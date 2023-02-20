Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Invades St. Lucia, Shaq With ARod’s Girlfriend & Bill Belichick Has His Eyes On This Mac McClung Guy

Videos by OutKick

I’m going to East Palestine, OH this week & I need to know if the Screencaps community has connections in the area

The questions just keep coming in almost day after day: How does this East Palestine derailment affect you and the family? This morning, I woke up and had an Instagram message from an old Internet friend out of Omaha that I’ve worked with on numerous projects. What’s up with this derailment? How’s it affect where you live?

It’s been like this for two weeks.

The quick answer is that I live three hours west of East Palestine in a different watershed. My family is in Dayton. I don’t have connections to East Palestine or the general area. But I do have family downstream in Cincinnati where city waterworks officials are starting to make some moves with Ohio River intakes.

This is where you guys come in. I’m going out east to see for myself what people are going through and to do a field report for OutKick. Do you have a connection to East Palestine? I want to talk to people you know in the area who now find life completely turned upside down.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

This story isn’t just about Ohio, it’s about the heart of this country — the common man and woman who continues to get screwed by a system that is clearly not trusted. Take the Norfolk Southern $1,000 “inconvenience fees” being offered up by the railroad company. People can’t trust the railroad company. They can’t trust the state government and it’s EPA water tests.

They can’t trust the federal government. Joe Biden won’t come to visit (he’s in Ukraine chillin’ with his boys). Mayor Pete won’t speak on the matter until he’s called out by both sides of the political aisle.

It’s a mess that’s not going away.

Let’s go see what’s going on from an OutKick/Screencaps perspective.

How do we feel about that Daytona 500*

My quick review:

The first stage was incredibly boring I don’t remember much about the 2nd stage. Pretty sure I was putting things into the attic that I’ll have to take down in three months. I ran a few errands and walked in the door with 10 laps to go and it turned into like an hour of television with a confusing ending. If Fox announcers have to spend a half-hour explaining the rules, then NASCAR has a rules issue. Make it less confusing for casual fans because this was the most important casual fan race of the year. There’s a great chance those casuals aren’t coming back for more of that. Outside of Kyle Busch, who’s the villain? Bubba Wallace? It would be a huge upset if I watch more than 2-3 races (casually, of course) before NBC takes over the broadcast rights this summer and I 100% don’t watch another race. I need an app that alerts me when NASCAR races have 10 laps to go. That’s the only reason to watch.

Feels like I need a NASCAR doctorate to know the rules at the end of a race. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 19, 2023

• Shawn M. in Canby, Oregon wrote on Saturday:

Wondering if maybe Screencaps could work in a quick NASCAR primer for the uneducated?

Quick breakdown of levels, types, “rules” – basically how the whole system works?

I’ve never seen so many girl drivers, and they can’t ALL be at the Daytona 500, so there must be different levels?

Kinsey:

Hahahahahaha…it’s so amusing Shawn wrote this and then NASCAR turned in that Daytona ending. Hey Shawn, if Clint Bowyer needs to spend 30 minutes on the rules, there’s zero chance I’m explaining the rules to you.

Here we go with Linkedin — again!

Guys, I promise my Linkedin page isn’t impressive. SMH!

Pure Tuscany!

• Mike T. and Cindy T. report:

http://traftonseuropeanadventureparttwo.code.blog/2023/02/19/2-19-23-tuscany/

• Mike T. further reports:

Meet this Bro in a parking lot in Orvietto Italy

He built this ride himself and he and his partner are headed to South Africa in it. Told him it looked like a USA ride, no he said German!

What’s your least favorite household chore?

• Indy Daryl writes:

There I was cleaning the bathroom, scrubbing the tub and I was curious about this question: what is your least favorite household chore? Mine is by far cleaning the shower. I hate it with a burning passion. So much so that I clean it far less than I should. If OSHA walked into our bathroom and peeked behind the shower curtain, I’m pretty most days I would be getting a fine. What’s your one thing that you know you need to do, really isn’t that bad, but just can’t make yourself do as often as you should?

Also, the delightful weather has prompted me to start playing, what I think for me is the equivalent of your yacht rock: country music. Not just any old country, but the likes of Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and my absolute favorite, the band Old Dominion. If you haven’t listened to Old Dominion, do yourself a favor and fire up any of their albums, all are just delightful. The warm weather in the air and a little twang just makes me smile!

Have a great Saturday night!

Kinsey:

Daryl, this one is incredibly easy: taking things into the attic. Our attic is over our garage which means I have to drop down stairs in the garage and run my ass up and down those creaky stairs over and over.

My goal in May is to have a blowout garage sale for the ages (yes, I want to turn it into a field report) and liquidate damn near all of it from up there. It should’ve been done last year, but I think we were out of town that week. This year, it’s going down, Daryl.

Looking at that pile of stuff in the attic reminds me of how many times I’ve gone up and down those stairs. It’s depressing.

That’s it this morning. I’m running late after working on East Palestine logistics this morning. Let’s have an incredible final full week of February. It’s so weird to say that. These months just fly by.

Yes, I need to set an official TNML Opening Day. Yes, I need to get the official day/time for the Put-In-Bay Two-Club Invitational.

Let’s get after it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Only 21% of homes for sale in the US sold above their final list price in the last 4 weeks, down from 40% a year ago. This is the lowest % since March 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZMWaVgqemV — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) February 19, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Apparently Irene Angelina who was a Byzantine princess and member of the Angelos dynasty is the 25th Great-grandmother of sports illustrated Swimsuit cover model Kate Upton – 28th Generation. pic.twitter.com/zUv0kqEngt — Nrken19 (@nrken19) February 17, 2023

the NFL should probably bite the bullet and adopt this kickoff for their games



makes it much safer and will still work out to mostly the same starting field position, especially since the majority of kickoffs are touchbacks pic.twitter.com/2LmMK1CRtg — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) February 18, 2023

Every dunk by MAC MCCLUNG in his almost flawless victory at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest



Tap the glass over 2 people: 50

360 windmill: 49.8

Double Pump Reverse: 50

540!!!: 50



And made every dunk on the first try

SHAQ: "He saved the dunk contest" pic.twitter.com/5RGjujUCMU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 19, 2023