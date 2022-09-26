Hideki Matsuyama Caddie Gets Body Signed By Team USA At Presidents Cup

Shota Hayafuji, the caddie of Hideki Matsuyama, had already earned legendary status in the world of golf after bowing to Augusta National following Matsuyama’s Masters win in 2021. His legend grew on Sunday following the Presidents Cup after getting members of Team USA to sign his body.

Matsuyama may have gone 1-3-1 during the week as the United States won what was their ninth straight Presidents Cup, but that doesn’t mean Hayafuji couldn’t enjoy himself at the post-tournament party.

Very early Monday morning, Hayafuji shared two incredible photos on his Instagram story.

Hideki Matsuyama’s Caddie Has Himself A Night

With a beer in hand, which likely wasn’t his first or last during the post-tournament festivities, Hayafuji showed off some new temporary tattoos courtesy of Team USA.

While the arrows pointing below the belt immediately grabs your attention, Sam Burns’ message saying he’s his “daddy” is an all-timer.

Burns and Matsuyama tied their singles match on Sunday, so the American’s message isn’t exactly valid, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t hilarious.

This year’s Presidents Cup may have been the least anticipated of all time given just how a big of a favorite the American side was. The Internationals came to play, however, and made it much more interesting than anyone predicted.

Hayafuji capping the week off by getting his body signed by Team USA is the perfect ending to a unique Presidents Cup.