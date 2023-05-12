Homeless NYC Man Charged With Hate Crimes For Defecating On Pride Flag

Videos by OutKick

You can get away with just about anything in New York City, but don’t you dare disrespect the rainbow flag.

A homeless man has been charged with multiple hate crimes for defecating on one LGBTQ+ pride flag and wiping his backside with another.

Fred Innocent, 45, walked into Buceo 95, a tapas bar in Manhattan, and grabbed two rainbow flags from a table. He relieved himself on one and wiped himself with the other.

NYPD Crime Stoppers posted this tweet before eventually arresting the man.

WANTED HATE CRIME On 4/15/23 @ 10:00 AM, inside 201 West 95 St @NYPD24PCT the unidentified individual entered the location & defecated on a Pride flag. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/BA87hCSyRx — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 29, 2023

Buceo 95 owner Courtney Barroll told the New York Daily News she hangs the pride flag in her restaurant to show she welcomes the gay community.

“This was a total hate crime,” Barroll said. “He could have gone to Popeyes or McDonald’s around the corner. He could have used napkins.”

Innocent allegedly carried out the act beneath surveillance cameras in the dining shed. And Barroll said detectives worked tirelessly to track down the homeless man.

“I want to thank the NYPD detectives for catching him,” she said. “They worked so hard on this.”

Pride flags line the sidewalks at New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

If only NYC worked so diligently to track down and imprison violent and career criminals instead of their current catch-and-release policy.

Investigators traced Innocent to a shelter in Harlem. He faces charges of burglary, harassment and trespassing — all as hate crimes. For good measure, they also hit him with additional non-hate-crime trespassing and burglary.

Innocent is currently awaiting arraignment.

“If I’m asked to go to court, I’m going to press for the maximum charge possible,” Barroll said.

After the incident, she vowed to her staff she’d add even more flags to the restaurant.

“I said, ‘Don’t worry, because for the two flags that he has taken from us, I will put 50 more up,'” Barroll said. “And I’ll wallpaper the whole restaurant with them.”

Disrespecting the pride flag is a no-no in New York.

According to New York State, a hate crime happens when a victim is targeted “because of a perception or belief about their race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation.”

These crimes can target an individual, a group of individuals or property.

Burning or desecrating an American flag, however, is protected speech and not a crime. That’s according to the Supreme Court.

So if Fred Innocent had only taken a dump on Old Glory, that would have been just fine.