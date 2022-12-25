He’s Baaaack: Commanders Bench Taylor Heinicke For Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders had a less-than-stellar afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers. So much so that head coach Ron Rivera benched QB Taylor Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz.
Heinicke had been the guy in Washington as the team put together a playoff bid down the stretch. However, his performance on Christmas Eve didn’t win him any fans
Heinicke got the hook after throwing this pick early in the fourth quarter.
Right after that Wentz was warming up on the Commanders’ sideline, while Heinicke chatted with head coach Ron Rivera. Not a fun chat either.
Wentz time indeed!
The former Eagle and Colt saw action for the first time since Week 6. Wentz immediately made an impact. On his first drive, Wentz marched the Commanders downfield for a touchdown to close the gap with the Niners and make it 30-20.
Good stuff. That’ll momentarily silence the haters.
However, the 2-point conversion attempt didn’t go so great…
Niners defensive end Nick Bosa busted through the offensive line and fed Wentz a faceful of turf.
At least for Wentz — who is no stranger to criticism throughout his NFL career — others in the Commanders’ camp were drawing fans’ ire.
Things went from bad to worse for the Commanders as on the ensuing possession after the failed 2-point conversion attempt, San Francisco hit paydirt and extended their lead once again.
