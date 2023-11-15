Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Extends Pool Season: Screencaps

Videos by OutKick

Yes, the Screencaps headline is shorter

Go with it. Just imagine I included at least two other fun headlines in this headline with SEO queen Mikayla.

Once again, I will remind the Screencaps loyalists to keep an eye on the Morning Screencaps page for new posts.

REMEMBER…I'm clearing out the house, not accumulating.

The headlines might be shortened, but the content isn’t changing. JUST THE LENGTH OF THE HEADLINES.

On the homepage, you’re still going to see the ‘SCREENCAPS’ kicker on ‘SCREENCAPS — or ‘NIGHTCAPS’ posts.

And if you’re still confused, contact me and I will serve as your liaison to make sure your experience here is top-notch.

Subtle changes happen to the column from time to time.

Go with it!

‘Great Screencaps today [Tuesday]’

• One of my favorite Screencaps hype men, Brent P. writes:

As I have said before they are always good, but some days strike me as great. JD in Wichita made me laugh with his take on ribs. Anonymous Lions fan is 100% spot on with points 1 & 2.

Do you ever have days where you felt like the column was going to knock it out of the park and it gets zero traction? Conversely, have you ever felt like you half-assed a column and it was a big hit?

It is very interesting to see what topics stick and some that I think should take off, don’t.

Kinsey:

100% there are days that bomb after I sit here thinking it’s going to be a huge day. Typically, the more mundane the subject, the more interest there is. Woodstacking is a great example. It wasn’t even on my radar in 2022 and then it turned into a huge hit. I still get woodstacking emails from people who have no idea Screencaps covered the subject a year ago. They’re just into it. Oh yeah, I’ve half-assed columns and now I’m dealing with a Team Sunset vs. Anti-Team Sunset battles. Full disclosure: I didn’t think much of Ricky A’s post on September 12 other than it was a great photo of a guy fishing and Ricky had gotten out of bed really early to get the photo. Now the battle rages on two months later. This column is pretty much the Seinfeld of Internet columns. It was meant to be a mindless column pretty much about nothing, but now readers have no choice but to make it part of their daily routine to see what’s new and where things are headed. I’ll say it again: Allowing readers to dictate the column direction was one of the best business decisions of my career and I’m thankful more media outlets don’t allow it because I get to own the genre.

Here we go with the Cleveland climate terrorist wokes again

Remember when the Cleveland woke went after his neighbor over an outdoor wood-fired pizza oven?

The woke utopia of Cleveland is at it again.

I enjoyed this passage from the story:

While commercial equipment produces more emissions than residential equipment, the goal is not to drive landscapers out of business, but rather to help and encourage them to switch to greener methods of doing their job, Schatz said, and one way of doing that is through incentives to help cover the extra cost of changing over to electric lawn equipment.

Hahahahahaha…the environmental terrorists with their ‘No Mow May’ propaganda, the save the bees campaigns, and their don’t touch the leaves because a slug could die crusades don’t want to drive landscapers out of business.

I’m dying here.

That is the funniest thing I’ve read this month.

Good try. We’re not buying it, losers.

If you’re looking for a good cry…

The NFL announced on Tuesday that this year's edition of the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" will include a special NFL-produced “Madden Hallmark" to kick off each broadcast, conveying what Thanksgiving meant to him in his own words. pic.twitter.com/Ijgvn1IILg — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 14, 2023

Sunsets, the Lions and why are you guys watching the NFL?

• Evan G. in Georgetown, TX writes:

Long time reader and maybe third time or so writer to you. Love the Screencaps column, it is a must visit every day for me. Glad to know there are normal humans in this country and your daily certain reflects that.

I thought I would throw in a couple of contributions to the sunrise/sunset conversation going on. I like both, but both have their issues.. For sunrises one needs to get up early in the mornings to enjoy and sunsets usually happen around dinner time. So, I guess I don’t really have a preference, but if I had a gun to my head, I guess I would lean toward sunsets.. Not a morning person here.. The two shots are from the Luau at Paradise Cove on Oahu from this time last year. What a great time and a great show! Highly recommended for anyone planning on going to Hawaii..

I have another question that has been bugging me and would like to know how you all justify this and it has to do with watching NFL football… Up until 2016, my wife and I were HUGE NFL fans; I rooted for the Detroit Lions since that is where I am from, and my wife was a big Cowboys fan since we now live in Texas.

We planned 1 vacation a year just to go see a game and our goal was to see a game in every NFL stadium. We made it to about 12 of them and now a couple are gone. Then, in 2016, when the whole kneeling thing started and when the Ravens kneeled (knealt?) for the U.S. anthem and yet stood for “God Save the Queen” in England, we vowed that we were done.

Have only watched one game since and that was the Super Bowl from a couple of years ago only because Matthew Stafford played and won. Yet, I felt like I needed a shower afterward.

Now, that I see through your column that the Lions are doing well, and the NFL seems to be popular again, I’m torn about watching them. I might watch the Super Bowl this year if they make it, but otherwise, I just cannot do it.

So, what I am wondering is, since many people felt the same as my wife and I back in 2016, it seems people are going back and watching. Why? What has changed? Are they not crazy crazy woke anymore or are people just watching because they like to see people who don’t like us very much beat each other up for the spectacle? Or is it something else?

We still watch college football, but now with NIL and transfer portals and money, even that’s turning into something that’s a little too business-like. Anyway, I’m not criticizing anyone who watches the NFL. If that’s what one wants to do, awesome! I am just wondering what changed, if anything.

Thanks again for the great column!

Taken at the Paradise Cove Luau in Oahu, Hawaii.

Taken at the Paradise Cove Luau in Oahu, Hawaii.

Kinsey:

Many of us are addicted to the NFL product, Evan.

We need our fix and the politics of the sport have leveled off. I’m not even sure if those stupid endzone messages are still being used.

If you guys aren’t following Hayley, you should

Why am I such a big Hayley Caronia fan? Because she’s a zig when they zag content creator. Very few content creators would develop content around the Disney dumps post I dumped out last week.

Hayley’s one of the good ones. One day I’ll retire from the Internet game and she’ll be going strong. It’s not hard to pinpoint which up-and-coming talents have staying power. Hayley’s got it.

Thank you for addressing this @hayleycaronia 👍🔥 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) November 15, 2023

Greatest sports movies

• Tom in Houston writes:

I don’t think there is a truly “greatest” sports movie – sometimes you’re in the mood for a catch with Dad, and other times you’re in the mood for a laugh with Bob Uecker. And that’s just in baseball.

I won’t say “Necessary Roughness” is a great movie, but it is fun and has one of the all-time great moments for anyone who appreciates a good offensive lineman. When Manu tells Paul before the last play “Mr. Blake. He’ll never touch you,” it’s a moment that resonates with linemen. It’s also criminally under-represented on the internet, or I would have included a clip.

I’ll also nominate “The Last Boy Scout” with Bruce Willis and Damon Wayans as one that might not be a great sports movie, but it’s a fun watch and very quotable. I don’t need to remind most people of the greatest ones, but there are some fun ones out there that are worth another watch.

Look at how peaceful this is, Todd Z.!

• John R. writes:

South Louisiana fishing trip last week. Sunset and sunrise. Great trip. Old friends, cold beer, and limits on giant redfish.

Let’s see Todd Z.’s supporters (the list is growing, BTW) bash this one

• Greg S. pens:

Learn to enjoy the simple pleasures.Lake Salem, Derby, VT

[Ed. note: “Is this Filtered?”]

Greg S. responds:

A little bit to bring out the color. The colors of the sky came out dull in the picture.

‘I’m a temporary Michigan fan’

• Mike N. writes:

1. Agree with Chad’s list. I have Moneyball as a top ten movie of all time, any genre. I would like to add Friday Night Lights (high school football = best sport God ever created), Blindside (2 lessons now: be generous & don’t come back 20 years later after you pissed away all your money and bite the hands that fed you…) and Brian’s Song (the only time it is ever OK for a grown man to cry).

2. Sunsets on Friday Night Lights are the best. For a second, I thought Luey in Grimsley was really on to something. Sunrise/ Sunset WITH IG models, what could go wrong? But then I started thinking about George Constanza combining a woman in bed and eating sandwiches at the same time – not sustainable…

3. As an Illini I spent most my life hating Michigan. However, I am rooting for them (temporarily) because of J.J. He and my youngest son played for the same 7v7 club (pic from 2019 at a Canton, OH tournament).

A struggling Bills fan says he wants more disappointment

• Kevin in Gibsonia, PA is feeling it this week after attending Monday Night Football and watching Josh Allen and the Bills turn in a disastrous performance:

You know, there are some days where I wonder why I am a sports fan. My team, the Bills cant just lose. They need to rip your heart out in embarrassing fashion.

Wide right, Music City Miracle, Hail Murry, 13 seconds just to name a few.

And last night, 12 men on the field. Why do I torture myself? They always seem to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

But in 6 days, I will be heading north again to do it all over. Then five days later, on black Friday, I will be driving to Detroit to watch my other disappointment of a team – Penn State.

I just can’t quit them, don’t have it in me. 94 days til pitchers and catchers report. Lord help me.

The Pacific Ocean and its gravitational pull for #TeamSunset hater Todd Z. & his gang

• Jim H. writes:

Long-time reader, first-time emailer.

Enjoy reading Screencaps every day and am definitely a sunset guy. This pic is from a park in Dana Point, Ca. The Ritz Carlton property is to the left and private homes to the right. This park is where us common folk go to enjoy the same view.

My wife and I are always planning our escape from this state but it is days like this that keep making it harder to leave.

Keep up the great work!

Spacewalking

• Miles O. in Tennessee has something to get off his chest:

I saw an article about the first all-female space walk by an International Space Station crew that was attempting to make some type of repair to the space station.

https://www.foxnews.com/story/100000-tool-bag-lost-in-space-is-found-sort-of

While floating in space they managed to let a tool bag float away and out into orbit because it was not properly tethered. Idiots. That part of the article was bad enough, but then it said the tool bag and contents cost $100,000.

I know they may have needed a specialty tool or two, but $100,000, come on. They could most likely have bought a bag and 90% of the tools needed at a local Lowes store for $200 or less and had any specialty tools made at a nearby machine shop.

Makes me thing that it was just some more of that special gubmint accounting that fills the coffers of CIA black accounts, the pockets of members of Congress that vote for NASA’S budget and of course the “Big Guy” gets his 10%. And they wonder why people are pissed.

Smoking a pound cake

• Ken S. in North Augusta, SC writes:

Just chiming in with Guy G. You smoke many things for the enjoyment, and you don’t rush it. Here’s a pound cake smoking in the pellet grill after the meat came off. Watched more football, had a great dessert ready after dinner.

A sunrise to get Todd Z. & The Haters fired up this morning

• Bruce F. writes:

This sunrise leading to an epic day of fly fishing. What a way to start a day.

Keep up the great work. Screencaps just keeps getting better and better.

My time is up this morning. Let’s get after it. For many of you, these are the last days of full effort before the Thanksgiving break. Go give 110% at those sales meetings to wrap up things before the break. Connect with clients. Dominate the Zoom calls that have piled up.

And for those of you hanging Christmas ornaments tonight to get ahead of the Christmas season, I’ll be right there with you. Let’s get this done and then get comfortable heading into the busy season.

Take care.

