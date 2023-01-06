Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Drops Her First Content Of 2023, The U’s $100 Million Football Facility & Fentanyl Mules Adapt

Joy Behar and toxic femininity wants a fight and they’re going to get it

It doesn’t matter if Clay hired me to work for him in 2020. I’d be joining this cause one way or the other. Joy Behar and her fellow toxic femininity country club members CAN NOT win this fight for the soul of Real America®. She would love nothing more than to destroy everything dear to heterosexual men. She’d like to love to take your gas-powered lawn mowers. She’s the Taliban leader of the toxic femininity movement and it’s absolultely disgusting.

The very existence of Screencaps is built on this fight and it doesn’t matter how many bullets Joy Behar and her gangbang members try to put into my Internet body, I won’t go down. Screencaps won’t go down. In fact, there are ongoing talks within OutKick for MORE Screencaps. This is a franchise, Joy.

You’re f–ked, Joy!

I’m so sick of the toxic femininity destroying our national discourse in this country. No more womansplaining. It must stop. Or our democracy will die in darkness. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/siKhsiq3Tq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 6, 2023

My bosses love Screencaps so much that we’re about to bring wave after wave of red-blooded American content.

That’s why it’s incredibly important for you guys to keep spreading the Screencaps gospel. Let your buddies at the factory know there’s a special place out there for them. Let your fellow work-from-home friends that they need to take 15 minutes to save the soul of this country. Tell your fellow emergency room doctors there’s a place on the Internet to relax and have some fun for 15 minutes.

Come and take it, Joy.

Good luck.

I didn’t have enough time to make this exactly how I wanted it. This is a rough draft. / Joe Kinsey / Twitter

I’m so fired up over Joy Behar that I cannot figure out if my Bengals are being f–ked by the NFL and its playoff proposal

I need someone to talk me off a ledge this morning over what I’m seeing from the NFL and its plans after canceling the Bills-Bengals game.

Bengals fans, I need your help here.

the NFL has just massively incentivized the following for Week 18:



KC to win vs LVR

BUF to win vs NE

CIN to win vs BAL

BAL to win vs CIN



let's walk through the scenarios for every team impacted



1/x pic.twitter.com/pVYWAVWKF4 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 6, 2023

NFL Sunday Night Football solution

• Todd Z. writes:

This Sunday’s game should be NE Patriots at Buffalo Bills.

That would be a good game and good for ratings and good for the NFL.

Kinsey:

Didn’t NBC pick Lions-Packers before the Monday Night Football game even started? Again, my brain is scrambled this morning, but I think NBC made their choice and that’s that.

By the way, Lions fans get a Sunday night game? What a season. It’s yet another one that 99.9% of us (not Joy Behar) will never forget.

F–k Joy Behar!

What’s with travel ball calendar fundraisers?

I guess this was the evolution of NIL deals. Apparantely now we have parents asking others to off-set the expenses of living a travel ball lifestyle.

This might be one of the most absurd asks in the history of asks.

Fund my kid’s lifestyle so I don’t have to fund it all myself.

Yeah, let me get right on that. Absurd behavior from a grown adult. Fund your own travel ball.

And the way I’m reading this, the adult and the kid aren’t even offering to make a plate of cookies or buy a keg for a party in exchange for the donations. This is nuts.

Snowblower help needed

• Jason in New Hampshire writes:

I’ve recently relocated to New Hampshire and I’m in the market for a snow blower. I’ve been shoveling so far and it’s not sustainable from a time perspective. I would appreciate recommendations from the screencaps community.

Manufacturers/models? Gas vs electric?

I have a 30’ flat driveway.

2023 is the Year of the Pillow, according to Millennial Mike and Indy Daryl

• Indy Daryl writes:

Millennial Mike couldn’t be more right about purchasing a good, expensive pillow!!! For the better part of 2021 and the first half of 2022 I had insane upper back pain. Having had lower back complications throughout my life, dealing with back pain wasn’t something new. But, I am talking about waking up from a dead sleep in the middle of the night in pain, and then trying anyway I could to massage the knots out. I tried a massage, chiropractor visits, CBD cream, magnesium cream, and more with no relief.

One day I had an epiphany: what if the way I am sleeping or what I am sleeping on is causing this (probably took me too long to realize this….). I tried starting in different positions, trying to sleep on my back more (hard for a side sleeper!!) and noticed that depending on how my pillow was arranged I experience less pain. When it was shoved up against our headboard and thus firmer, the better I slept.

After some research I landed on the Eli & Elm ultimate side sleeper pillow. Was there sticker shock? Hell yeah, but at this point I was ready to give it a go. Anything was better than living with near constant upper back pain that radiated down my arms!

Within two nights I was completely pain free!! I could sleep on my side or back with no concerns and the shape of the pillow is amazing to boot.

All that to say, I agree with Millennial Mike; go out and buy yourself a really nice pillow. It could be life changing, it certainly was for me!

Kinsey:

I 100% support both of them and their pillow talk. I’m on record declaring that I bought a Purple pillow for Mrs. Screencaps back in the fall, but she didn’t care for it, so now I use the Purple pillow. Guys, I’m telling you, I get much deeper sleep and there’s way less tossing and turning.

In fact, I’m convinced there are nights where I don’t turn at all.

Go get yourself a really good pillow.

And f–k Joy Behar.

Donovan Mitchell and the ‘shits’

• Tony C. in Louisville, KY makes his Screencdaps return with a good one.

Happy new year, Joe – admittedly haven’t been as good as usual about reading screencaps loyally over the last month, but catch it when I can.

Thought this was hilarious in a writeup of last night’s Cavs game: Donovan Mitchell wasn’t hitting what?!? https://www.nbcsportsedge.com/basketball/nba/player/30439/donovan-mitchell

Rose Bowl field report and the bottled water WAS NOT cheap

• Tom H., who was nice enough to send me to the Bengals-Steelers game, has been on the road and it looks like he had an incredible time at the Rose Bowl.

Tom H. writes:

Decided at the last minute to attend the Rose Bowl on January 2nd with Mike W from Virginia. You met Mike on our Screencaps Mini Summit in Pittsburgh for your Bengals game. Mike is a fellow Penn State grad and PSU season ticket holder and he had a line on some tickets so, off we went to check one off the bucket list!. We decided to spruce it up a bit by mixing in a Las Vegas New Years, so it was quite a weekend.

Some helpful info…The parade started at 8 and we went to Colorado Blvd’s halfway point about 8 am. Quite crowded, but manageable. The parade itself was nice, but, and I don’t mean to sound weird or anything, I thought there would be more roses. Really, I did. If anyone goes in the future, I suggest taking along a simple step stool of some kind for the shorter folks so you can stand back on the sidewalk next to buildings and still see the parade well.

The venue (the Rose Bowl itself) gets a grade of C- from me. There isn’t a bad seat in the whole place as it truly is a “bowl”. The stadium itself is just awesome, but the lack of amenities for such a serious venue was surprising. Very few bathrooms, no permanent vending areas that I could see, and although it rained slightly, there was rainwater (I hope it was rainwater) bubbling up through the cracks in the asphalt in the outside areas. This is the home field for UCLA?

The fans were awesome. This was essentially a home game for Utah with Salt Lake being a drivable distance for a big game (especially with Las Vegas as a stop off over New Years) so it was well attended by Utah fans. I must add that those Ute fans were excited and friendly. We ran into Utah superfan Andrew B from Cottonwood Heights, UT wearing the most impressively appropriate game-day suit I’ve ever seen. As soon as I saw him I knew you’d want a picture.

For those considering attending future Rose Bowls. Start a drink fund well ahead of time.

All in all, had a great time in a great city and enjoyed the PSU win. Highly recommend for others.

Those beer prices are pretty high, but we probably should talk about that $5.50 water BEFORE California sales tax. / via Tom H.

Tom H. enjoying a $20 beer!

Is this true?

Are people happier in yellow zones compared to blue zones? To be fair, it appears there are very few blue zones in the U.S., so let’s make this question a little more specific: Are you happy living with perfect, or near-perfect weather most of the time?

Here, it’s cloudy, probably 35 degrees and the sun hasn’t come out in about 4 1/2 weeks. This is the weather that produces extremely productive bloggers.

I recently moved from a blue zone to a yellow zone.



Here's what I've noticed… pic.twitter.com/jm0B3lc2Z1 — Danny Miranda (@heydannymiranda) January 4, 2023

IG solutions for iOS and this one sounds like an actual real solution

• Ryan W. writes:

Joe – After frustrating hours of debugging I have (I think) solved the missing IG’s for iOS users. Open settings/Safari/Advanced/Website Data then touch Remove All Website Data. I did this three days ago and have not had a problem since. There must’ve been something cached before the “Read More” button became a thing. Thanks for the daily’s the best place on the web!

And that’s a wrap on the first full week of January. That was fast.

By the way, I forwarded the septic emails to Eddie from Acworth. Some of you might be hearing from Eddie on your solutions / thoughts on his situation. Once again, you guys stepped up when one of your own needed advice. Some of you even wrote like 500 words. I was completely impressed by the help offered up.

Now go attack the day and f–k Joy Behar.

Come and take it, girlfriend.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Carvana’s “penis era” in 1 picture.

Stock is down 99% from all-time high. pic.twitter.com/08YNFsJsLB — CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) January 6, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

I have received a lot of wild fan mail over the years.



This package that arrived today is certainly being added to the list. pic.twitter.com/dxBi0rTwHE — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 5, 2023

When you’re working on a frog leg recipe for Monday night. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ieXxV6jaj4 — Mike The Mad Dawg (@Mad_Dawg19) January 6, 2023

#GoDawgs! Stetson will deliver the mail one more time! ❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/ntcUa3cCRX — ELITE DawgGal Natty Winner 1980 Alumna (@gal_dawg) January 5, 2023

The University of Miami has officially announced plans for a $100M, state-of-the-art football operations center.



▪️ 7 stories

▪️ 172,000 sq. ft.

▪️ Spa, float tanks

▪️ NIL suite

▪️ Golf simulator

▪️ Red light therapy

▪️ Rooftop terrace



Officials hope to break ground this year. pic.twitter.com/uLMfAvv54S — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 4, 2023

#Texas Head Coach Hot Board Version 1.0:

1. Juwan Howard pic.twitter.com/OF4UAoQTNd — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) January 5, 2023

Aaron judge I am getting ready for you let's see if you can hit a baseball as far as I can hit a softball I doubt that very much let me know when you're ready we'll do the competition for charity pic.twitter.com/riWXN8Z878 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 5, 2023

Babe Ruth and a boy scout in Dallas, 1929. Ruth was the most famous athlete on the planet at the time. Don't you know that it was the thrill of this kid's life to meet him? It would be like me meeting Sam Houston or @BillyFGibbons . pic.twitter.com/a9AtLxPbGO — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) January 4, 2023

Some crisp Babe Ruth footage pic.twitter.com/uJSp5gCVLq — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) January 6, 2023

1952 Bowman Baseball Unopened 5-Cent Wax Pack (6 Cards) – Possible Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays Cards – PSA EX-MT 6 👀



This is one of only 16 packs of this variety validated in PSA's census reporting.



Bid now: https://t.co/Lao8ateVdT pic.twitter.com/JG0QYqfss7 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) January 6, 2023

March 5, 1935 Babe Ruth Signed Check to Julia Ruth – Beckett 9 Autograph 💰



The check dates to the year of Ruth's final MLB season, a 28-game cameo with the Boston Braves.



Bid now: https://t.co/myVAWZNAvC pic.twitter.com/sMs1vqduAQ — Goldin (@GoldinCo) January 5, 2023

Vintage Baseball Autograph Collection (71) – Includes Mickey Mantle, Ty Cobb, Johnny Bench – Beckett Pre-Cert ⚾



Bid now: https://t.co/CdXFHSO2GW pic.twitter.com/utNHFYWbRJ — Goldin (@GoldinCo) January 5, 2023

NHL's Winter Classic has declined in viewership over the past 10 years.



(Source: Sports Business Journal) pic.twitter.com/I9FOwjp8P9 — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) January 5, 2023

should the Minnesota Wild switch to these colors permanently? pic.twitter.com/VgbsbDQ9T1 — connor (@Connor_779) January 5, 2023

What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/k7WmtR0I9f — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 5, 2023

Robot strippers are real and they have arrived in Vegas. #CES #AVN pic.twitter.com/R86e6Iur9a — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) January 6, 2023

I now own 51 copies of Godzilla (1998) on VHS tape. pic.twitter.com/1RwS7N8GAf — Alex Rushdy (@goji_guy) January 4, 2023

On Tuesday, CBP officers at the Nogales Port of Entry found approximately 19,800 fentanyl pills taped to the legs of a pedestrian. On Wednesday, CBP officers took down approximately 446,200 fentanyl pills concealed throughout a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/tP4Lclltj3 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) January 5, 2023

Everyone home needs two things and that’s a Pink Room and a Green Room and this Miami condo has both.



Currently listed for $529,999. Who wants to split it with me? pic.twitter.com/OLvNjbZU9L — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) January 5, 2023

BBQ in Alpine, Texas 1940s. pic.twitter.com/s9QFWp2Hu5 — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) January 5, 2023

Holy cow! Check out this freight wagon near Kerrville, 1905. pic.twitter.com/jz2CJY1j34 — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) January 6, 2023

Can anyone think of a reason….why I shouldn't buy thissssssss?

Me neither. pic.twitter.com/pYk91pD3qk — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) January 6, 2023

Los Angeles sky cowboys of Ironworkers Local 433 pic.twitter.com/hB3GQvnPsW — Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip) January 5, 2023

This Steller's Jay is lookin' STELLAR#NationalBirdDay pic.twitter.com/aLGb8zyXzU — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) January 5, 2023

Every time I post a rich dish, I get a flood of comments about heart attacks and hypertension. Our obsession with negativity and fear is truly unreal. Moderation is key. Btw, this is calorie free. pic.twitter.com/Kt9wF3lrKi — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 4, 2023