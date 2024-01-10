Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Strips Off The Pads, White Claw Introduces 0% Alcohol Water & Auburn Pullover Dad Is Really Mad

Videos by OutKick

‘What’s so great about Costco?’

Kevin in Toboso, OH asked the question and I tried to answer the question, but readers wanted to add their own answers.

• Dan in Amesbury, MA writes:

Love screen caps; thank you for your hard work and dedication!

I did not hear mention of Costco’s extraordinary liquor department!

The Kirkland French Vodka is really good and really cheap. I just bought a bottle of Garrison Brothers Burbon for my 40th wedding anniversary. Although not cheap, Costco had it much cheaper than other stores.

Also, you do not need to be a member to partake!

Take care and keep up the great work!

Kinsey:

That’s a great point from Dan. I forgot to mention it because here in Ohio Costco doesn’t have a liquor section because the state thinks liquor should be sold at places like Rite-Aid and inside strip mall stores called “state stores.”

You can go into Rite-Aid and get foot fungus spray and a handle of Jack Daniels. Meanwhile, we’re missing out on Kirkland vodka.

• Joe S.A. in California writes:

Our Costco in San Luis Obispo, CA has, in my opinion, the best pharmacy staff in our area. They are a fantastic, hardworking crew who go the extra mile regularly. That aside did you mention that the Costco Executive membership, and above, pays you back, I think 2% of your purchases annually which for us more than covers the price of membership.

The gas is easily $0.10-$0.50 a gallon cheaper than anywhere else in our area, which is still way to F*ing high, and gas purchases apply to the 2% back.

Costco is easily my favorite store. I saw the business or foodservice Costco in Las Vegas once and it was crazy cool. I didn’t have time to explore it as I had to run across town to the regular one.

Who wants to join a Screencaps running team for a 200-mile race across Kentucky in October?

This week, I’m holding a one-on-one summit with Indy Daryl on the formation of the 2024 Screencaps Ragnar Relay team. For those of you who weren’t reading in December, the Screencaps team will be tackling the Bourbon Chase race from the Jim Beam distillery to Lexington, Kentucky from October 4-5.

There are 12 spots available. As of the last check, we have nine firm commitments.

I’m covering the team entry.

You pretty much just need to get to Kentucky with your sleeping pad and a backpack with some food. You’ll team up with fellow Screencaps readers and run three legs of the race. Indy Daryl is the team captain. He’ll work with you to figure out which distances would fit your running style.

Who wants in?

Who wants the challenge? Who wants the fun of meeting up with Screencaps readers for a weekend of fun and running? Who wants to ride with me in the team van.

I might bring along Diesel and Canoe Kirk if they will sacrifice being home Oct. 5 for the Michigan rematch with Washington.

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green and Mrs. Millennial are scheduled to compete.

Let us know:

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Backing trucks into parking spots: It’s a movement you should support

I’m going to die on this hill. Guys, back those trucks into parking spots like you actually have a set of truck nuts hanging off the trailer hitch. This is a real problem in the U.S. We’re supposed to be a world superpower and yet we have guys driving Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cabs pulling straight into parking spots and it needs to end.

• Ridge Runner in TN supports my cause:

I have a F250 Super Duty 6.7 liter diesel w/ a 6-inch lift and I can back that sumbitch down a rathole using only the side mirrors, with or without 16-foot trailer. That’s just country.

Kinsey:

Thank you. I might have to get the OutKick designer Justine to draw me a set of truck nuts hanging off the OutKick logo. Would you guys wear that T-shirt?

• Kevin in Gibsonia, PA loves this movement I’m starting even though I don’t have a truck because I work at home and I would be making payments on a truck that doesn’t move very often. Kevin writes:

I drive an F250. I never pull into a parking spot. I always back in. It is not to show off, it is because it is 100 times easier to back a large truck in than pull it in.

• Chris in Commerce, MI isn’t a 100% believer — yet:

Here’s the thing about backing your big rig into stalls….

If there’s no one behind you in the parking aisle, feel free to. Take your time, make it straight and do your big boy boss move.

However, if there are people behind you in the aisle, backing in is not the way to go. Making people wait while you do your 5-point turns to get your King Cab lined up is a total Douche Bag move. You know you’re not going to be able to just throw it in reverse and zoom in. You know you’re going to be doing a million micro adjustments to get it in there right – while traffic backs up waiting for you. It turns an Alpha move into a total Beta exercise.

Thanks for all that you do with SC and the whole OC crew. SC is the highlight of my work day. It makes it infinitely more bearable.

Kinsey:

Actually, as the commissioner of this movement, I say making people wait is actually improving society. Make ’em wait. Order needs to be restored in parking lots and it starts with fewer people being run over by Dodge Rams backing out of spaces.

We have kids being run over in backover accidents that could be prevented if parking lot order was restored.

There’s nothing beta about parking lot safety, Chris.

• Jeff in NE Ohio writes:

1500 crew cab??? Give me a break. Try parking a 3500 dually crew cab (8 ft box). You’re not parking anywhere close to Chipotle. Backing into a spot at the back of the lot so the bed can overhang the grass is the only way to go.

Oh and quit your whining about the Buckeyes. As a fan of a certain Big Ten West team with a record-setting punter, you all have nothing to complain about.

Kinsey:

Jeff deserves an OutKick truck nuts sticker (coming soon?) for that email. There’s absolutely nothing beta about his behavior.

I’m also big on backing a golf cart into spaces. If you want to assert your power, back a golf cart into a space near the clubhouse and watch the heads spin around to see who’s behind the wheel.

Cindy T. in Idaho slid into my emails with a sunset for the haters

• Cindy T. writes:

Sunset in Lagos, Portugal.

Beau in Toledo IS BACK!

Buckle up. One of the Screencaps greats was in the mood to write after Michigan won the national title.

• Beau writes (again, Beau emails ARE NOT TO BE EDITED…consume them RAW):

Glad to see most everyone had a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year! Most of my Christmas week was spent full of cheese and not knowing what day it was. Throw in a 53rd Lap around Solis ( Hi, Helios!), celebrating with Fam and Friends(I won’t mention where one of my OtherBrothers took me to, though; Mrs. Beau In Toledo would get pissed… no, it wasn’t the Peppermint Hippo, but lemme just say the Yuengling was cold, and the wings were good!). At least I didn’t drop $31k on Rick Allen’s Hysteria Tour drum kit, which, had there been Disaronno and Vernor’s Black Cherry, I might have…

Simmons Rick Allen’s Def Leppard, Hysteria Tour, Drum Set and Rack 1986-1987 – Black/Silver | Reverb

Bing Videos

and just for giggles..

Bing Videos

Something in the ScreenCapsForce told me that chili was mentioned, because I felt compelled to fire up the grill Sunday (snow showers be darned) and make a batch. Even made a loaf of bread… Well, ok, I plugged in the Cuisinart bread machine and added the required ingredients, along with extras… That leads me to ask… is using a bread machine to make bread considered cutting corners, like a certain former o$u coach trynna get laid by dry-humping a drunk hottie that wasn’t his wife, or nah?? (Hi Joe!)

The after Christmas (Why am I putting Christmas in bold? I’ll explain later… future project for all of Us) tree “lighting” was dang funny, but I’m waiting until Spring to do that… repurposed one near my bird feeder to provide a little wind/predator cover for the kids… they say you can’t feed a Hawk birdseed… i say you can feed a Hawk’s dinner birdseed…

The game monday night? Nah, didn’t watch… the Why part of that was answered a while back… Joe knows who I would have been repping though…will Joe post the pic I added?? The One that referenced a certain Old School Coach that was all about “3 yards and a cloud of dust” style of play? Yeah, The Michigan Way.

(Side Note: i miss sports… i despise the fact that they, and those that broadcast their games, broke my heart with their woke-ism bullsh*t…)

I was listening to various podcasts… this also leads me to ask ScreenCapNation… what/who do Y’All pick to listen to, as far as podcasts?

Oh, and Hey Joe, welcome back to your John Cooper years… good coach, great recruiter, couldn’t win the ONE Game… You’ll get over it… at least you didn’t have richrod and fradyjoke… no, that last one wasn’t a misspelling…

[More current Events] Costco pics from other countries: YAAAAAYS!!!

The T.’s… WOW… that’s all… GREAT on them!!

An OG goulash recipe from Hungaria: https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailv2&iss=sbi&FORM=recidp&sbisrc=ImgDropper&q=hungarian+goulash&imgurl=https://bing.com/th?id=OSK.4370f16d1e0590bebd0baae438b8d40f&idpbck=1&sim=4&pageurl=https%3a%2f%2fwww.daringgourmet.com%2ftraditional-hungarian-goulash-gulyas%2f&idpp=recipe&ajaxhist=0&

There’s a myriad of other iterations… don’t fear the Gyulai…

And the trucks pulling in to parking spots? Only when you’re doing it from the rear!

Unless you’re dropping off cans at the recycler… Look at all that money @budlight lost out on, btw… Hi, @yuenglingbeer !!

Yeah, there was a fake feud on the interwebs last year regarding guys like me who back in to parking spots with trucks… they can pound sand… maybe having a Class A cdl has jaded me…

The Christmas thing? Check your local school calendrers… you’ll most likely find that Thanksgiving,Christmas, and Easter have been replaced with generic names…

IMHO, we need to fight back on this…

2024 is gonna be interesting to say the least…

Good Luck, GodSpeed, and God Bless to Each and Every ScreenCap and #TNML Member out there!

And Thank YOU, Joe, for making ScreenCaps The People’s Article!

Kinsey:

And there it is, another classic from Beau in Toledo. He doesn’t write as much as he used to, but when he does check-in, the guy doesn’t get cheated. You’ll also notice how Beau hits on multiple topics that have been hot over the last few weeks. He’s paying attention. He’s lurking. He’s clicking.

Nebraska fans had a fun night

• Husker Bill writes:

Down go the Boilermakers! Huskers first win over a #1 ranked team since 1982!

What happened to Michigan fan Elle Johnson? And are you watching Big Little Brawlers?

• Wyn in Colorado asks:

As soon as Michigan* won the natty, I immediately thought 2 things:

1- The fact this Natty will be vacated in a couple years doesn’t negate the fact Michigan* still won on the field.

2- What’s long-time SC Insta model and Michigan* fan Elle Johnson up to?

Good news and bad on that front. Bad news, according to a CBS News article, Elle was banned from Insta in 2017 “for being too sexy”. The good news is Elle still has Twitter and posts pics at @_ellejohnson. I’ll let you link whatever pics of hers are Screencaps approved but there some solid representations of Michigan* gear.

Now, regarding Big Little Brawlers, if you haven’t seen this show, it’s must-watch entertainment. It debuted on Discovery last night and is a reality show following the lives of “micro wrestlers”. While highly entertaining and humorous, it does his the feels when talking about their struggles. 10/10 recommend.

Kinsey:

Elle went a little too provocative for the OutKick version of Screencaps. I saw her shaking it in her Michigan gear the other day on Twitter, but that’s the most I’ve seen of her in years. Time moves on and Elle will forever be one of the Screencaps greats.

But, new blood comes along.

Food shots while traveling abroad

• Bob R. knows what Screencaps wants to see from travel photos. Show us the beer stores and the meat markets!

The ham display in a Barcelona Spain Supermarket,and the seafood display in Livorno Italy, look closely at all the species, eels, some prehistoric looking fish on the left and this is an entire swordfish covered in ice and other fish.

Now we’re ready to roll. It’s Wednesday. We’re ready to back into parking spots. We’re ready to restore order in parking lots and in society.

We’re ready to cook great food. We’re ready to think about new travel destinations. We’re ready to attack the day.

Go dominate those Zoom calls and sales meetings.

Earn your truck nut stickers.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in pass yards in 2023, while Patrick Mahomes led the NFL in pass yards in 2022.



The 2023 AFC Wild Card will be 2nd time the leader in pass yards met the previous season’s leader in pass yards in the playoffs.



The other was the 1952 NFL Championship,… — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) January 8, 2024

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

The thrill of a dealt Royal Flush! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $14,215 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/dwyxUohss7 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 10, 2024

2007 Sealed Apple iPhone AT&T Original 8GB 📱



Bid now in our January Elite: https://t.co/IFnSMsj6or pic.twitter.com/LLvVYnGKkJ — Goldin (@GoldinCo) January 9, 2024

We’ve come full circle pic.twitter.com/Jq0AjAQBZ7 — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) January 10, 2024

🎶On January 9, 2001, Apple introduced iTunes pic.twitter.com/AjUoJ54zC1 — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) January 9, 2024