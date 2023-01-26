Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger Goes Into Detail About Suffering The Same Injury As Damar Hamlin

updated

Earlier this month, not long after Damar Hamlin suffered a shocking cardiac event on the field, Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger talked about his same experience with a similar injury.

On Wednesday, Pronger tweeted a thread in which he told the entire story from blocking a shot with his chest, to overcoming the mental hurdles necessary to get back on the ice.

The incident occurred in Game 2 of the second-round series between Pronger’s St. Louis Blues and the Detroit Red Wings.

Pronger writes that he was immediately taken to a Detroit hospital where he spent the night. The next morning he was on a plane and headed to St. Louis. There, he ran more tests and doctors determined that Pronger had suffered Commotio Cordis.

Pronger says that he was given a 24-hour heart monitor. He went on to pass all of the stress tests that doctors threw at him, which meant that he was on the verge of being cleared to play in Game 3 against Detroit.

Pronger Made An Unbelievable Return The Following Game

Despite the seriousness of his injury, Pronger was on track to make a stunningly fast return to action.

Unbelievably, just 36 hours after collapsing on the ice inside Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena, Pronger took the ice for warm-ups ahead of Game 3. He said that the rush of adrenaline he got from hearing the fans when they saw him step on the ice.

Pronger closed by saying “There’s nothing I loved more than being on the ice with my brothers.”

It’s an unbelievable story. Obviously, Pronger went on to make a full recovery and played for more than a decade after the incident. His career was finally ended by injury, but not the one he suffered that night in Detroit. Instead, it came from an eye injury and a head injury.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle

Chris ProngerDamar HamlinInjuryNHLSt. Louis Blues

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

Leave a Reply