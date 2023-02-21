Holiday Myths: The Easter Bunny, Santa Claus, A President: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Today is President’s Day and boy, sure would be nice if we had one. Technically, Joe Biden is our president, though he doesn’t seem to care too much about his actual constituents as evidenced by the fact he is in Poland today and not Ohio.

But in case you haven’t been lied to yet today, let me just toss this headline up there.

Biden’s physician says he’s healthy so we must trust the science.

Boy … where have we heard that before …

Biden is healthy. COVID vaccines are safe & effective. Boys get periods. All the illegals coming across the border are “asylum seekers.” The water is clean in East Palestine, Ohio.

Did I miss any liberal delusions? I’m sure I did, they are literally limitless.

But in honor of what I hope will be one-term for President Biden, I thought we’d pay homage to the worst president of – maybe all time.

We all know – or at least if we’re honest we will all admit- how we got here.

The Chinese Communist Party unleashed COVID on the world, the world panicked, the Democrats blamed Trump, the Democrats hid Biden and his crackhead son’s laptop on the basement and mass mail-in voting made way for Joe to ascend to the White House- whether he knows where, who or what he is or not. Hell, he’s referred to Kamala as president no fewer than 5 times so, maybe, this day also belongs to her.

Kamala Harris – czar of all things master of literally none- says she intends to run with Joe again in 2024, proclaiming that he is not too old or cognitively inept to continue on as the radical left’s puppet and Trojan horse.

But there’s a plot twist in this story and it’s even more salacious than a midday soap opera.

Word on the street is high level Democrats are indeed concerned with Biden’s age BUT they will push for his reelection – not because they believe in his abilities – but because even in Joe’s quite obvious cognitive decline- he is still a better option than Kamala.

And this is DEMOCRATS who are rumored to be thinking this! Not me! They’d rather have a walking ice cream zombie than School Bus Enthusiast Kamala.

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport in Jasionka, Poland, on February 20, 2023. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Damn that’s bad. Real bad. They know if Joe doesn’t run they have no choice but to diversity pick and elevate Kamala and that TERRIFIES them- as it should.

Because at least President Biden has an excuse – dementia – what is Kamala’s?

This entire administration is like the train derailment in Ohio – toxic and unbearable.

So to round out this president’s day let me just say- or plead rather- PLEASE RON DESANTIS, PLEASE RUN FOR PRESIDENT.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

