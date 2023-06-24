High School Golfer Named ‘Happy Gilmore’ Goes Viral After Adam Sandler Reacts

Videos by OutKick

Move over Adam Sandler, the real Happy Gilmore has arrived.

Landon “Happy” Gilmore went viral this week after he announced that he would continue pursuing his golf dreams by playing for the men’s golf team at Ball State University.

After tweeting his announcement, social media did what it always does – and reacted accordingly, with hundreds of people reacting to the fact that Landon goes by the nickname “Happy” after the 1996 Adam Sandler golf comedy. Because you damn right he does.

I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday! @BallStateMGolf pic.twitter.com/nz36to47J2 — Happy Gilmore ⛳️ (@happygilmore_44) June 23, 2023

ADAM SANDLER RESPONDS

What’s great about this is that Landon wasn’t even born when Sandler’s movie came out, yet he says he has fully embraced the nickname that has been with him for years.

“I don’t think it adds any pressure to me. But I do know that whatever I do is going to be seen. Especially as far as leaderboards when people are scrolling down and see ‘Happy Gilmore’ they are going to look at it, obviously. So, I do know that, but I don’t let it get in my head or that I have to play good because of it. I just go out and do my thing,” Landon told Gold Digest.

Landon got the nickname when he was 9-years-old, after a heckler made fun of him during a long drive competition for the way that he was hitting the ball. After that, the nickname stuck as Landon began taking golf seriously – and it has paid off. He has played in the U.S. Kids Tour Championships in 2015, 2018, and 2019 and has also been chosen as part of the All-State team twice.

Not only did he go viral for his name, but he caught the attention of both Adam Sandler and actor Christopher McDonald who played Shooter McGavin in the film.

Go get em Happy. Pulling for you. https://t.co/4o4LOoAWDN — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 23, 2023

“Go get em Happy. Pulling for you,” Sandler tweeted. While Shooter stayed in his movie villain role by suggesting that Landon stick to the driving range instead of the course.

Congrats but I tell you what, you’d be something in one of those long drive contests. Hell, you’d probably make a very good living. Traveling around, hustling at driving ranges. Just a thought. https://t.co/TzbPTQI39T — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 23, 2023

A HAPPY GILMORE SEQUEL IS IN THE WORKS

Released in 1996, many people consider Happy Gilmore one of Adam Sandler’s best films. It came out as he was transitioning from Saturday Night Live to the big screen – along with other hits such as Billy Madison and Big Daddy.

Earlier this year, Sandler announced that he had green-lit his Happy Gilmore character in an upcoming comedy, although no timeframe was given for its production. If I’m Sandler, I am 100% incorporating Landon somehow in the film – it’s too perfect not to.

And if I’m an agent, I am already reaching out to Landon about an NIL deal.