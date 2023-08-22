Holly Sonders’ ‘Exposed Sportz’ League Includes Topless Starts, Is Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before

Videos by OutKick

If you’re entertained by the pre-event theatrics that fill the sports world, you’re going to love Holly Sonders’ new Exposed Sportz league.

See, rather than tap gloves, competing women in Exposed Sportz will instead tap their bare breasts.

Or in Holly’s own words, “t*tty-tap.”

Suddenly, Michael Buffer on the mic or the ‘90s Bulls taking the court to “Sirius,” doesn’t seem quite as hair-raising.

Sonders, the creator and pseudo commissioner of Exposed Sports, joined OutKick ahead of this week’s site launch to detail the league’s start and what fans can expect. And it’s safe to say that Exposed Sportz will be entirely different from anything you’ve seen before.

“A couple months ago I was sitting down with Oscar (De La Hoya, her fiancé) scrolling through Instagram and I said ‘You know, I have the hottest girlfriends in the world.’ And we’re such a close-knit group, always showing each other support through social media for years now. We need to do something fun, we need to do a collab.’ And my background was sports,” Holly Sonders told OutKick. “I was on NBC and Fox Sports for 10 years, heavy into network broadcasting and competition. So I know what rates (well) and what people want to see. I thought, why don’t I start a sports league with the hottest women in the world?

“A week later we started coming up with names for the league…eventually we came up with Exposed Sportz and we were off and running.”

The premise of the league is hot girls competing against one another while wearing uniforms roughly the size of napkins. Fortunately for us, the fans – and unlike the aforementioned napkins – cameras cover their every move.

“It’s the hottest, most popular models and we roll out (new competitions) every single month,” Sonders confirmed. “I think there’s going to be some fireworks!”

Holly Sonders is the creator of Exposed Sportz. (Photo c/o Exposed Sportz)

Holly Sonders promises expects plenty of “fireworks” in the newly formed league. (Photo c/o Exposed Sportz).

Exposed Sportz Features Different Kinds Of Pros

You likely won’t recognize any of the league’s competing athletes from their collegiate or professional athletic careers. But if you’ve scrolled through Instagram or taken a drive through OnlyFans, you’ll surely see some familiar faces…and more.

“We’ve done three shoots, May, June and July,” Holly said of the league’s roster. “We banked about 50 events so far with around 30 different women competing. This includes some of the most popular girls on the internet, plenty who you see on social media. These are household names as far as social media. (There’s also) women (competing) from the adult industry. These are women who know how to be sexy, they make a big living off of doing so and they know how to be on camera.”

Sonders, who’s previously contributed to OutKick and has more than 1 million followers across social media, generally won’t be featured in the competitions, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be far away.

“I make a cameo here and there, but really I’m just behind the scenes running things but if anyone is ever late or doesn’t show up, I’ll step in. It’s so much fun that sometimes it’s hard for me to not participate,” Sonders added. “Sometimes we have three or four ladies join in because the competition looks so fun. So we have this threesome or foursome of beautiful ladies just doing crazy stuff together.

“I wanted a place where I could get the hottest women together with the best personalities and we could all have a good time and come away with amazing content.”

From the early look of things, mission accomplished.

Kenzie and Claudia are two of the competitors in the new league. (Photo c/o Exposed Sportz).

Motley Monroe is also competing in the start up competition league. (Photo c/o Exposed Sportz).

Some Normal Competitions, Some Not-So-Normal Competitions

If you know anything about Holly, you know that she likes to do things big. Exposed Sportz is no exception. In addition to traditional sports like basketball and volleyball, the girls will be competing in some non-traditional competitions. Some of those competitions include obstacle courses that feature competitors wearing tiny bikinis and GoPros, tug-of-wars, oil wrestling, beer pong, conrhole and sex charades.

“We quickly learned that the best (sports competitions) were the ones where the girls were touching. Like the oil wrestling and Twister,” Holly told OutKick.

“We say ‘sports,’ but it’s really different competitions. One that we did was a sundae eating contest. The girls made sundaes and ate them off each other. There was a mechanical (penis) riding one too.

(And you thought the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games were unique)

“We got really creative. We thought this is going to be our league so we’re going to do it our way. It’s going to be super unconventional.

…this is the best quality content you’re going to find out there…what you’re going to get is the hottest women in the world looking like the hottest women in the world, doing some of the craziest shit that you’ve seen.”

CJ Sparzz and Courtney Tilla compete in tennis, but sundae eating contests and Twister are also involved. (Photo c/o Exposed Sportz).

This is far from your traditional bowling league. (Photo c/o Exposed Sportz).

Holly later added: “You’re going to be horny and you’re going to be laughing and you’re not going to know what to do. And that’s kind of what I wanted to put together and there’s nothing else out there like that.”

Exposed Sportz’ Way To Say ‘Let’s Get It On’…Or, Off

Without question, the most unique aspect of Exposed Sportz’ competitions is the above-mentioned way to designate that the competition has commenced. There’s no shotgun start, whistle blow or kickoff. But there is a shirt being taken off, or multiple shirts being taken off.

“Boxers touch gloves at the beginning of a fight, we have the t*tty-tap. The referee says ‘Ladies, please remove your tops’ and then they touch their breasts together and we’re off,” Sonders said, matter of factly.

“That’s kind of our trademark, ” she added. “The ‘t*tty-tap.’”

If you don’t think hashtag “t*tty-tap” is going to be a thing, your thumbs have yet to scroll through social media.

Holly Sonders provided OutKick with an exclusive look at the soon-to-be viral way Exposed Sportz begins their competitions. Watch things undress unfold below.

Exclusive look at the “t*tty-tap.” (Video c/o Exposed Sportz).

And who knows, if you subscribe to Exposed Sportz’ content you might just see some OutKick personalities pulling double duty and officiating a sundae eating contest or topless bowling. At least that’s what Holly Sonders foresees:

“I would love for any of you to come over and even simply referee. Just get in the middle of the women and say ‘Ladies, I want a fair fight this is for Exposed Sportz, remove your top and t*tty-tap.’ I would be thrilled to have any of you guys.”

I can’t speak for all of my fellow OutKickers, but personally, I feel as though I’ve never been more qualified for a job.

The league’s first round of content drops today. Teasers will fill Holly and the competitors’ social media accounts and full competition episodes – ranging from 10 to 15 minutes long – will live on ExposedSportz.com.

