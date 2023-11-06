High School Football Coach Fired After Video Shows Him Punching Player

Videos by OutKick

A psycho assistant high school football coach in the great state of Florida has been fired after video emerged of him punching a player in the helmet as he ran off the field over the weekend.

I say psycho because A) he punched a teenager, which seems pretty bad, and B) because said teenager had a HELMET on.

I guess it’s a good thing he did, because we don’t want our youth taking haymakers straight to the dome, but still … who does this?

A coaches’ role extends beyond shaping young athletes into great football players; it's about molding them into exceptional individuals within our society. You should NEVER reach a point where you find it necessary to engage in this. #shameful pic.twitter.com/Vu23KFgrYa — Kevin Hobbs (@KevinHobbs_DC) November 4, 2023

Punching players will get you fired every single time in high school

Yep — that’ll get you sent to the unemployment line every single time, especially when it goes viral after being shared by an ex-NFL player.

For those who don’t remember Kevin Hobbs, he played five years in the league out of Auburn as a cornerback, and is now the DC at Tampa Tech.

This above sucker punch happened over the weekend at Tampa Jesuit — and prompted the following message to parents from school president Fr. Richard C. Hermes.

I am writing to make you aware of an incident that occurred this past Friday night during the Jesuit home football game. Between plays on the field, one of our part-time assistant coaches struck a Jesuit player on the helmet as the player was coming off the field and onto the sideline.

This behavior contradicts what the school stands for and is completely contrary to the expectation we have for coaches, moderators, and faculty members, who are to be role models for our students and mentors in their development as young men.

We have reached out to the student, who was not injured in the incident, and to his family. We have met with the coach and informed him that he will no longer be coaching Jesuit football or assisting the school in any other capacity.

Obviously, this kid wasn’t supposed to be on the punt return team. He had to scramble off when someone realized Tampa Jesuit had too many men on the field.

Frustrating, sure. Good teaching moment for most high school coaches. I’m all for riding someone’s ass — especially in high school football. Believe me, I’ve been there. My old linebackers coach scared the bejesus out of me, but I respected the hell out of him.

But punching a kid? Whoooof. Not great!

RIP to this cat’s knuckles, too. Broken city.