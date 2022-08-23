Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young Committed To PGA Tour Amid LIV Golf Rumors: Report

LIV Golf will add a number of players following the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs this weekend in Atlanta. Based on a new report, which goes against many rumors floating around, Hideki Matsuyama and Cameron Young will not be two players making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit.

Young, who will likely be named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, was linked to a move to LIV Golf ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks ago in Memphis. Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champ and Japanese superstar, has long been rumored to eventually make the jump to LIV Golf.

No Laying Up, who was on-site at last week’s BMW Championship, is putting those rumors to bed.

“All indications that we have gotten from everyone involved in the Tour; every player, every agent and everyone we have spoken to in the last week, every sponsor, has said they believe that Hideki will be committed to the PGA Tour despite not being in this meeting.”

The hosts of the very popular golf podcast also listed Joaquin Niemann, Adam Scott, and Young as players who are sticking with the PGA Tour based on conversations they had with players and agents.

Over 20 of the PGA Tour’s best players had a close-door meeting ahead of the BMW Championship last week. Tiger Woods flew to Delaware to take part in the meeting as well. It’s been reported that players discussed the possibility of adding 18 no-cut tournaments between the Top 60 players on Tour to battle for $20 million purses as a way to combat the threat of LIV Golf.

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world, was not in attendance at the meeting. He withdrew from the BMW Championship citing a hip injury a few days before the opening round.

Prior to the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, it was reported the Aussie had already signed a deal worth over $100 million to join LIV Golf. He offered no comment about the report when pressed about it before teeing it up in Memphis.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris