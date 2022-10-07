Home Depot Facing Backlash Over Herschel Walker Donation That Didn’t Happen

The woke left internet outrage mob is at it again, thanks to the rapid spread of misinformation on liberal Twitter. Home Depot has been facing immense backlash, according to TMZ, because they were accused of donating more than $1 million to Georgia Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker.

There’s just one problem – it didn’t happen.

Home Depot confirmed to TMZ that their political action committee hasn’t made donations to either candidate in the all-important Georgia race.

So how did the left jump all over a fake story?

Because they’re a) gullible, and b) unable to differentiate between Home Depot as a company, and the home improvement giant’s co-founder, Bernie Marcus.

Home Depot is facing criticism for a donation to Herschel Walker, except they didn’t donate. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Marcus is 93-years old and a long-time Republican donor who retired from the company 20 years ago.

He’s the one who donated to Walker’s campaign, not the company. The online left couldn’t figure that out, so their usual outrage mob descended on Home Depot, calling for boycotts.

Hypocritical Outrage Strikes Again, This Time Towards Home Depot

Instead of examining the facts of the story, left-wing influencers jumped to conclusions, forcing Home Depot to issue a statement to TMZ saying that the views of Marcus don’t reflect those of the company.

Beyond the usual spread of misinformation on liberal Twitter, this episode highlights the absurdity of the modern political debate.

Even if Home Depot HAD donated to Walker, so what?

Why should they not be allowed to donate to him, if rules allow?

Corporations openly advocate for political ideologies now; the Salesforce CEO said he’d move workers out of Texas because he disagreed with legislation there.

Disney inserted themselves into the debate over Florida’s Protecting Parental Rights in Education bill, issuing a statement that they intended to work to overturn legally passed legislation their woke employees disagreed with.

Major League Baseball moved the All-Star game out of Georgia thanks to misinformation from Stacey Abrams and other left wing activists.

It’s only when corporations could possibly be associated with a Republican candidate that the outrage mob kicks into high gear.

Using misinformation to engage in performative outrage is a major part of the left’s Twitter playbook, and this story is yet another example of how quickly they mobilize to try and hurt those they disagree with.