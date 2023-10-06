Hillary Clinton Calls For ‘Formal Deprogramming’ Of Trump Supporters

Videos by OutKick

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called for a “formal deprogramming” of Trump supporters during an interview with CNN on Thursday.

Clinton contrasted what she calls the “sane” wing of the GOP caucus and those who back Trump, whom she refers to as members of the “cult.”

“That’s the way it used to be. I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things… but there wasn’t this little tail of extremism, waving, you know, wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today,” Clinton told anchor Christiane Amanpour.

Hillary Clinton calls for Trump supporters to be reeducated: "At some point maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members."



She sounds like a cult leader.



(And quite bitter Big Tech didn’t interfere for her like it did Biden)pic.twitter.com/8e7fYANpSp — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 6, 2023

“And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him?

“Because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen.”

In other words, Hillary Clinton hopes to see Trump supporters put into re-education camps. And Amanpour, who calls herself a journalist, sat there in glee while nodding along.

Without citing any evidence, Clinton claimed MAGAs “don’t like migrants, gay people, black people, or women who got the promotion at work.”

In essence, Clinton says all supporters of Trump are racist, sexist, xenophobic, and homophobic bigots.

And those racist, sexist, xenophobic, and homophobic bigots kept her out of the White House in 2016, she thinks.

Friday morning, Team Trump responded to the comments in an email with the subject “Statement On Hillary Clinton’s Re-Education Camp Proposal.”

“President Trump has said countless times that they are only coming after him, because he stands in their way from coming after you — and Hillary Clinton just confirmed that to be true. Tens of millions of Americans will reject the Democrat Party’s re-education camp agenda in November 2024 when we make Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States,” wrote Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc.

Leavitt is not wrong. Calling for re-education camps seems more cult-like than Making America Great.

Perhaps that’s why Donald Trump is the current betting favorite to win the general election in 2024.

Hillary Clinton is bitter. She feels the presidency was owed to her. She incensed that Big Tech didn’t propel her to the White House as it did for Joe Biden.

Hillary sounds degraded. And totalitarian, calling for the “deprogramming” of opposing political groups.