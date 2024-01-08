Hershey Bears’ ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ Night Is As Beautifully Chaotic As You’d Expect

Videos by OutKick

Lots of bears were on the ice in Hershey PA tonight, and not just members of the Hershey Bear hockey team.

The minor-league affiliate of the Washington Capitals played a game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday night. You’d think this was just your standard night of low-profile minor league hockey in a quiet town in Pennsylvania.

It was anything but.

Sunday evening was Hershey’s “Teddy Bear Toss” night, and its one of the most unique charitable events in sports. On one night every year since 2001, Hershey organizes a game in which every fan throws a teddy bear on the ice. Each stuffed animal gets collected by the team and then donated to over 30 charities.

But before fans start chucking plush pandas and cute carnivores on the ice, someone on Hershey has to score a goal. Forward Bogdan Trineyev took care of that requirement, and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Here’s how the scene unfolded. Even some of the game commentators got in on the action.

The Hershey Bears’ ICONIC Teddy Bear Toss is BACK 🔥



LET THE STUFFED ANIMALS FLY! 🧸



(via @TheHersheyBears) pic.twitter.com/0WPbvhlDxI — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 7, 2024

This is sports at its finest.

The Bears Ended Up Winning The Game As Well

Ryan field reported that fans chucked an astounding 74,599 plush animals on the ice. Since roughly 10,700 fans came to the game, that means each person in attendance averaged throwing about seven bears on the ice.

Not only did this create one of the most joyous scenes in the sport, the endless piles of stuffed animals served as a great crashing pad for the players. Forward Joe Snively dropped his stick, skated to nearly full speed, and literally disappeared into the mountain of bears.

That looks like a comfortable place to nap – or hibernate, since he’s a bear himself (sort of).

Not only did the Bears have a banner night with their charity, they also won the game in overtime thanks to forward Alex Limogues.

All in all, this was a banner evening for the bears – hockey players and stuffed ones alike.