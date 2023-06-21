Hollywood Star Aubrey Plaza Throws Up The Middle Finger At WNBA Game

Videos by OutKick

“Parks and Recreation” star Aubrey Plaza made an unforgettable appearance at a very forgettable sporting event.

Appearing in Los Angeles for the Sparks versus Lynx WNBA game, Plaza caught the eyes not just of surrounding fans but also of Crypto.com’s Jumbotron.

The dead-pan Plaza, who doesn’t absorb the celebrity status like other vain TV/movie stars, delivered yet another “No Effs Given” reaction to the spotlight.

RELATED: APOLLONIA LLEWELLYN IS POOL READY, WEMBANYAMA TAKES IN NYC

Aubrey Plaza flipped off the crowds at The Crypt: sunglasses on and having waved the bird around for everyone to see.

There’s just something mysteriously alluring about the April Ludgate actress … but we digress.

WATCH:

Aubrey Plaza giving the middle finger on the jumbotron at the Sparks vs Lynx game is truly legendary stuff pic.twitter.com/PdIpwPznhS — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) June 21, 2023

Plaza’s appearance was the only redeemable part of the 67-61 Minnesota Lynx win.

She also delivered a hilariously droll interview with WNBA reporter Nikki Kay.

Totally unamused and probably on something, Plaza started to talk about her days as a basketball player. She gave the signature levels of enthusiasm that Plaza is known for, which is zero to none.

Host Aubrey Plaza speaks onstage during the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“I started coming [to Sparks games] last year,” Plaza told Kay. “My sister had season tickets and so I started coming with her. It’s awesome.”

Plaza added, “I just love watching the players,” she said. “It’s inspiring, they’re so good. I just love watching them.

Aubrey Plaza in the building for the @LASparks 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hDstQwVoIk — WNBA (@WNBA) June 21, 2023

“I was a defensive player, I was just constantly on the ball. I was just crazy. People hated playing me because I used to cover them.”

Question: Is ‘Park & Rec’ a better series than ‘The Office’? (It absolutely is…)