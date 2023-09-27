High School Football Coach Resigns After Using ‘Nazi’ As Play-Call Name

Videos by OutKick

A high school football coach from Ohio resigned this week after making a confusing choice to use “Nazi” as a play-call.

Officials from Brooklyn High School in the Cleveland area said that the coach and team repeatedly used “Nazi” during a game last Friday night. The school then accepted his resignation Monday, according to the New York Times.

The coach, Tim McFarland, reportedly used the play name during the first half of the team’s game against Beachwood High School. Robert Hardis, the superintendent of Beachwood schools issued a statement acknowledging what occurred during the game.

The head coach of the opposing football team and athletic director learned about the play call name during the first half and alerted the referees.

McFarland reportedly acknowledged that they had been using “Nazi,” and changed the name of the play for the second half. According to the Times, Beachwood High School is in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood, making use of the term even less acceptable.

(Getty Images)

Theodore Caleris, superintendent of Brooklyn City Schools, released a statement Tuesday that the coach had expressed his “his deepest regret about the matter, and offers his sincerest apologies to the Beachwood and Brooklyn School communities.”

Caleris’ statement continued, “While to the district’s knowledge the language was not directed to any single individual, the Brooklyn City Schools acknowledges that using such offensive language in the first place was utterly and absolutely wrong.”

Why anyone thought using the word “Nazi” as a play-call was appropriate is beyond confusing. No matter who it’s directed at.

There’s a limitless number of options for play descriptions, the overwhelming majority of which are not offensive terms that aren’t appropriate to be used so flippantly. Despite how the left uses them as a label for anything they don’t like.

The resignation is an unsurprising result, given how unacceptable his choice was.