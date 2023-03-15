Holly Sonders Reveals Her Plastic Surgery Changes, Aaron Rodgers To The Jets Memes & Buy A 1983 Steve Jobs Signed Letter

Videos by OutKick

That was a close call with one of my moneymakers

I was moving around glasses on the counter last night when BOOM, two ancient IKEA glasses collided with the countertop and my left hand. You know how there’s that millisecond where you know you’ve been slit, you can see the cut, but there’s no blood, but you know there’s going to be blood?

Yeah, it happened in a flash.

Glass everywhere. My left palm is slit. My blogging life flashing before my eyes.

My mind immediately started racing that I could be headed to the OutKick 14-day DL (at least) with an inoperable left hand.

How will the Morning Screencaps readers react while I’m out on medical leave? Is this the end of my blogging career? Will I be forced into podcasting Screencaps? Will I be forced onto the IR and shut down for my career.

Will I bleed out?

Will I be able to mow on Opening Day?

Talk about a huge scare.

Thankfully, I applied immediate pressure to the slit and kept the bleeding to a minimum. I didn’t go into shock and I was able to make an emergency call to Mrs. Screencaps who raced home to make sure I didn’t need emergency surgery on one of my moneymakers.

I survived!

No stitches. No surgery.

I’m sure the medical experts here will say I’ll be scarred, but let’s face it, bloggers with palm scars are the rock stars of the industry. Just think of the bar stories when some old salty dawg lays eyes on that palm scar.

Salty Dawg: “Is that scar from a street fight?”

Me: “Yeah, one night I put [my hand] through a monitor during a Twitter fight.”

It’ll be a conversation like a couple of biker gang members talking shop.

How do you handle your teen kids and their phones? Are you monitoring their app usage? What are the ground rules in 2023?

Last night, Mrs. Screencaps and I were sitting at the dinner table when we caught some news story of a young girl who ended up abducted after meeting some scumbag on the Internet. She was found being held in a shed in like North Carolina.

We started talking about kids, phones and how much monitoring parents are doing.

I could Google the topic, but then I’d get some AI / ChatGPT ansewr to the question when I want to hear from real humans on how they’re handling real big-world problems.

• Diesel in SW Michigan writes:

Social media usage should be monitored by parents until children reach an age that the parent is comfortable trusting their child with not being monitored. It’s all in the parenting of the children…setting expectations and inspecting those expectations daily to ensure proper development of good habits. Parenting is not about being someone’s friend but is about preparing your child for excelling in the world and not becoming a wart on the ass of society.

I need to hear from you guys on this one. Help those of us who are closing in on living this life.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

How should the dad with a stripper daughter handle the situation?

The big topic around here this week is the Reddit dad who wants to know if he’s the asshole for cutting off his 22-year-old daughter’s car payments after learning she’s now stripping on the side. Get caught up on the story here.

• Jessica W. is mad at me over how I’d handle the situation:

Your response to the dad of the college stripper was miles off base. It is dad’s obligation to help his daughter if he said he would. Her job choice is not his business. SHE IS AN ADULT. Helping your adult children should not come with strings attached. He should be happy she is working hard and going to school in the first place. I honestly think he is just ashamed because his friend told him about it. You mentioned slinging drinks instead. Why in this world do people think it’s better to destroy a liver than for someone take off their clothes off?? It’s 2023. Get a grip. Really.

Signed,

Appalled men still think they can tell adult daughters how to behave

• Branden B. writes:

She can use some of her money from her onlyfans accout.

• Ron L. writes:

Need more info on this. Is she working at a Gentleman’s club? Because if she is we all know there is more to it than swinging on a pole naked. There are lap dances and private lap dances that bring in the big bucks. Many college girls do this to pay their way through college. Mom is probably a little naive here but dad isn’t. Dad’s not the Ahole when he is subsidizing his daughter.

I had no idea OutKick now employs 50 people

As I’ve written in this space multiple times over the years, when I started at OutKick on June 1, 2020, there were five or six writers, Clay and an executive editor. That was it. There wasn’t a radio team. There wasn’t a video team. There weren’t social media editors throwing together TikToks. Was TikTok even invented back then?

There wasn’t an HR department that I know of. I don’t even remember how the paychecks were handled, but the money was always there after a hard week of bloggin’ away.

I seem to remember one Slack-like channel where we’d talk like once a day.

I remember the first Zoom call like it was just happened.

Welp, let’s start writing. Do what you do. Just get going.

Here I am this morning reading, via Axios, that this place now employs 50 people. That caught me off-guard, but it shows just how much growth has occured to this site since that bare bones 2020 phone call.

What a ride it’s been.

Speaking of OutKick growth, I’m booked on the Dan Dakich show this morning

9:15 ET is my time slot to talk about the OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge. Yes, it’s 8:45 ET as I type this. I have to haul ass down into the bunker to get ready for Internet TV.

Texas checking in

• Chris B. in Houston writes:

Happy Spring Break from Galveston, TX

A golfer who shoots in the 90s needs advice

• Mark P in Indiana writes:

I play golf about once a week April to October and shoot in the 90s. Primarily higher 90s but still 90s. I am trying to get better but I have no time to go to driving range to practice. Need suggestions ; can I take 1 or 2 lessons and it make an impact and if so how do i find a pro? Can i watch videos (into the Danny Maude videos right now) and hope to duplicate it or is that a lost cause?

I am assuming I could get better with time at range and a commitment but that is just not in the cards right now. Do i just live with my score and enjoy the beers and cigars more? Any recommendations from SC group would help.

Kinsey:

Again, Mark has “no time” to practice golf. Is there any hope for this guy? Are there any tricks to improving his golf game while playing golf once a week?

You guys are the experts here. Personally, I’d tell Mark to just be happy shooting in the 90s and refuse to be one of those guys who thinks he’s going to get good.

He seems happy as-is. I wouldn’t change the mood.

That’s it. I have to get my ass moving to Dakich’s show. This will be my second appearance with Dan and I need to be on top of my game because, as you know, Dan’s an alpha who will be looking for equal energy.

Have an incredible day across this incredible country of ours.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

#MarchMadness is underway, so I thought this would be an appropriate tweet. pic.twitter.com/9KaU3e7oXS — Piper (@Piper010100) March 15, 2023

It's currently 24° in Indy. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 50°. Here's today's #SummerInMarch tweet! pic.twitter.com/IJKRM4LnPu — Piper (@Piper010100) March 15, 2023

Sugar the river otter is ready for some #MarchMadness! pic.twitter.com/0yRctJGXnu — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 14, 2023

Pretty sure Kent St has played in the tournament 6 previous times. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/4EFaBHyO6B — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) March 15, 2023

My Road to the Final Four begins today! On my way to Birmingham! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/R0vM6XKaqW — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) March 14, 2023

Headed to Sacramento to cover @MizzouHoops for #MarchMadness and my sister sent this picture of my grandparents seeing where Sacramento is on the map 🥹



Forever thankful for the opportunities I get and the fine Midwest folk I come from. pic.twitter.com/lAS8Lv4ISr — Clayton Steward (@steward_clayton) March 15, 2023

Ahh, the annual Google search spike of what channel is TruTV.



Today it's up at THE HIGHEST LEVEL GOOGLE TRACKS 😂😂#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2Vcf2Yhjs8 — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) March 14, 2023

#MarchMadness has arrived! Our brackets are ready to go and so are our store displays! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/XF8ldjugQN — Coca-Cola UNITED (@CocaCola_UNITED) March 14, 2023

THIS is the most impressive neck of all time! #NCAA pic.twitter.com/GdWFyPctP3 — Petros Papadakis (@Theoldp) March 15, 2023

I’ll take 25 beers please. Concession stand prices at Candlestick park in 1971 pic.twitter.com/6MKoUy2mAI — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) March 15, 2023

A striking, mid-swing image of the great Babe Ruth graces the cardfront of this blank-backed W514 collectible. ⚾



Bid now in our Vintage Elite Auction: https://t.co/61RMf2UNBP pic.twitter.com/OqgymtljQe — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 13, 2023

Mary Sandoz picked up this fantastic 1982 photo of Andre the Giant holding up jockey Willie Shoemaker in Los Angeles. Many Texans don't realize that Willie Shoemaker, perhaps the greatest jockey of all time, is also a Texan. Willie was born in Fabens, Texas, August 19, 1931. pic.twitter.com/yK784UNVXK — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) March 15, 2023

Well this is a first. pic.twitter.com/3kveahHOld — Scott Fischer (@1scottyfish) March 14, 2023

Are you looking for a President Harry S. Truman auto? ✉️



If you are, buy now in our Marketplace: https://t.co/ACSxhDbZ17 pic.twitter.com/5TOFSZurNM — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 14, 2023

Steve Jobs letter and signed Chip up for bid @RRAuction.



"It's really great to know that our fans up in the bleachers are cheering for us. Keep the faith!" https://t.co/LiHe721iUv#SteveJobs #Apple #Auction #Computer #History pic.twitter.com/fPGQgU86sp — RR Auction (@RRAuction) March 14, 2023

Crazy! In #LakeTahoe, the staff at Bear Valley Ski Resort posted this before/after photo. That’s a lot of snow! pic.twitter.com/IRzFUeW8jl — News Source LA (@NewsSourceLA) March 14, 2023

Travelers are trying anything to be sneaky but they are no match for Chicago’s Bettie. A traveler's luggage that was x-rayed in AG secondary showed a canister inside their luggage, which turned out to be a Pringles canister resealed with aluminum foil & glue concealing 4 oranges. pic.twitter.com/loRxWqJUdR — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) March 14, 2023

CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized the following:

3/8: 90.55 pounds of meth hidden in the gas tank of a vehicle.

3/10: Approximately 148,600 fentanyl pills hidden under the rear seat of a car. pic.twitter.com/L39HAOgDXw — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 14, 2023