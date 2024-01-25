Hillary Clinton Chimes In On ‘Barbie’ Oscars Discourse & Gets ‘Hillari’ously Chewed Out By Critics

Videos by OutKick

Great to see Hillary Clinton bringing both sides of the aisle together over a mutual hatred for the U.S. President that never was.

Clinton, girl boss, emerged from her cave to react to the Oscars nominations, released on Tuesday. She launched a ridiculous tribute to “Barbie,” which had everyone on the Internet begging her to log the hell off of social media.

Hillary Clinton Gets Two Thumbs Down For ‘Barbie’ Endorsement

While no one really gives a hoot about a Clinton’s opinion in 2024, Hillary fledged her full support for “Barbie” after the Academy ‘snubbed’ Margot Robbie for Best Actress and Greta Gerwig for Best Director.

By most standards, eight freakin’ nominations were eight too many for “Barbie.”

But not Hillary … Here’s what Bill Clinton’s wife said, which had both sides of the political aisle begging her to shut up:

The cringe post read: “Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough.”

The movie grossed over a billion dollars at the box office; needless to say, things could be significantly much worse for these ladies. It’s no mystery that Clinton probably loved the movie; coincidentally, a flick with an anti-patriarchy angle that grew tired quickly.

“This is probably the worst thing that could’ve happened to them,” one person said, referring to Clinton’s endorsement.

Greta & Margot,



While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you.



You’re both so much more than Kenough.#HillaryBarbie — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 24, 2024

With Magic Johnson-like delivery, Hillary, once again, unintentionally alienated herself from the people who probably voted for her in 2016 … film buffs.

Aren’t they glad that never happened?

Seeing Clinton’s clear plea for relevance, tweeters crushed the former First Lady.

And the responses reminded Americans that bullying can sooometimes lead to great things.

it's like the whole world is conspiring to make me hate a movie that i saw and ENJOYED https://t.co/55v6XyudOb — abram (@abram_facts) January 24, 2024

and what the hell does hillary clinton know about movies pic.twitter.com/kyhnbrqWPS — MEL (@filmadlct) January 24, 2024

You don't get to say "Kenough", Hillary.



That is OUR word. https://t.co/YpcuJZv9nc pic.twitter.com/hCbgo47YO0 — Gent Lemann (@GentThePenguin) January 24, 2024

Happy birthday to this future Oscar winner. https://t.co/zaGvtiLqpu pic.twitter.com/V0Ye0EAZlH — wyatt dunkin (@WyattDuncan) January 24, 2024

look at that subtle 2016 election reference. the tasteful Kenough placement of it. oh my God. It even has a hashtag. https://t.co/v0xFrcMvOn pic.twitter.com/Ox1AR7FnOe — sick public transit, gloria (@seungylee14) January 24, 2024

As for the Oscar nominations, “Oppenheimer” is the only movie that matters, racking up 13 nominations.

“Sound of Freedom” did not crack the Best Picture list, unfortunately.

Send us your Oscar predictions: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.

Barbie fans after seeing that Hillary Clinton agrees with them pic.twitter.com/HIEKHoIli3 — Swiss Duck (@DuckySwiss) January 24, 2024