He’s Baaaack: Commanders Bench Taylor Heinicke For Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders had a less-than-stellar afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers. So much so that head coach Ron Rivera benched QB Taylor Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz.

Heinicke had been the guy in Washington as the team put together a playoff bid down the stretch. However, his performance on Christmas Eve didn’t win him any fans

Taylor Heinecke is atrocious and he tricked y’all 😂😂😂. — Earl in Accounting (@HumpA_55) December 24, 2022

Heinicke got the hook after throwing this pick early in the fourth quarter.

Carson Wentz was warming up on the sidelines after Taylor Heinicke’s interception 😳 pic.twitter.com/d9DQR3eEJl — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 24, 2022

Right after that Wentz was warming up on the Commanders’ sideline, while Heinicke chatted with head coach Ron Rivera. Not a fun chat either.

Heinecke playing like he drank a 6 Pack today. Riverboat Ron has had enough. Wentz Time! https://t.co/F55LFIhgNr — Faux George McCaskey *Parody* (@FauxMcCaskey) December 24, 2022

Wentz time indeed!

The former Eagle and Colt saw action for the first time since Week 6. Wentz immediately made an impact. On his first drive, Wentz marched the Commanders downfield for a touchdown to close the gap with the Niners and make it 30-20.

Carson Wentz leads the @commanders down the field for a TD 👀



📺: #WASvsSF on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pK8tdcJuBl pic.twitter.com/RCfOA9n7BQ — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022

Good stuff. That’ll momentarily silence the haters.

However, the 2-point conversion attempt didn’t go so great…

Niners defensive end Nick Bosa busted through the offensive line and fed Wentz a faceful of turf.

At least for Wentz — who is no stranger to criticism throughout his NFL career — others in the Commanders’ camp were drawing fans’ ire.

The Commanders just tried to block Nick Bosa with a tight end on a crucial 2 point conversion. This level of stupidity should be more than enough to fire Scott Turner. — Unfiltered Fanz (@UnfilteredFanz) December 24, 2022

Needing the 2 pt conversion and calling a play that has the TE trying to block Bosa should result in being relieved of your duties. #HTTC #Commanders — Dan (@YesIamAPirate) December 24, 2022

Things went from bad to worse for the Commanders as on the ensuing possession after the failed 2-point conversion attempt, San Francisco hit paydirt and extended their lead once again.

