). Sorry, I don’t find his country as a place to go and ‘have fun’.

• Andy took a deep breath and wrote back:

I apologize for my earlier rant (below). But the guy is a despot and a tyrant.

Long ago when I was a helper on a beer truck (not as romantic as it sounds). I made a comment on a guy’s crappy car. The older driver stopped me short with the line (imagine the people of NK as the owner of a crappy car), “If the guy could afford better, he’d have better”.

I have tried to remember that and think of those who have less than I.

Kinsey:

It’s all good, Andy. Remember, not everything here will be as serious as it seems.

When I go in on that toad, it’s a goof with a small amount of wouldn’t it be amazing if the Internet could pressure Jong Un to open a Hooters or Twin Peaks in his country to loosen up the place?

Let’s pump the brakes on this column for a minute of relaxation

• Indy Daryl of ‘Do Hard Things’ fame around here types:

Good morning! My mom, instigator of do hard things, is in Florida and sent this sunrise picture to the family text this morning. As we wait on some medical news in the family, it brought a measure of peace and thought it might do the same for others. Thanks for all that you do!

Kinsey:

I hope sunset hater Todd Z. doesn’t yell at Indy Daryl’s mom over this.

Let’s get right back to emotions pouring out…Millennial Jeff in Minnesota is back and he wants a word with college football fans who took shots at his football knowledge and prediction that Michigan would easily beat Alabama

• Millennial Jeff in Minnesota writes:

Dear Joe and the Screencaps community,

First: Thank you to everyone who took the time to respond to my email.

Below are screenshots of the FCS, D2, and D3 national champions in football for the last 20 or so years. I notice a large absence of schools from the southeast. I will admit that the SEC has dominated the CFP and the BCS, but that is with the benefit of the corruption and hype that we are analyzing. Scroll quickly if you don’t want to take my word for it. I will highlight last year.

South Dakota State beat North Dakota State in the FCS title game. Ferris State out of Michigan won the D2 national championship. Central Illinois won the D3 title.

We were even a few plays away from Michigan and OSU playing in the national championship. Newsflash, football is played all over the country. The south does not have a monopoly on it.

In fact, the highest rated TV rating for an FBS national championship was OSU verse Oregon the first year of the CFP. UGA vs Alabama, the year UCF won the natty,had terrible TV ratings. That was the year of the Hurts and Tua bowl. When Tua bailed out Jalen Hurts to beat Georgia.

Kinsey:

Editor’s Note: Jeff copied and pasted a bunch of FCS national championship code into the email. Those were not screenshots, Jeff! All those <div> codes would’ve caused chaos with WordPress if I copy/pasted! Legit screenshots next time!

Let’s pump the emotional brakes a little bit with a Minnesota sunset…whew…Millennial Jeff in Minnesota comes barreling in here off the top rope…he’s a wildcat

• Kirk B. says this is Wednesday night in Duluth “overlooking the Antenna Farm in the Highlands.”

Speaking of the CFB subdivision

• MP from Staunton, Va. writes on a subject Millennial Jeff in Minnesota will love. They might agree to disagree. I have no idea where these two could end up:

Joe, reading about rooting for other teams in your conference that are in the CFP (SEC, B1G, etc) got me thinking about a team in the ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference).

Randolph-Macon has made it to the NCAA Division III national semifinals and has a chance to play in the NCAA Championship Game if they win Saturday.

Though I am not actively rooting for them, I hope that they will win and get a chance to play in the Stagg Bowl. This will be the first time that a team from the ODAC will have made it to the Stagg Bowl since MY Bridgewater Eagles did it in 2001.

However, there are two teams in the ODAC that me and my boys Hal Duff, Foshay, Rohaley, and the rest of the crew at Second West hope never get there, or if they do, they will get obliterated 66-0: Hampden- Sydney and Washington & Lee.

We HATE those guys. Again, thanks for America’s must-read daily column!

Kinsey:

Where are all my Hampden-Sydney and Washington & Lee fans at? You going to let MP get away with this?

Screencaps readers are in a league of their own

• Ridge Runner in TN writes:

Hi, Joe, it struck me when reading your column this morning, my guess is the overwhelming majority of folks who contact you have never reached out to any “media person” ever in their lives, much less seen their takes shared with the masses. I guess I’d take sports radio talk out of that mix, but who wants to sit on hold for 30 minutes?

Your providing a voice to the Average Joes out there is but one of the reasons your platform is so refreshing.

*Appreciate Exotic Wood Mike’s take on the SEC and overall college football fans’ appreciation of the level of play. I think he’s absolutely correct.

*As a VFL, I admit it’s hard to pull for SEC rivals in bowl games, especially Alabama. But I end up hoping SEC teams win all post-season play. If we’re going to puff our chests out that “it just means more,” then we have to prove it on the field, that means whoop all other conference’s teams. And bet on SEC teams in the bowl games if you really believe, pick six you think have the best shot ATS and lay down a parlay.

*I didn’t really expect Bama to beat Georgia until I saw the stats on Saban as an underdog. So I went all in on the Tide and was glad I did. They’ll beat the brakes off Michigan.

*Tennessee will be the first team to hit the Over against Iowa. Heupel will have a plan and Bazooka Joe Milton will light it up to cap an uneven season. Front end, half time, over, parlay.

*Another Vol pulling for Detroit. And the QB’s girlfriend.

*Great Zach Bryan quote, he is a legit artist. He and Tyler Childers will each be playing stadiums in ’24, book it.

Keep up the good work, you (and your readers) are in a league of your own.

Kinsey:

Ridge Runner better be careful with that Iowa/UT O/U. The Hawkeyes literally don’t care if they win the game, Ridge. They just cover and that typically means they win by default. The Vols might win outright, but never underestimate Ferentz’s ability to go lower than you thought was humanly possible. Thank you for the observation on Screencaps mirroring sports-talk radio. Zig when the others zag, Ridge. It’s gotten me this far.

‘I wouldn’t cheer for Texas if my pecker was rotting off’

• Tim in Texas City, Texas writes:

There is a line to be drawn between cheering for your conference and cheering for your rival. Texas is about to be in the SEC and I wouldn’t cheer for Texas if my pecker was rotting off and the only way to stop my pecker from rotting off was by cheering for Texas. As my old man (this is a man who gets more joy out of seeing t.u. fail than he does seeing A&M succeed, so he is not in a happy place at the moment) would say, “those a**holes already destroyed 2 conferences and now they’re coming for a 3rd.”

The blood is flowing. I’m fired up. The readers are fired up. Millennial Jeff in Minnesota is definitely fired up.

Let’s stop right here and get after it for our paychecks. Let’s go to work.

You’ve practically made it to the weekend and it’s a work party night for many of you. Be safe out there. Your work enemies will be setting traps.

Take care. Have a great day.

