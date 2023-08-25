Hikers Spot Eerie Naked ‘Wolf Man’ Who’s Been Living In Wild For 5 Years

Videos by OutKick

This month, hikers photographed a mysterious man in the mountains of Germany. The hikers say the man was completely naked. They described him as a “wolf man.”

According to the New York Post, “Gina Weiss and her friend Tobi encountered the unkempt figure who sat on a rock and seemingly carried a spear in the heart of the wildness, telling German newspaper Bild that the figure ‘wouldn’t take his eyes (off) us.”

He looks as they describe him: a skeleton-like figure from a different era of humanity:

Via New York Post.

Apparently, officials were aware of the man before the hikers’ complaint. A UK newspaper reports that local officials believe the wolf man has lived in the wild for at least five years.

Police in Blankenburg say it’s not unusual for them to receive calls about a mysterious-looking man roaming the wilderness draped in “wolf fur or in a wolf costume.”

Last March, a distressed hiker called the police demanding help, saying, “A wolf man is running around here” in the park where unexplainable fire bolts appeared.

But when police arrived, the wolf man was not to be found.

“Members of the Blankenburg fire brigade also reported seeing a man roaming the forest, only to scurry away when noticing the crew, the outlet reported from MDR, the regional public broadcaster of Saxony-Anhalt — the state where Blankenburg is located,” adds The Post.

Little is known about the man’s intentions. Some hikers say he stalks them. Others, including Weiss, say he sits still, letting off an eerie gaze.

“He wouldn’t take his eyes off us, said nothing. He looked dirty like a Stone Age man from a history book,” said Weiss.

However, emergency personnel have other concerns.

“[They] explained their concern lies more that a man is living in the woods and could cause a detrimental wildfire than the legend of a “wolf man” stalking hikers out in the wild,” concludes the outlet.

What’s unclear is if the German wolf man is a peasant, as portrayed, or more like the character Wilde from the Harlan Coben novel series.

The locals describe Wilde as an ominous figure who lives in the wilderness — like a wolf man. But in actuality, Wilde is a model citizen and always willing to offer a helping hand, even if he’s dirty and smells.

In the second book of the series, “The Match,” we learn Wilde’s parents are to blame for his decision to live alone in the woods, away from civilization. His parents left him alone in the wilderness when he was only a baby as they ran from the mob. They never again felt safe enough to claim or identify him.

Perhaps the sickly-looking man in Germany was also left in the woods as a wolf baby?