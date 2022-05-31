in Pop Culture

Hey Boaters, Beware Of Giant Boulders Snapping Off & Falling Into Lake Powell

The local news stations were busy over the holiday reminding people of boating safety like when they remind people how to drive in the winter and how to #staysafe in a tornado, earthquake, hurricane, etc.

Hey TV stations, when are you going to remind people how to #staysafe while boating across Lake Powell when A MASSIVE BOULDER RIPS OFF AND FALLS INTO THE LAKE?

“To see one of these giant walls fall was once in a lifetime. We can’t forget that nature and the Lord are in charge!” boater Steve Carter wrote on Facebook after his too-close-for-comfort meeting with the splashdown that happened Monday while he was out just living life.

“Experience of a lifetime” is how Steve Carter described boating across Lake Powell as a massive boulder snapped off / Facebook

Steve described the sound of the rock rolling into the water as a “thunderstorm.

Let’s all promise to not get too close to the Lake Powell — which has already hit a historic low water level year — cliffs that are jonesing to go for a swim.

#staysafe

Utah

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here