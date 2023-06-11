Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Reminds Us That It’s Her World, Lucia Javorcekova Creates Magic & Bud Light Defeats Inflation

Videos by OutKick

Another one goal Stanley Cup Final game

After two blowouts to start the series, the last two Stanley Cup Final games have come down to a single goal. Unfortunately for the Florida Panthers, they were only able to win one of those games.

Saturday night the Golden Knights got back in the win column with a 3-2 victory and will head back to Vegas with a commanding 3-1 series lead.

THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS HAVE TAKEN A 3-1 LEAD IN THE STANLEY CUP FINAL!!!!!!! #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/s9KKmYVCjp — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 11, 2023

Florida had several opportunities in the final seconds to send Game 4 to overtime, but couldn’t find the net. There were several shots on goal that then led to complete chaos.

The final horn kicked off a wild scene as players start swinging at each other. Before all is said and done there are sticks and players all over the ice.

MASS CHAOS TO END GAME FOUR AS VEGAS WINS pic.twitter.com/fSl65MxLcy — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) June 11, 2023

So much for the Panthers making this a series by winning their first Stanley Cup Final game in franchise history on Thursday. The Golden Knights weren’t about to let this series get tied up.

They’re one game away from a title and ripping Las Vegas to shreds with an offseason of celebrating. It’s hard not to believe that the Golden Knights are going to close this series out in the next game or two.

ONE MORE BOYS!!! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/ul0zuTEqTx — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 11, 2023

Amanda Nunes goes out a double champion

Amanda Nunes stepped in the octagon at UFC 289 on Saturday night a double champion. She left it a retired double champion.

The 35-year-old is widely regarded as the greatest women’s fighter in the history of the UFC. She’s not going to be a fighter who keeps fighting past their prime.

After dominating Irene Aldana and retaining her bantamweight belt with a five-round unanimous decision victory, Nunes retired.

Nunes laid out her bantamweight and featherweight belts in the center of the octagon, had her gloves cut off, and went out a double champion.

“Double champion forever!” Nunes said during her post-fight interview from inside the octagon. “Tonight is the perfect night to retire and live happily forever.”

Nunes didn’t just walk out of the octagon in Vancouver as a double champion, she also left it with 16 victories in the UFC. That puts her name on top of the list for most wins in UFC women’s history.

Her 16 victories in the UFC includes a run of 12 straight that started in 2015 and came to an end in 2021. Nunes finishes her career with an overall 23-5 record in mixed martial arts with 13 knockouts.

Not a bad run.

Great work on Sunday Screencaps

Caleb from Pennsylvania writes:

Just wanted to drop a line and say that I am an avid Screencaps reader, and felt that I should reach out to you.

I’ll admit that I, initially, only read Joe’s entries, out of loyalty (I’m not sure how else to describe it) to him. However, I realized that he wouldn’t turn over the keys to something as near and dear to him willy-nilly, so I’ve been trying to make sure that, yes, all seven days of the week are filled with Screencaps.

Love your take on it. Keep up the great work!

SeanJo:

Thanks for the love, Caleb. That’s a completely understandable position to have. The amount of work that goes into Screencaps is insane.

Joe’s built something here that is truly incredible and the loyalty is to be expected. How he’s able to pull this off on a daily basis (minus Sunday) is a testament to the man’s work ethic.

He’s an absolute content machine.

I’m lucky to be included in the Screencaps community. It’s not something that I take for granted. My role is to provide a seventh day and fill in when Joe’s taking some well-deserved time off.

With that said, have a great Sunday. Joe’s back in action on Monday and I’ll see everyone next week in my normal Sunday slot.

If you have some love to share, or an interesting storm developing near you, feel free to DM me on Twitter @sjoseph_sports. Or if you prefer, reach out on email at sean.joseph@outkick.com and show the inbox some love.

Numbers from :

The @Athletics are the first team in MLB history to have a sub-.200 winning percentage at least 50 games into a season and then proceed to win 4 straight games, all on the road. pic.twitter.com/xfcHxaNlSy — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 11, 2023

